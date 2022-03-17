Mouse Madness 8: Opening Round – Polynesian vs. Contemporary

Welcome to the opening matchup of our eighth annual Mouse Madness tournament! This year, in celebration of the 50th anniversary of Walt Disney World, we are attempting to determine the very best Walt Disney World Resort hotel. Through some careful planning and even our first ever play-in game, we have narrowed the field down to 16 hotels and two of them will square off each day until we have our champion.

The first matchup of our tournament brings us to the Magic Kingdom region where the top-seeded Polynesian will take on the four seed, the Contemporary. This region is stacked and probably the odds-on favorite to produce the winner of this whole tournament. That’s the only way the Contemporary could possibly get the bottom seed.

This battle of two classics is likely going to be much closer than our typical one-four matchups as both hotels are very popular. The Poly has the theming, Trader Sam’s, Ohana and those incredible beach vibes. The Contemporary California Grill, Steakhouse 71, a convenient location and the monorail going right through it. I would expect this one to be a close opening matchup.

