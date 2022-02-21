Disney Pin Mania! Sam Eagle, “Turning Red” and More Styles Pop Up at shopDisney

One of the simplest ways to start or grow a Disney collection is with pins and shopDisney just got a new shipment that features characters from animated classics, upcoming movies, the Muppets and more!

(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support LaughingPlace by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)

What’s Happening:

Is it time to resume your Disney pin collection? Well if you're a fan of the Muppets, Beauty and the Beast, Turning Red , Alice in Wonderland or Cinderella , then yes!

or , then yes! shopDisney has added some colorful new pins to their lineup that celebrates the films and characters mentioned above.

All these new pins are available on shopDisney

Disney Pins

Today marks President’s Day 2022 so naturally there’s a Muppets themed display piece that shows a patriotic Sam Eagle celebrating the holiday.

Sam Eagle President's Day 2022 Pin – The Muppets – Limited Release – $17.99

Turning Red (coming to Disney+ March 11th) gives us two fantastic styles of Mei living her best life as a red panda bear. She’s even taking her best friends along for the ride.

Turning Red Cast Pin – Limited Release – $9.99

Mei as Panda Pin – Turning Red – $17.99

You can get two pins for the price of one with this set of Tweedledee and Tweedledum!

Tweedledee and Tweedledum Pin Set – Alice in Wonderland – $15.99

Beauty and the Beast delivers a 2-Piece Mystery Pack of pins showing important scenes from the movie that are shaped in “Windows of Love.” There are a total of 9 pins featuring characters like Belle, Beast, Gaston, the enchantress and more.

Beauty and the Beast ''Windows of Love'' Mystery Pin Blind Pack – 2-Pc. – Limited Release – $15.99

Another Beauty and the Beast pin is a group or “family” image of those in Beast’s employ who’ve been transformed into enchanted objects.

Beauty and the Beast Family Pin – $19.99

Finally, there’s another family pin, this time themed to Cinderella that brings together the Fairy Godmother, Gus, Jaq, Bruno, Lucifer and some singing birds for a delightful picture.

Cinderella Family Pin – $19.99

Find all these pin styles, flair charms and more on shopDisney and brings some charm to your ever growing collection!