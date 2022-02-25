Who’s the Bossk? – Episode 96: Galactic Starcruiser Preview with Scott Trowbridge, Matt Martin, and Joey Inigo

Who’s the Bossk? – A Star Wars Podcast from Laughing Place #96: Galactic Starcruiser Preview with Scott Trowbridge, Matt Martin, and Joey Inigo

Date: February 25th, 2021 (recorded February 24th)

Topics

In this episode, host Mike Celestino travels to Walt Disney World in Orlando, Florida for a media preview of the upcoming Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser resort experience, where he interviews Walt Disney Imagineer Scott Trowbridge and Lucasfilm Story Group member Matt Martin about how this grand immersive experiment came to be. Plus, MouseInfo.com reporter Joey Inigo sits down with Mike to discuss their experience aboard the Halcyon.

