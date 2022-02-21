Channel Minnie Mouse with This Charming Polka Dot Baseball Cap

Rock the dots all year long with the ultimate fashion icon Minnie Mouse! A new baseball cap designed after one of Minnie’s early looks has popped up on shopDisney and will make a wonderful addition to your collection.

Minnie Mouse has made polka dots the statement pattern of the century and you can bring her signature look to your Disney wardrobe with an adorable new hat.

Arriving today on shopDisney is this charming and chic baseball style cap complete with mouse ears! The brim and ears are all black while the main portion of the cap is bright blue with white polka dots. At the very top is a small sequined red hat with a white flower extending from this mini cap.

The hat reflects some of Minnie’s earliest looks where she’d wear a blue polka dot skirt and cute red hat, complete with a flower.

Minnie Mouse Ears Baseball Cap for Adults – Flower – $29.99