Height Requirements For Each Attraction at Universal’s Islands of Adventure

If you're traveling with little ones, a common question is how tall do you have to be for certain rides. Some rides don't have a restriction but many do. Here is a breakdown of height requirements at Universal's Islands of Adventure.

36 Inches or Taller:

Cat in the Hat

Flight of the Hippogriff

The High in the Sky Seuss Trolley Train Ride!

Skull Island: Reign of Kong

40 Inches or Taller:

The Amazing Adventures of Spider-Man

42 Inches or Taller:

Jurassic Park River Adventure

Popeye & Bluto's Bilge-Rat Barges

44 Inches or Taller:

Dudley Do-Right's Ripsaw Falls

48 Inches or Taller:

Hagrid's Magical Creatures Motorbike Adventure

Harry Potter and the Forbidden Journey

51 Inches or Taller:

Jurassic World VelociCoaster

Doctor Doom's Fearfall

54 Inches or Taller:

The Incredible Hulk Coaster

NOTE About Pteranodon Flyers

This is designed for children 36 inches–56 inches tall. A child meeting this requirement must accompany guests over 56 inches tall. Children between 36 inches–48 inches must be accompanied by a supervising companion.

About Universal's Islands of Adventure:

The Lighthouse of Alexandria is the icon of the park. This is actually a functioning lighthouse and sends out a bright beam of light which leads visitors to the park's front gates. It is modeled after the actual Lighthouse of Alexandria, which was the tallest man-made structure in the world.

In 2015, The Incredible Hulk roller coaster underwent refurbishment. When the attraction reopened, guests noticed a change to the queue line, the story, and on ride audio. The biggest change was the new track. When guests enter the queue for the ride, you'll notice the Incredible Hulk himself with an archway made out of two pieces of coaster track. This was actually the original track that has been repurposed into a new grand entryway.