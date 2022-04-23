Height Requirements For Each Attraction at Universal’s Volcano Bay

If you're traveling with little ones, a common question is how tall do you have to be for certain rides. Some rides don't have a restriction but many do. Here is a breakdown of height requirements at Universal's Volcano Bay.

48 inches or UNDER:

Tot Tiki Reef

54 inches or UNDER:

Runamukka Reef

42 Inches or Taller:

ika Moana of Honu ika Moana

Krakatau Aqua Coaster

Maku Puihi Round Raft Rides

Punga Racers

Taniwha Tubes

TeAwa The Fearless River

48 Inches or Taller:

Honu of Honu ika Moana

Kala and Tai Nui Serpentine Body Slides

Ko’okiri Body Plunge

Ohyah and Ohno Drop Slides

Children under 48 inches must wear a U.S. Coast Guard approved life vest

Puka Uli Lagoon

The Reef

Waturi Beach

About Universal's Volcano Bay: