Plant Based Options at Disney’s Hollywood Studios

When you're visiting Walt Disney World, sometimes it is a little more difficult to find something to eat if you have special dietary restrictions. If you are a vegetarian or vegan, Walt Disney World has plenty of plant-based options available. Here is a breakdown of what is available at Disney's Hollywood Studios in 2022.

Quick Service:

Backlot Express: Located in Echo Lake

  • Teriyaki Tofu Bowl (Lunch/Dinner)

ABC Commissary: Located in Commissary Lane

  • California Burger (Lunch/Dinner)

Docking Bay 7 Food and Cargo: Located inGalaxy’s Edge

  • Felucian Kefta and Hummus Garden Spread (Lunch/Dinner)
  • Kids Option: Peka Pasta Rings Youngling Meal, Taste of Takadona (without ranch)

Ronto Roasters: Located in Galaxy’s Edge

  • Triple Suns Breakfast Wrap, Andoan Fruit with Muja Sauce (Breakfast)
  • Zuchii Wrap, Andoan Fruit with Muja Sauce (Lunch/Dinner)

PizzeRizzo: Located in Muppet Courtyard

  • Vegan Cheese and/or Vegetable Pizza (off menu),
  • Spicy Italian “Sausage” Sub (Lunch/Dinner)

Fairfax Fare: Located in Sunset Boulevard

  • Chicago Style “Hot Dog” Salad (Lunch/Dinner)

Rosie’s All-American Cafe: Located in Sunset Boulevard

  • Plant-based Lobster Roll (Lunch/Dinner)

Woody’s Lunch Box: Located in Toy Story Land

  • Toasted “Cheddar” Sandwich, Plant-Based ‘Totchos’ (Lunch/Dinner)
  • Kids Option: Uncrustables, Allergy Menu Kids Grilled “Cheese” Half Sandwich

Table Service:

50’s Prime Time Cafe: Located in Echo Lake

  • Appetizer: Cousin Amy’s Iceberg Lettuce Wedge
  • Entree: Cousin Harold’s Vegetable Garden
  • Dessert: Traditional Warm Apple Crisp (A la Mode available)

Hollywood & Vine: Located in Echo Lake

  • BreakfastPlant-based Egg Frittata, Four-Egg Scramble can be vegan, Allergy Mickey Waffle
  • Lunch/Dinner Appetizer: Plant-based Chopped Salad
  • Entree: Asparagus and Summer Truffle Risotto
  • Dessert: Spiced Cherry Cake

Hollywood Brown Derby: Located in Hollywood Boulevard

  • Appetizer: Local Greens and Strawberry Salad
  • Entree: Tomato Risotto
  • Dessert: Chocolate-Coconut Cake
  • Kids Entree: Vegetarian Pho

Sci Fi Dine-In Theatre: Located in Commissary Lane

  • Appetizer: Island Cake
  • Entree: Flying Saucer Impossible Burger
  • Dessert: Cookie Shake, Vegan (Oreo, Vanilla, Chocolate) Milkshakes

Mama Melrose’s Ristorante Italiano: Located in Grand Avenue

  • Appetizer: Bread Service, Minestrone Soup, Margherita Flatbread
  • Entree: Polenta Cake, Mushroom, and Herb Cauliflower
  • Dessert: Lemon Sorbet
  • Kids Entree: Plain pasta marinara, may be able to get vegan cheese pizza

Carts:

Milk Stand: Located in Galaxy’s Edge

  • Blue and Green Milk (coconut milk and rice milk mix), alcoholic versions too

Anaheim Produce: Located in Sunset Boulevard

  • Fruit, Pretzels, Chips

Hollywood Scoops: Located in Sunset Boulevard

  • Vegan Ice Cream Available

Trolley Car Cafe (Starbucks): Located in Hollywood Boulevard

  • Coffee, Non-Dairy Milk available

BaseLine Tap House: Located in Grand Avenue

  • Soft Pretzel with mustard