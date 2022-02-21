Disney Pin Mania! Sam Eagle, “Turning Red” and More Styles Pop Up at shopDisney

One of the simplest ways to start or grow a Disney collection is with pins and shopDisney just got a new shipment that features characters from animated classics, upcoming movies, the Muppets and more!
What’s Happening:
- Is it time to resume your Disney pin collection? Well if you're a fan of the Muppets, Beauty and the Beast, Turning Red, Alice in Wonderland or Cinderella, then yes!
- shopDisney has added some colorful new pins to their lineup that celebrates the films and characters mentioned above.
- All these new pins are available on shopDisney. Links to the individual items can be found below.
Disney Pins
Today marks President’s Day 2022 so naturally there’s a Muppets themed display piece that shows a patriotic Sam Eagle celebrating the holiday.
Sam Eagle President's Day 2022 Pin – The Muppets – Limited Release – $17.99
Turning Red (coming to Disney+ March 11th) gives us two fantastic styles of Mei living her best life as a red panda bear. She’s even taking her best friends along for the ride.
Turning Red Cast Pin – Limited Release – $9.99
Mei as Panda Pin – Turning Red – $17.99
You can get two pins for the price of one with this set of Tweedledee and Tweedledum!
Tweedledee and Tweedledum Pin Set – Alice in Wonderland – $15.99
Beauty and the Beast delivers a 2-Piece Mystery Pack of pins showing important scenes from the movie that are shaped in “Windows of Love.” There are a total of 9 pins featuring characters like Belle, Beast, Gaston, the enchantress and more.
Beauty and the Beast ''Windows of Love'' Mystery Pin Blind Pack – 2-Pc. – Limited Release – $15.99
Another Beauty and the Beast pin is a group or “family” image of those in Beast’s employ who’ve been transformed into enchanted objects.
Beauty and the Beast Family Pin – $19.99
Finally, there’s another family pin, this time themed to Cinderella that brings together the Fairy Godmother, Gus, Jaq, Bruno, Lucifer and some singing birds for a delightful picture.
Cinderella Family Pin – $19.99
Find all these pin styles, flair charms and more on shopDisney and brings some charm to your ever growing collection!