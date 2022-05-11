Who’s the Bossk? – Episode 101: Galaxy’s Edge Third Anniversary with Mike Farnham

Who’s the Bossk? – A Star Wars Podcast from Laughing Place #101: Galaxy’s Edge Third Anniversary with Mike Farnham

Date: May 11th, 2022 (recorded May 10th)

Let’s celebrate the third anniversary of Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge a few weeks early (because the end of this month is going to be too crazy to fit it in) with guest Mike Farnham of SWGalaxysEdge.com. Plus this week’s Star Wars headlines and more!

