Mouse Madness 8: Elite 8 – Polynesian vs. Wilderness Lodge

We have reached the Elite 8 of our Mouse Madness tournament and it continues today. This year, in celebration of the 50th anniversary of Walt Disney World, we are attempting to determine the very best Walt Disney World Resort hotel. Through some careful planning and even our first ever play-in game, we have narrowed the field down to 16 hotels and two of them will square off each day until we have our champion.

Before we move on to today’s matchup, let’s take a look at our last result. In the final matchup of our first round, Yacht and Beach Club barely edged out Port Orleans, with about 52% of the vote, clinching the last spot in the Elite 8.

Now things get really interesting as we are about to crown the most popular hotel in each region, starting with Magic Kingdom. The top-seeded Polynesian blew out the Contemporary in the first round, taking 75% of the vote. Wilderness won a closer matchup against the Grand Floridian, taking 63%, but it was enough to move on. Now, these two fan-favorites will go head to head with a trip to the Final 4 on the line.

We've reached the Elite 8! The Polynesian is going up against Wilderness Lodge. Which #WaltDisneyWorld Resort hotel do you think should move on?https://t.co/sbUmdFRppn — LaughingPlace.com (@laughing_place) March 29, 2022

Be sure to come back soon as we reveal the winner of today’s poll and continue onward through our bracket to crown the best Walt Disney World Resort hotel!