The Return of the Spaghetti Western – Behind the Scenes of “That Dirty Black Bag” on AMC+

by | Mar 10, 2022 11:00 AM Pacific Time

Tags: , ,

The spaghetti Western is back with the launch of That Dirty Black Bag on AMC+, which premiered today. Harkening back to classic Clint Eastwood movies, this new series is the next evolution of a genre defined by Sergio Leone. “Where our trailers were and actually where we shot in Fort Bravo, a lot of the Leone movies were shot there,” actor Douglas Booth revealed during a TCA press conference. “When we were doing our horse training, we could ride from one classic film set to another. You would be in a Western town and the next minute, you'd be outside a little church in Mexico. So that was quite fun. You'd watch the movie the night before and then doing the horse training the next day, you'd be riding around the sets.”

(Stefano C. Montesi/AMC+)

(Stefano C. Montesi/AMC+)

Dominic Cooper plays Arthur McCoy, fulfilling a childhood dream that he and Douglas Booth shared. “Doug and I knew each other since nursery school, so we're the same age,” Dominic revealed, sharing that the two used to pretend to be cowboys. “So we used to play together as kids, the same thing. So we were just doing it in adult form.” The project also gave Cooper the chance to revisit some classic westerns that the series emulates. “It obviously felt quite daunting sometimes to see all the classics and the actors that we respected and the work and the director's work we respected… You want to emulate, but you don't want to impersonate other people's performances from the past.”

“The genre is very beautiful,” shared Niv Sultran, an Israeli actress who plays Eve. She was aware of westerns growing up, but never dreamed she’d get the opportunity to act in one. “It was a very beautiful background for the main story and the characters,” she added about the incredible filming locations in Italy, Spain, and Morocco. “Every character deals with bigger than life story and so many timeless and touching and humane issues, and I think that every audience could relate to everything, to every story.”

“It was extraordinarily difficult to shoot this, and we shot a lot in a very short space of time,” Dominic Cooper explained. “The geography, getting everyone together, just making it work on time, the logistics of the entire thing, and we managed it… I knew we were making something that we were going to be proud of, and we worked extraordinarily hard, and I think it’s come out so wonderfully, and sometimes you get lost in it, and you can think you don’t know where it’s going to end up, or how it’s going to end up… I think this show is very different from anything.”

You can celebrate the return of the spaghetti western with That Dirty Black Bag, now streaming on AMC+.

 
 
Read Related Articles

Disneyland Resort
Home
Plan Your Trip
DL Resort News
Restaurants and Dining
Today at the Resort
Tickets & Annual Passes
Park Hours
Parking / Transportation
Refurb Schedule
Live Wait Times
Live Character Meet & Greet Times
Monthly Wait Time Averages
Disneyland Resort Project Tracker

Parks and More
Disneyland Park
Disney California Adventure
Downtown Disney

Places to Stay
Grand Californian Hotel
Disneyland Hotel
Paradise Pier Hotel

Special Events
Disneyland After Dark 
Food & Wine Festival
All Special Events

Explore Disneyland Resort Park Maps and Attractions Throughout the Years
Interactive Map of Disneyland Throughout History
Interactive Map of Disney California Adventure Throughout History

Walt Disney World
Home
Plan Your Trip
WDW News
Restaurants and Dining
Today at WDW
Tickets & Passes
Park Hours
Parking / Transportation
Refurb Schedule
Live Wait Times
Live Character Meet & Greet Times
Monthly Wait Time Averages
Walt Disney World Project Tracker

Theme Parks
Magic Kingdom
EPCOT
Disney's Hollywood Studios
Animal Kingdom

Water Parks
Blizzard Beach
Typhoon Lagoon

Outside the Parks
Disney Springs
BoardWalk
Mini Golf
Recreation

Places to Stay
Disney Resorts & Campground
Swan Hotel by Starwood
Dolphin Hotel by Starwood
Disney Springs Resorts

Special Events
Taste of EPCOT Festival of the Arts
runDisney 
All Special Events

Explore Walt Disney World Park Maps and Attractions Throughout the Years
Interactive Map of Magic Kingdom Throughout History
Interactive Map of EPCOT Throughout History
Interactive Map of Disney's Hollywood Studios Throughout History
Interactive Map of Disney's Animal Kingdom Throughout History

All Disney Parks
All Disney Park News
All Disney Park Project Tracker

Disneyland Paris Resort
All Disneyland Paris News
Disneyland Paris Live Wait Times
Disneyland Paris Project Tracker

Tokyo Disney Resort
All Tokyo Disney Resort News
Tokyo Disney Resort Live Wait Times
Tokyo Disney Resort Project Tracker

Disney Cruise Line
Disney Cruise Line News
Disney Cruise Line Project Tracker

Hong Kong Disneyland Resort
Hong Kong Disneyland Resort News
Hong Kong Disneyland Live Wait Times
Hong Kong Disneyland Resort Project Tracker

Shanghai Disney Resort
Shanghai Disney Resort News
Shanghai Disney Resort Live Wait Times
Shanghai Disney Resort Project Tracker

Other Disney Resort News
Disney's Aulani Resort
Disney Vacation Club

Universal Studios
Universal Studios Florida Live Wait Times
Islands of Adventure Live Wait Times
Universal Studios Hollywood Live Wait Times
Universal Studios Florida Resort News
Universal Studios Hollywood Resort News

SeaWorld
SeaWorld Orlando Live Wait Times
SeaWorld News

Other Theme Park News
Legoland Florida Resort
Knott's Berry Farm
Dollywood
Evermore Park

Movies
Movies Home
Movie News

On the Small Screen
Disney+
ABC TV 
Freeform
FX
Hulu
Disney Channel

Upcoming Movies
Death on the Nile
Turning Red
Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness
Bob's Burgers

More Upcoming Movies

Recent Movies
Eternals
Encanto
West Side Story

Disney News
All Disney News
Disney Corporate News

More Stuff
Disney Games Played Online
Disney Quizzes
Disney Parks Maps Throughout the Years
Reviews
Laughing Place Podcast
Who's The Bossk? Podcast
Zzzax of Life Podcast
Laughing Place Press
Discussion Boards

More Disney
Star Wars
Marvel
Disney Theatrical
Disney Consumer Products
Disney Interactive
Disney Books
D23
ESPN

Subscribe
Join Our Email List

Follow
Facebook
YouTube
Twitter
Instagram
RSS Feed