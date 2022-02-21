1971 Style Magic Kingdom Map Sprit Jersey and Crocs Arrive on shopDisney

Join the fun of the World’s Most Magical celebration with merchandise from shopDisney! Three new additions inspired by Walt Disney World’s 50th anniversary have made their way from the parks to the online retailer!

(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support LaughingPlace by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)

What’s Happening:

When the Disney Parks celebrate an anniversary, it’s the perfect time for fans to go back and look at old maps and pictures to monitor the evolution of these beloved destinations.

As much as we love the new and exciting changes, there’s something to be said about the specialness of the original. Spirit Jersey and Crocs are honoring 50 years of Walt Disney World magic with their Retro Map merchandise

Earlier this year these vintage looking styles arrived and the resort and now they’ve finally made their way online! Fans across the country can add the charming looks to their wardrobe with: Retro Map Spirit Jersey Retro Map Bucket Hat Retro Map Crocs



Each design features a bright yellow background and a colorful map of Magic Kingdom

In addition to the map a Mickey Mouse image and the words “Walt Disney World” are boldly displayed on the Spirit Jersey and Hat.

The Crocs include molded charms of the original “Magic Kingdom” logo and a monorail.

These styles are priced between $39.99-$79.99 and are available on shopDisney

Spirit Jerseys are limited to 2 per guest. Links to the individual items can be found below.

Walt Disney World Retro Map Spirit Jersey for Adults – $79.99

Mickey Mouse – Walt Disney World Map Bucket Hat for Adults by Spirit Jersey – $39.99

Walt Disney World Map Clogs for Adults by Crocs – $59.99