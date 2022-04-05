Plant Based Options at Disney’s Hollywood Studios

When you're visiting Walt Disney World, sometimes it is a little more difficult to find something to eat if you have special dietary restrictions. If you are a vegetarian or vegan, Walt Disney World has plenty of plant-based options available. Here is a breakdown of what is available at Disney's Hollywood Studios in 2022.
Quick Service:
Backlot Express: Located in Echo Lake
- Teriyaki Tofu Bowl (Lunch/Dinner)
ABC Commissary: Located in Commissary Lane
- California Burger (Lunch/Dinner)
Docking Bay 7 Food and Cargo: Located inGalaxy’s Edge
- Felucian Kefta and Hummus Garden Spread (Lunch/Dinner)
- Kids Option: Peka Pasta Rings Youngling Meal, Taste of Takadona (without ranch)
Ronto Roasters: Located in Galaxy’s Edge
- Triple Suns Breakfast Wrap, Andoan Fruit with Muja Sauce (Breakfast)
- Zuchii Wrap, Andoan Fruit with Muja Sauce (Lunch/Dinner)
PizzeRizzo: Located in Muppet Courtyard
- Vegan Cheese and/or Vegetable Pizza (off menu),
- Spicy Italian “Sausage” Sub (Lunch/Dinner)
Fairfax Fare: Located in Sunset Boulevard
- Chicago Style “Hot Dog” Salad (Lunch/Dinner)
Rosie’s All-American Cafe: Located in Sunset Boulevard
- Plant-based Lobster Roll (Lunch/Dinner)
Woody’s Lunch Box: Located in Toy Story Land
- Toasted “Cheddar” Sandwich, Plant-Based ‘Totchos’ (Lunch/Dinner)
- Kids Option: Uncrustables, Allergy Menu Kids Grilled “Cheese” Half Sandwich
Table Service:
50’s Prime Time Cafe: Located in Echo Lake
- Appetizer: Cousin Amy’s Iceberg Lettuce Wedge
- Entree: Cousin Harold’s Vegetable Garden
- Dessert: Traditional Warm Apple Crisp (A la Mode available)
Hollywood & Vine: Located in Echo Lake
- BreakfastPlant-based Egg Frittata, Four-Egg Scramble can be vegan, Allergy Mickey Waffle
- Lunch/Dinner Appetizer: Plant-based Chopped Salad
- Entree: Asparagus and Summer Truffle Risotto
- Dessert: Spiced Cherry Cake
Hollywood Brown Derby: Located in Hollywood Boulevard
- Appetizer: Local Greens and Strawberry Salad
- Entree: Tomato Risotto
- Dessert: Chocolate-Coconut Cake
- Kids Entree: Vegetarian Pho
Sci Fi Dine-In Theatre: Located in Commissary Lane
- Appetizer: Island Cake
- Entree: Flying Saucer Impossible Burger
- Dessert: Cookie Shake, Vegan (Oreo, Vanilla, Chocolate) Milkshakes
Mama Melrose’s Ristorante Italiano: Located in Grand Avenue
- Appetizer: Bread Service, Minestrone Soup, Margherita Flatbread
- Entree: Polenta Cake, Mushroom, and Herb Cauliflower
- Dessert: Lemon Sorbet
- Kids Entree: Plain pasta marinara, may be able to get vegan cheese pizza
Carts:
Milk Stand: Located in Galaxy’s Edge
- Blue and Green Milk (coconut milk and rice milk mix), alcoholic versions too
Anaheim Produce: Located in Sunset Boulevard
- Fruit, Pretzels, Chips
Hollywood Scoops: Located in Sunset Boulevard
- Vegan Ice Cream Available
Trolley Car Cafe (Starbucks): Located in Hollywood Boulevard
- Coffee, Non-Dairy Milk available
BaseLine Tap House: Located in Grand Avenue
- Soft Pretzel with mustard