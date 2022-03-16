Social Reaction Roundup: “Cheaper by the Dozen”

A new version of Cheaper by the Dozen, starring Zach Braff and Gabrielle Union, is coming to Disney+ this Friday. Some critics have been able to see the film already and have posted their initial thoughts on social media.

Below is a round-up of some of the spoiler-free tweets we’ve come across…

Most find the latest version of Cheaper by the Dozen to be a fun reimagining of the 2003 original:

#CheaperByTheDozen is a compelling reimagining that courageously takes itself seriously without compromising the joyous wonder of its predecessors. A fun captivating way to breathe new life into the franchise and introduce a new generation to one of America's favorite families. pic.twitter.com/YaI3kkVDIX — The Illuminerdi (@The_Illuminerdi) March 17, 2022

#CheaperByTheDozen is a funny, heartfelt look at what it means to be a family. It’s a wonderful example of how 2 be loving, supportive, & present for those in your life. Plus I loved seeing a multiracial family like mine on screen. Grab your littles & your bigs, it’s a must watch pic.twitter.com/Q8XGs9JNts — Ashley Saunders at SXSW (@ThatAshleyErin) March 17, 2022

#CheaperByTheDozen is a genuine delight. Not only is it a hilarious family film, but there's a powerful and touching message at it's heart that I think will make sure it becomes a true @DisneyStudios CLASSIC. @zachbraff and @itsgabrielleu are a joy to watch and so, so funny. pic.twitter.com/d0QXaF9TEY — Josh Wilding – ComicBookMovie.com (@Josh_Wilding) March 17, 2022

While also noting that the film doesn’t shy away from bringing awareness to racial injustice:

#CheaperByTheDozen is filled with dad jokes, humor, & heart. It doesn’t shy away from bringing awareness to racial injustice…which is exactly what our society needs to see. It’s a great reminder that families are perfectly imperfect. P.S. Breakfast is my jam too 🥞#DisneyPlus pic.twitter.com/3JGNrdaY7i — Kami Allen (@TheMommaDiaries) March 17, 2022

At the heart of #CheaperByTheDozen is family. It tackles important topics like racism and diversity and weaves in humor and love. Another win for family-friendly films. pic.twitter.com/rzmcz2NQz7 — Tania Lamb (@LolaLambchops) March 17, 2022

Some were unexpected by what they took away from the film:

Cheaper By The Dozen is not what I was expecting, but in the best way possible. Yes, it's a comedy that is a whole ton of chaotic fun, but it's also completely unafraid to dive into social & racial issues that are plaguing the world today. Incredibly important. #CheaperByTheDozen pic.twitter.com/0CdjsWIzOg — Tessa Smith – Mama's Geeky (@MamasGeeky) March 17, 2022

Our own Kyle Burbank had some positive things to say about the film:

#DisneyPlus’s #CheaperByTheDozen probably isn’t what you think it is. Instead of two hours of hijinks, the film takes a grounded look at relationship dynamics and the challenges of today — all while being fun and energetic. pic.twitter.com/LanT0LQbqr — LaughingPlace.com (@laughing_place) March 17, 2022

Others were more lukewarm on the project:

#CheaperByTheDozen … is a good watch, but not worth revisiting. It stands on its own & feels like an episode of 7th Heaven. It’s definitely more grounded & adapted to family subjects seen today, especially when compared to the original. The cast seemed to have a blast making it. pic.twitter.com/NAJ0Uz33Oo — Rafy Mediavilla (@Rmediavilla) March 17, 2022

#CheaperByTheDozen is a fun and grounded reimagining, but it takes itself seriously at times and struggles to balance social justice issues with hilarity and chaos of being a parent. Storylines are rushed and not every character gets a chance to shine. Overall, it was enjoyable. pic.twitter.com/0QaCgmEEoJ — Dana (Store Name) #AmplifyBlackVoices @ #SXSW (@sagesurge) March 17, 2022

Cheaper by the Dozen will stream exclusively on Disney+ beginning this Friday, March 18th. Keep an eye out for our full review tomorrow.