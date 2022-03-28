Exclusive Clip: Who is the Real Silhouette Artist on “To Tell the Truth” with Oliver Hudson, London Hughes, and Kim Fields

ABC’s hit game show revival of To Tell the Truth is back with a brand-new episode this Tuesday, March 29th, and we’ve got an exclusive clip to get you hyped. Panelists Oliver Hudson, London Hughes, and Kim Fields are trying to figure out “Who is the real silhouette artist?” A silhouette artist uses cut paper to create profile images. Watch as the celebrity panel questions the three alleged artists.

About To Tell the Truth:

To Tell the Truth, hosted by Anthony Anderson, is a modern reboot of the 1950s classic game show produced by Fremantle. A panel of celebrity contestants is presented with three guests claiming to have done the same thing, but only one of them has been sworn: “To tell the truth.” They earn points for figuring out who has the real claim to fame among the trio and compete to take home the grand prize, a statue of Anderson’s Mama Doris, who presides over every episode.

Episode Description:

“Oliver Hudson, Kim Fields and London Hughes make up the celebrity panel. Sniff out this week’s imposters with a crafty crew of panelists including a silhouette artist, a trampoline wall acrobat, a pet detective, a blood spatter expert and a person who lost over 200 pounds.”

How to Watch:

To Tell the Truth airs Tuesdays on ABC at 10/9c. New episodes are available on-demand and on Hulu the following day.