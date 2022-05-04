Disney+ Watch Guide: May 4th-10th

Celebrate Star Wars Day on Disney+ by going behind the scenes of The Book of Boba Fett. Whatever you choose to stream, we hope it’s magical.

New Exclusives – Wednesday, May 4th

Disney Gallery: The Book of Boba Fett

"Disney Gallery: The Book of Boba Fett explores the behind-the-scenes story of the legendary bounty hunter’s return to Tatooine with mercenary Fennec Shand, seeking to claim the territory once run by Jabba the Hutt. In this insightful new special, filmmakers, cast and crew reveal never-before-seen footage, groundbreaking technology and the practical effects that brought it all to life.”

Moon Knight – “Episode 6” (Finale)

“When Steven Grant, a mild-mannered gift-shop employee, becomes plagued with blackouts and memories of another life, he discovers he has dissociative identity disorder and shares a body with mercenary Marc Spector. As Steven/Marc’s enemies converge upon them, they must navigate their complex identities while thrust into a deadly mystery among the powerful gods of Egypt.”

New on Disney+ – Wednesday, May 4th

Life Below Zero

Season 18 (minus the first episode) are now streaming.

Library Highlights

10th Anniversary – Marvel The Avengers

Phase 1 of the MCU came to an exciting finish on May 4th, 2012 with Marvel’s first superhero team-up movie.

5th Anniversary – Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2

Star-Lord met his father on May 5th, 2017 in the hit second film in the Guardians of the Galaxy series.