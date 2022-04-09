Height Requirements For Each Attraction at Disney’s Typhoon Lagoon

If you're traveling with little ones, a common question is how tall do you have to be for certain rides. Some rides don't have a restriction but many do. Here is a breakdown of height requirements at Disney’s Typhoon Lagoon Water Park.

Any Height:

Castaway Creek

Gangplank Falls

Keelhaul Falls

Mayday Falls

Miss Adventure Falls

Storm Slides

Typhoon Lagoon Surf Pool

60 Inches or SHORTER:

Bay Slides

48 Inches or Taller:

Crush ‘n’ Gusher

Humunga Kowabunga

Ketchakiddee Creek

About Disney's Typhoon Lagoon:

Typhoon Lagoon opened on June 1st, 1989 and is 61 acres in size.

It was inspired by the legend of a typhoon, an earthquake, and a volcanic eruption combining to create an island. This is where the breaker waves, a towering Watershed Mountain atop and a stranded shrimp boat come in.

If you're wondering how much water is used, the 109,000 square feet contain nearly three million gallons of water.

If you're sitting back and relaxing at Disney's Typhoon Lagoon, you may notice some of the background music. This is one of the rare places where there are lyrics in songs at Walt Disney World. It focuses heavily on the Beach Boys and also some Jimmy Buffett and The Surfaris.