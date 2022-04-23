Height Requirements For Each Attraction at Universal’s Volcano Bay

If you're traveling with little ones, a common question is how tall do you have to be for certain rides. Some rides don't have a restriction but many do. Here is a breakdown of height requirements at Universal's Volcano Bay.
48 inches or UNDER:
- Tot Tiki Reef
54 inches or UNDER:
- Runamukka Reef
42 Inches or Taller:
- ika Moana of Honu ika Moana
- Krakatau Aqua Coaster
- Maku Puihi Round Raft Rides
- Punga Racers
- Taniwha Tubes
- TeAwa The Fearless River
48 Inches or Taller:
- Honu of Honu ika Moana
- Kala and Tai Nui Serpentine Body Slides
- Ko’okiri Body Plunge
- Ohyah and Ohno Drop Slides
Children under 48 inches must wear a U.S. Coast Guard approved life vest
- Puka Uli Lagoon
- The Reef
- Waturi Beach
About Universal's Volcano Bay:
- Volcano Bay wanted to have the reputation of a water park with "thrill rides".
- There are 18 unique attractions all around the waterpark, and many of them are very daring.
- The Ko'okiri Body Plunge is a seven degree fall through a trapdoor. You go 125 ft. down into a pool. You step into a tube, standing at a 70 degree angle as the door closes and the music gets louder and louder. The floor will drop out from under you and you will zoom down the volcano.
- If you aren't feeling that daring, there are also raft rides that you can do. Maku Puihi offers four to six person raft options as you ride to the bottom.