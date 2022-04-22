Book Review: National Geographic’s “Into the Forest: The Secret Language of Trees” by Susan Tyler Hitchcock

Dr. Seuss’ The Lorax said, “I speak for the trees for the trees have no tongue.” He wasn’t wrong, trees lack the ability to speak a language that we humans understand, but that doesn’t mean they aren’t in constant communication with the world around them. This flora-specific language is part of what Susan Tyler Hitchcock explores in the new National Geographic book, Into the Forest: The Secret Language of Trees.

Perfect for Earth Day, the chapter titles read like a rundown of the super team Captain Planet and the Planeteers – Tree, Earth, Water, Air, Fire, and Forest. The introductory chapter covers the mythology of trees and their connection to human cultures and mythology around the world, why humans are “plant-blind,” the history of trees and forests, and the science behind how they grow. The second chapter is all about soil; how it formed, what lives in it, why it varies by region, and mysteries that still have scientists stumped, pun intended. The chapter on water examines how trees affect one of Earth’s most necessary elements, including a look at trees that actually help clean the oceans. This chapter also breaks down the important life-saving properties humans have discovered from trees. The chapter called Air is not just about how trees create oxygen and absorb carbon, but also about the importance of tree canopies and the delicate balance of reproduction, with some trees relying on just one or two species of insect to help them survive. “Fire” takes a look at not only the dangers of forest fires but also the way some forests benefit from intentional controlled burns. The final chapter ties together all of the book's teachings and brings the story back to you, a human being who enjoys infinite benefits from the presence of forests, inspiring you to go forward as a steward for these essential regions of the world.

Susan Tyler Hitchcock’s passion for the subject is evident on every page. Trees are cool and she knows how to convey that message in a way that’s fun and engaging for laymen, never feeling like a scientific journal, but containing a wealth of information. She explains all of the scientific jargon, some of which anyone should know (photosynthesis, mitochondria, etc…), and some terms will likely be new to anyone who doesn’t study plants for a living. Scattered throughout the book are ancient folktales about trees and forests, as well as highlights on famous trees (yes, some trees are celebrities).

As you would expect from National Geographic, Into the Forest: The Secret Language of Trees is also full of gorgeous, colorful photographs from around the world that support the text. These are often full-page images on glossy pages, some of which even zoom in to the molecular level to showcase the cells of trees or the microscopic fungi that assist them in the dirt.

While there may not be a real Lorax who can speak for the trees, by reading Into the Forest: The Secret Language of Trees you’ll at least know that they are talking to one another. The book redefines the way you think of the plant world, revealing that while they stay in one place in the ground, they actually move (a lot!). But most importantly, it serves as a reminder that they are an essential part of the delicate ecosystem of Earth. We need them now more than ever and the book inspires readers to take the message of The Lorax to heart and speak for the trees.

Amazon.com: Into the Forest: The Secret Language of Trees: Susan Tyler Hitchcock

