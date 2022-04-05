Plant Based Options at Disney’s Hollywood Studios

When you're visiting Walt Disney World, sometimes it is a little more difficult to find something to eat if you have special dietary restrictions. If you are a vegetarian or vegan, Walt Disney World has plenty of plant-based options available. Here is a breakdown of what is available at Disney's Hollywood Studios in 2022.

Quick Service:

Backlot Express: Located in Echo Lake

Teriyaki Tofu Bowl (Lunch/Dinner)

ABC Commissary: Located in Commissary Lane

California Burger (Lunch/Dinner)

Docking Bay 7 Food and Cargo: Located inGalaxy’s Edge

Felucian Kefta and Hummus Garden Spread (Lunch/Dinner)

Kids Option: Peka Pasta Rings Youngling Meal, Taste of Takadona (without ranch)

Ronto Roasters: Located in Galaxy’s Edge

Triple Suns Breakfast Wrap, Andoan Fruit with Muja Sauce (Breakfast)

Zuchii Wrap, Andoan Fruit with Muja Sauce (Lunch/Dinner)

PizzeRizzo: Located in Muppet Courtyard

Vegan Cheese and/or Vegetable Pizza (off menu),

Spicy Italian “Sausage” Sub (Lunch/Dinner)

Fairfax Fare: Located in Sunset Boulevard

Chicago Style “Hot Dog” Salad (Lunch/Dinner)

Rosie’s All-American Cafe: Located in Sunset Boulevard

Plant-based Lobster Roll (Lunch/Dinner)

Woody’s Lunch Box: Located in Toy Story Land

Toasted “Cheddar” Sandwich, Plant-Based ‘Totchos’ (Lunch/Dinner)

Kids Option: Uncrustables, Allergy Menu Kids Grilled “Cheese” Half Sandwich

Table Service:

50’s Prime Time Cafe: Located in Echo Lake

Appetizer: Cousin Amy’s Iceberg Lettuce Wedge

Entree: Cousin Harold’s Vegetable Garden

Dessert: Traditional Warm Apple Crisp (A la Mode available)

Hollywood & Vine: Located in Echo Lake

BreakfastPlant-based Egg Frittata, Four-Egg Scramble can be vegan, Allergy Mickey Waffle

Lunch/Dinner Appetizer: Plant-based Chopped Salad

Entree: Asparagus and Summer Truffle Risotto

Dessert: Spiced Cherry Cake

Hollywood Brown Derby: Located in Hollywood Boulevard

Appetizer: Local Greens and Strawberry Salad

Entree: Tomato Risotto

Dessert: Chocolate-Coconut Cake

Kids Entree: Vegetarian Pho

Sci Fi Dine-In Theatre: Located in Commissary Lane

Appetizer: Island Cake

Entree: Flying Saucer Impossible Burger

Dessert: Cookie Shake, Vegan (Oreo, Vanilla, Chocolate) Milkshakes

Mama Melrose’s Ristorante Italiano: Located in Grand Avenue

Appetizer: Bread Service, Minestrone Soup, Margherita Flatbread

Entree: Polenta Cake, Mushroom, and Herb Cauliflower

Dessert: Lemon Sorbet

Kids Entree: Plain pasta marinara, may be able to get vegan cheese pizza

Carts:

Milk Stand: Located in Galaxy’s Edge

Blue and Green Milk (coconut milk and rice milk mix), alcoholic versions too

Anaheim Produce: Located in Sunset Boulevard

Fruit, Pretzels, Chips

Hollywood Scoops: Located in Sunset Boulevard

Vegan Ice Cream Available

Trolley Car Cafe (Starbucks): Located in Hollywood Boulevard

Coffee, Non-Dairy Milk available

BaseLine Tap House: Located in Grand Avenue