Bobby Brown Reveals the Therapeutic Nature of Producing His A&E “Biography” Documentary and Reality Series – “Bobby Brown: Every Little Step”
Biography has been a staple of A&E for 35 years, but the stories are usually self-contained. Following the two-night event special, Biography: Bobby Brown, the network invites viewers to stay current with the life of the Grammy-winning artist through the reality series Bobby Brown: Every Little Step. “I started in this business at the age of 14, I’m 53 now,” Bobby Brown explained during a TCA press conference about reliving his life through the documentary and series. “There’s been so much, almost 40 years of entertainment that I’ve been a part of. And I’m proud of it. I’m proud of all of the ups and all of the downs.” “He’s way more patient now, which I appreciate, especially with having young children,” Bobby’s wife Alicia Etheredge-Brown said of the two Bobby’s viewers will meet in Biography and Every Little Step. “He is just such a superb, hands-on father,” added Mrs. Etheredge-Brown, who also serves as an executive producer. “You’re going to see that a lot in the series and you’ll get to experience that in the documentary as well. It’s definitely a different world for him. He was younger then, traveling a lot more. Now we kind of travel as a pack.” “Having a personal relationship with both Bobby and Alicia made it a situation you’d only hope for as a filmmaker,” revealed J. Kevin Swain, another executive producer on both projects. “It’s rare you have an opportunity to work with someone you know and love already, and so it made our journey an open one. We were able to talk about things straight up from the very beginning. This is what we’re doing. We have four hours to do this. What is our story and how can we get it? But having a relationship with the entire family, I’m talking about his brother Tommy, I’m talking about his kids, they haven’t been around for so long, it made this journey a pleasurable one.” “We had some really tough scenes,” added executive producer Lauren Lazi. “There’s a moment towards the end of the series where Bobby visits the gravesite of Whitney and Bobbi Kristina for the first time, had never been there before, and we filmed that. That is a very vulnerable moment, and he shared that with us. He was very, very generous.” “This is more of a therapeutic thing for me,” Bobby Brown revealed. “It helps me maintain my sobriety. It helps me with everything that I want to do in the future. This is not the end of us executive-producing things. Brown Ribbon [Bobby and Alicia’s production company] will be doing a whole lot more as far as productions are concerned.” Don’t miss the premiere of Biography: Bobby Brown tonight at 8/7c on A&E. The two-part documentary event concludes on Tuesday, May 31st, followed by the premiere of Bobby Brown: Every Little Step at 10/9c. A&E is a joint venture between Hearst Communications and The Walt Disney Company.