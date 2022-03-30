Kittens of “CATS” to Kick Off Cat Month at Dr. Phillips Center

Last night to celebrate the FAIRWINDS Broadway in Orlando opening of CATS, the Pet Alliance of Greater Orlando brought some furry friends out to kick off Pet Alliance’s “Cat Month,” dedicated to spreading awareness of kitten season in our community.

April 2022 is “Cat Month” at Pet Alliance

Kitten season is upon us, and Pet Alliance of Greater Orlando is dedicating a month to our feline friends with the kickoff of “Cat Month” this April. Starting April 1, 2022, and running all month long, Pet Alliance will feature special kitty content on its webpage, including the launch of a new podcast that will discuss pet related topics. In addition, the cat loving community will enjoy fun and educational content and tips all month on various topics, such as kitten season, finding a kitten in the wild, fostering, adopting a cat, cat medical education, community cats and a closer look at Pet Alliance’s TNVR (Trap-Neuter-Vaccine-Return) program, which works to decrease the number of homeless kittens being born.

To help kick off this fun event a couple of the cast members from the show came out to see these cute kittens that were all available for adoption.

CATS, the record-breaking musical spectacular by Andrew Lloyd Webber that has captivated audiences in over 30 countries and 15 languages, is now on tour across North America!

Audiences and critics alike are rediscovering this beloved musical with breathtaking music, including one of the most treasured songs in musical theater—“Memory.” CATS tells the story of one magical night when an extraordinary tribe of cats gathers for its annual ball to rejoice and decide which cat will be reborn.

For tickets and more information about CATS at the Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts or other upcoming shows click HERE.