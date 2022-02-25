Who’s the Bossk? – Episode 96: Galactic Starcruiser Preview with Scott Trowbridge, Matt Martin, and Joey Inigo

Who’s the Bossk? – A Star Wars Podcast from Laughing Place #96: Galactic Starcruiser Preview with Scott Trowbridge, Matt Martin, and Joey Inigo
Date: February 25th, 2021 (recorded February 24th)
In this episode, host Mike Celestino travels to Walt Disney World in Orlando, Florida for a media preview of the upcoming Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser resort experience, where he interviews Walt Disney Imagineer Scott Trowbridge and Lucasfilm Story Group member Matt Martin about how this grand immersive experiment came to be. Plus, MouseInfo.com reporter Joey Inigo sits down with Mike to discuss their experience aboard the Halcyon.
Mike serves as Laughing Place’s lead Southern California reporter, Editorial Director for Star Wars content, and host of the weekly “Who’s the Bossk?” Star Wars podcast. He’s been fascinated by Disney theme parks and storytelling in general all his life and resides in Burbank, California with his beloved wife and cats.