Mouse Madness 8: The Finals – Polynesian vs. BoardWalk

This is it! We’ve made it to the finals of our 8th annual Mouse Madness tournament. This year, in celebration of the 50th anniversary of Walt Disney World, we are attempting to determine the very best Walt Disney World Resort hotel. Through some careful planning and even our first ever play-in game, we narrowed the field down to 16 hotels and two of them have been squaring off each day and now, we’re just about ready to crown our champion.

Before we move on to today’s matchup, let’s take a look at our last result. It wasn’t even close. BoardWalk, the winner of the EPCOT/Disney Springs region, dominated Riviera, the winner of the Hollywood Studios region, Riviera, taking a whopping 80% of the vote. The one-sided victory advanced BoardWalk to a championship matchup against the Polynesian.

And now we’re ready to decide which is the best Walt Disney World resort hotel. Let’s take a look at how the Polynesian got here. In a first round matchup against the Contemporary, Poly took an impressive 75% of the vote. In the Elite 8, Poly had to sweat it out a bit, earning a close 58% to 42% victory over Wilderness Lodge. And in the Final 4, Poly got past Animal Kingdom Lodge with about 68%. It was a very tough road to get here, but the Polynesian has proved why it was the favorite before the tournament started.

BoardWalk got off to a very strong start, taking nearly 86% of the vote against Saratoga Springs. In the second round, BoardWalk narrowly got past Yacht and Beach Club with just about 55% of the vote, our closest matchup of the tournament. And as we mentioned, it was a one-sided Final 4 matchup against Riviera that got the BoardWalk to the final.

So now here we are. One of the original Walt Disney World Resort hotels, with a view of Cinderella Castle and some of the best food and drinks on property, takes on another beloved classic, with a view of Spaceship Earth and some incredible nightlife. Which one is the best Walt Disney World Resort hotel?

Be sure to check back tomorrow to find out which hotel wins it all!