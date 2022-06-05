What’s New This Week – TV + Streaming + Theaters – June 5th-11th

In the mood for something new? Here’s your guide to all of the new TV shows and movies this week, spread across all networks, streamers, and a few nationwide theatrical releases. As always, this week kicks off with my personal top 5. Whatever you choose to watch, I hope you have a great week!

Top 5 of the Week

Irma Vep When: Monday, June 6th at 9/8c on HBO What: Alicia Vikander stars in this limited series about an American actress making a movie in France.

Ms. Marvel When: Wednesday, June 8th on Disney+ What: Marvel Studios’ newest original series brings this fan-favorite character to the live-action universe.

Hustle When: Wednesday, June 8th on Netflix What: Adam Sandler stars as a down-on-his luck basketball scout desperate to find the next MVP, produced by LeBron James.

Queer as Folk When: Thursday, June 9th on Peacock What: A second U.S. adaptation of the classic U.K. series about a group of LGBTQ+ friends who become a chosen family.

Jurassic World: Dominion When: Friday, June 10th in Theaters What: The 6th film in the Jurassic Park series brings back Alan Grant, Ellie Sattler, and Ian Malcolm (Sam Neill, Laura Dern, and Jeff Goldblum).



Sunday, June 5th

New TV Shows

2022 MTV Movie & TV Awards – Special – 8/7c on MTV – Awards Show – TV-14 Vanessa Hudgens hosts with exclusive clips, superstar appearances and unforgettable awards from Los Angeles.

– Special – 8/7c on MTV – Awards Show – TV-14 2022 MTV Movie & TV Awards: Unscripted – Special – 10/9c on MTV – Awards Show – NR Tayshia Adams of " The Bachelor

– Special – 10/9c on MTV – Awards Show – NR Autopsy: The Last Hours of Eddie Van Halen – Special – 8/7c on Reelz – Biography – NR On October 6th 2020, the world was shocked by the news that guitar legend Eddie Van Halen had died. A rock prodigy with a boyish charm, Eddie was never more comfortable than when he had a guitar in his hand. Known as the founder of the Van Halen, a band synonymous with California cool, Eddie was surprisingly an immigrant. Of both Dutch and Indonesian heritage, his family moved from the Netherlands to California when he was a child. Without knowing a word of English, Eddie overcame racism in a pre civil rights America. By age 25, Eddie’s band had sold multiple platinum albums and his innovative guitar techniques cemented Eddie in Rock and Roll history. It seemed nothing could stop him. But behind his contagious smile, there was a darker undercurrent that would plague Eddie throughout his life. He dealt with addiction issues for over 4 decades, having started drinking at just age 12. Often relying on alcohol and other substances to maintain his creativity, Eddie would spend many years in and out of rehab. He was a workaholic, often pushing his body to the limits in order to perform while secretly battling illness. Eddie died at the age of 65 from cancer. But if caught early, Eddie’s disease had reasonable survival rates. So what happened? World renowned forensic pathologist, Dr. Michael Hunter needs to analyse every detail of Eddie Van Halen’s life in order to piece together what else may have been going on in his body, ultimately leading to his untimely death.

– Special – 8/7c on Reelz – Biography – NR Battle on the Beach – Season 2 Premiere – 9/8c on HGTV – Lifestyles – TV-G Ty Pennington, Alison Victoria and Taniya Nayak mentor three skilled teams of up-and-coming flippers in renovating beachfront properties.

– Season 2 Premiere – 9/8c on HGTV – Lifestyles – TV-G The Great Food Truck Race – Season 15 Premiere – 9/8c on Food Network – Competition – TV-G The Great Food Truck Race heads to the beach for the hottest season ever this summer with a brand-new action-packed culinary road battle along the sunny Southern California coast. In the eight-episode season hosted by Tyler Florence, nine teams of aspiring food truck owners with specialties ranging from fresh pasta to plant-based Cuban dishes must prove their cooking chops, marketing savvy and selling skills in high-stakes challenges to beat their rivals and stay in the race. Kicking off in Laguna Beach with a spicy hot pepper challenge, the route then hits beach locations for intense cooking rounds and selling challenges, from Venice for a visit from Chef Antonia Lofaso and a hemp-inspired menu challenge to a selling competition at The Grand Prix of Long Beach. Other stops include Los Angeles where the teams compete against two-time Race winners The Lime Truck, Redondo Beach for a lunch-on-the-go challenge judged by Race alumni Seoul Sausage, serving beach volleyball players in Manhattan Beach and a visit to the Glamis Dunes, culminating in a head-to-head finale in San Diego where only one team is awarded the life-changing $50,000 grand prize.

– Season 15 Premiere – 9/8c on Food Network – Competition – TV-G Van Halen: Story of Their Songs – Special – 9/8c on Reelz – Biography – NR We dig deep into the creation of six classic tracks, spanning the stellar career of rock titans Van Halen – from their early days, playing parties in Pasadena to becoming the biggest rock act in America. We hear how the band announced their arrival with pounding rocker Runnin’ with the Devil; hit their commercial peak with synth heavy chart topper Jump; and reinvented themselves not once, but twice, as singer David Lee Roth was replaced by Sammy Hagar, who then made way for Gary Cherone. The creator of the sleeve for the band’s debut album, Elliot Gilbert, recalls the photo session that left him deaf for a fortnight. The producer of the Jump video, Robert Lombard, reveals the dilemma that eventually got him fired. Dweezil Zappa, son of music legend Frank, remembers the time when Eddie van Halen let him into some of his guitar playing secrets. Nuno Bettencourt quizzes his band mate Gary Cherone about the former Extreme singer’s stint as Van Halen’s front man. While cinematographer Daniel Court explains the real reason for the band’s notorious ‘no brown M and Ms’ rider request.

– Special – 9/8c on Reelz – Biography – NR

Monday, June 6th

New TV Shows

Action Pack – Season 2 Premiere – Streaming on Netflix Action Pack is a preschool superhero adventure series from OddBot Inc. The Action Pack is a group of heroic kids — Treena, Watts, Wren and Clay — who use their incredible super powers as they take on the biggest threats in Hope Springs, implement the lessons taught by Mr. Ernesto at the Action Academy, and fulfill their ultimate mission of bringing out the good in everything, even in villains! The series is animated by ICON Creative Studios.

– Season 2 Premiere – Streaming on American Ninja Warrior – Season 14 Premiere – 8/7c on NBC Season 14 of “American Ninja Warrior” returns with some of the most elite athletes in the country competing on the world’s most difficult obstacle courses. Hosts Matt Iseman, Akbar Gbajabiamila and Zuri Hall are back to call the early-round action in San Antonio and Los Angeles with the national finals in Las Vegas. The new season will mark the return of the lowered age requirement, which opens the door to a new era of competitors as young as 15 years old. Each season the obstacle courses continue to evolve and become even more challenging for competitors of all ages, while the sport itself simultaneously grows rapidly across the country with kids embracing it in record numbers. A top prize of $1 million will go to the winner that can conquer all four stages at the National Finals in Las Vegas. To get there, competitors will need to make it through the qualifying rounds and semifinals.

– Season 14 Premiere – 8/7c on Bill Burr Presents: Friends Who Kill – Special – Streaming on Netflix In a night of killer comedy, Bill Burr hosts a showcase of his most raucous stand-up comic pals as they riff on everything from COVID to Michael Jackson.

– Special – Streaming on The Family Chantel – Season 4 Premiere – 8/7c on TLC – Reality – TV-14 We know and love this explosive family from 90 Day Fiancé, but we will now explore the two additional 90 Day relationships happening within Chantal's own family.

– Season 4 Premiere – 8/7c on TLC – Reality – TV-14 In the Dark – Season 4 Premiere – 9/8c on The CW On Season Four of IN THE DARK, blind anti-hero Murphy Mason (Perry Mattfeld) must work closely with Max (Casey Deidrick), Felix (Morgan Krantz) and Lesley (Marianne Rendòn) to keep herself out of jail for her crimes of the past three seasons. But that proves more difficult than expected when Josh (Theodore Bhat) doubles down on his obsession for revenge.

– Season 4 Premiere – 9/8c on Irma Vep – Series Premiere – 9/8c on HBO Mira (Alicia Vikander) is an American movie star disillusioned by her career and a recent breakup, who comes to France to star as “Irma Vep” in a remake of the French silent film classic, “Les Vampires.” Set against the backdrop of a lurid crime thriller, Mira struggles as the distinctions between herself and the character she plays begin to blur and merge. IRMA VEP reveals to us the uncertain ground that lies at the border of fiction and reality, artifice and authenticity, art and life.

– Series Premiere – 9/8c on London Kills – Season 3 Premiere – Streaming on Acorn TV London's best detectives take on its worst crimes in this sleek mystery series from the creator of Suspects. DI David Bradford (Hugo Speer, Father Brown ) heads an elite murder squad, but the one case he can't crack is the one closest to him – the disappearance of his wife.

– Season 3 Premiere – Streaming on Miz and Mrs – Season 3 Premiere – 11/10c on USA – Reality – TV-PG Miz & Mrs. gives an exclusive glimpse into the A-List lifestyle of married WWE Superstars, The Miz and Maryse. Not only must the celebrity power couple balance the pressures of their high octane careers with the challenges of domestic life, but they are also about to take on their biggest (and cutest) challenge yet, as first-time parents to their baby girl. From preparing for the birth to moving the family from LA to Texas (and all the chaos in between), The Miz and Maryse prove their outrageous in-ring personalities are no act.

– Season 3 Premiere – 11/10c on USA – Reality – TV-PG People Magazine Investigates – Season 6 Premiere – 9/8c on ID – True-Crime – TV-14 Ripped from the pages of one of the nation's top weekly magazines, PEOPLE MAGAZINE INVESTIGATES goes beyond the headlines to uncover the heart-wrenching stories of lives and families ripped apart. These are crime stories that transcended news and became part of popular culture. PEOPLE MAGAZINE INVESTIGATES is interlaced with People's journalists and firsthand emotional interviews.

– Season 6 Premiere – 9/8c on ID – True-Crime – TV-14 Roswell, New Mexico – Season 4 Premiere – 8/7c on The CW When Liz Ortecho returns to Roswell, New Mexico, she reconnects with Max Evans, her teenage crush, who is now a Roswell police officer. However, Liz soon discovers a shocking truth: Max is an alien who has kept his unearthly abilities hidden his entire life, along with those of his otherworldly sister Isobel and their friend Michael.

– Season 4 Premiere – 8/7c on Seeking Sister Wife – Season 4 Premiere – 10/9c on TLC – Reality – TV-14 Three families explore the various phases of seeking, dating or transitioning a new sister wife into their lives.

– Season 4 Premiere – 10/9c on TLC – Reality – TV-14 Sleeping with a Killer – Series Premiere – 10/9c on Lifetime Sleeping with a Killer examines real-life cases where jealousy pushes individuals to do the unthinkable. The docuseries focuses on ordinary people who have tragic endings at the hands of husbands, wives, former friends, and lovers. The 26-episode UK series (formerly known as Green Eyed Killers) is a dramatic look at the events that led up to these life-changing moments and the setbacks that often occur in the cases until final justice can be served.

– Series Premiere – 10/9c on #TextMeWhenYouGetHome – Series premiere – 9/8c on Lifetime #TextMeWhenYouGetHome became a viral, worldwide movement following the 2021 death of Sarah Everard in the UK. The hashtag sparked global awareness, anger and a conversation around the vulnerability and lack of safety women feel while in public alone. In this gripping, true-crime docuseries, each episode follows the case of an innocent woman who has been abducted, harmed or even murdered by someone on what was an otherwise average day in her life. These stories are told through emotional interviews; accompanied by stylistic recreations, actual texts, phone records and other digital breadcrumbs that authorities used to solve the case. Unfolding as a whodunnit, all suspects are explored until the actual perpetrator is caught. In several episodes, survivors of these harrowing sagas will be revealed to tell their story, in their own words.

– Series premiere – 9/8c on

Tuesday, June 7th

New TV Shows

All Rise – Season 3 Premiere – 8/7c on OWN “All Rise” is a courthouse drama that follows the chaotic, hopeful, and sometimes absurd lives of its judges, prosecutors, and public defenders, as they work with bailiffs, clerks, and police to get justice for the people of Los Angeles amidst a flawed legal system. Among them is newly appointed ‘Judge Lola Carmichael’ (Simone Missick), a highly regarded and impressive former deputy district attorney who doesn’t intend to sit back on the bench in her new role, but instead leans in, immediately pushing the boundaries and challenging the expectations of what a judge can be.

– Season 3 Premiere – 8/7c on That's My Time with David Letterman – Special – Streaming on Netflix David Letterman invites some of the hottest up-and-coming stand-up stars to perform a set and sit down for a chat.

– Special – Streaming on

Wednesday, June 8th

New TV Shows

Baby Fever – Series Premiere – Streaming on Netflix When Nana, in a drunken state, inseminates herself with a really special portion of sperm – namely her ex-boyfriend’s – she starts a chain reaction of catastrophes, both big and small. This rash move leads to a pregnancy and Nana now has to figure out how to explain her condition – which one can’t hide forever – and win back her ex-boyfriend and long-lost love. The problem is just that he doesn’t seem particularly interested in getting back with Nana. The secret pregnancy allows Nana to see her clients in a different light, but as her lies grow bigger, it gets harder and harder for her to navigate in them and for the first time in her life, Nana has to tell the truth – and maybe reveal a secret that could ultimately cost her everything.

– Series Premiere – Streaming on Bargain Block – Season 2 Premiere – 9/8c on HGTV – Lifestyle – TV-G Bargain Block follows home renovation experts and partners Keith Bynum and Evan Thomas on their journey to restore Detroit's iconic American neighborhoods one house at a time. With sound advice and support from their friend—lifetime Detroit resident and real estate expert Shea Hicks-Whitfield, who is expecting her first child—Keith and Evan buy multiple rundown and abandoned houses on a single block, take them down to the studs, and create affordable, stylish and fully furnished starter homes that are ideal for first-time homebuyers. Now settled in the Motor City, the couple, who have renovated and purchased their own home and opened a new retail store and workshop, infuse every property with a functional layout, artful design and beautiful repurposed furniture. The end result is incredible transformations of dilapidated homes that are an inspiration to the entire neighborhood.

– Season 2 Premiere – 9/8c on HGTV – Lifestyle – TV-G Hungry for Answers – Series Premiere – Streaming on discovery+ Caroline Randall Williams is a scholar, award-winning writer, restaurateur and cookbook author with a penchant for asking hard questions to get to the truth of the matter. In the new discovery+ series Hungry for Answers, executive produced by JuVee Productions, Williams travels the country uncovering the fascinating, essential, and often untold Black stories behind some of America’s classic and emblematic food and spirits. From the spicy, crisp flavors of Nashville Hot Chicken to the warm, dulcet taste of Tennessee Whiskey, Williams is out to uncover the origin stories of these quintessential American offerings, as well as surface the truth when it comes to the equity, or in most cases inequity, regarding the recognition and reward, and lack thereof, for the true founding contributors throughout history. Hungry for Answers is a food show but it is not just a food show, it is a Black food show with an ambitious endeavor to serve up a healthy dose of history with each delicious bite and sip explored.

– Series Premiere – Streaming on Keep Sweet: Pray and Obey – Series Premiere – Streaming on Netflix In 2008, a dramatic raid at the Yearning for Zion Ranch in West Texas generated attention around the world, as law enforcement agents uncovered stunning evidence of sexual, physical and psychological abuse and took 400+ children into custody. Keep Sweet: Pray and Obey, directed by Emmy and Peabody Award-winning filmmaker Rachel Dretzin, gives viewers an in-depth look into the secretive polygamous sect of the Fundamentalist Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints (FLDS) and the rise of self-professed prophet Warren Jeffs. The four-part documentary series features never-before-seen archival footage and harrowing personal stories from some of the courageous women and men who escaped. From forced underage marriage and pregnancy to a complete unraveling into an oppressive criminal cult under Warren Jeffs’ rule, the story uncovers extraordinary bravery battling tyrannical control in modern America.

– Series Premiere – Streaming on Ms. Marvel – Series Premiere – Streaming on Disney+ Marvel Studios’ “Ms. Marvel” is a new, original series that introduces Kamala Khan, a Muslim American teenager growing up in Jersey City. An avid gamer and a voracious fan-fiction scribe, Kamala is a Super Hero megafan with an oversized imagination—particularly when it comes to Captain Marvel. Yet Kamala feels like she doesn’t fit in at school and sometimes even at home—that is, until she gets superpowers like the heroes she’s always looked up to. Life gets better with superpowers, right?

– Series Premiere – Streaming on

New Movies

Gladbeck: The Hostage Crisis – Streaming on Netflix In August 1988, Hans-Jürgen Rösner and Dieter Degowski robbed a branch of the Deutsche Bank in Gladbeck. The subsequent hostage-taking led to an enormous media spectacle, which set a debate about the limits and responsibility of journalism.

– Streaming on Hustle – Streaming on Netflix After discovering a once-in-a-lifetime player with a rocky past abroad, a down on his luck basketball scout (Adam Sandler) takes it upon himself to bring the phenom to the States without his team's approval. Against the odds, they have one final shot to prove they have what it takes to make it in the NBA.

– Streaming on The Janes – 9/8c on HBO In the spring of 1972, police raided an apartment on the South Side of Chicago where seven women who were part of a clandestine network were arrested. Using code names, fronts, and safe houses to protect themselves and their work, the accused had built an underground network for women seeking safe, affordable, illegal abortions. They called themselves “Jane.”

– 9/8c on

Thursday, June 9th

New TV Shows

American Gangster: Trap Queens – Season 3 Premiere – Streaming on BET+ – True-Crime – TV-14 This season of TRAP QUEENS will offer epic, tragic and significant cautionary tales of women seduced by the allure of the underworld to become ultimate crime bosses. Viewers will witness their rise to a fantasy world of riches built on crime before an inescapable fall when they’re forced to face the severe consequences of their actions. The series portrays each Queen’s compelling story through first-hand accounts interwoven with archival footage and subtle recreations giving viewers a resonant and visceral experience.

– Season 3 Premiere – Streaming on BET+ – True-Crime – TV-14 Amsterdam – Series Premiere – Streaming on HBO Max Nadia and Martín live in the historical "Condesa" in Mexico City. Both are artists and share their home with a stray dog, Amsterdam. Beautiful Mexican scenery and portrayal of life in one of the city's most popular and artistic areas.

– Series Premiere – Streaming on Brat Loves Judy – Season 2 Premiere – 9/8c on WEtv – Reality – NR Legendary rapper Da Brat and her multi-millionaire CEO girlfriend, Jesseca ‘Judy’ Dupart, pull the curtain back to offer an unprecedented, never-before-seen look at their extravagant world. Pending nuptials are on the horizon, but debt, familial burdens, and stresses within their home shine a light on serious issues just below the surface. As the powerhouse couple navigates a new life together, parents and friends invade their love nest, calling into question the expectations they have for one another in a relationship.

– Season 2 Premiere – 9/8c on WEtv – Reality – NR MTV Unplugged: Twenty One Pilots – Special – 9/8c on MTV – Music – TV-PG Acoustic intimate studio performances by major artists from across the globe.

– Special – 9/8c on MTV – Music – TV-PG My Daughter Joined a Cult – Series Premiere – Streaming on discovery+ My Daughter Joined a cult is a 3 part – docu series that chronicles events pertaining to the controversial and self-proclaimed godman, Swami Nithyananda through first-hand accounts of individuals and ex-devotees who were at the epicenter of it all.

– Series Premiere – Streaming on Queer as Folk – Series Premiere – Streaming on Peacock QUEER AS FOLK is a vibrant reimagining of the groundbreaking British series created by Russell T. Davies, exploring a diverse group of friends in New Orleans whose lives are transformed in the aftermath of a tragedy.

– Series Premiere – Streaming on Rhytem + Flow France – Series Premiere – Streaming on Netflix French rappers freestyle, battle and write their way to a game-changing 100,000 euro prize in a music competition series judged by Niska, Shay and SCH.

– Series Premiere – Streaming on Stand Out: An LGBTQ+ Celebration – Special – Streaming on Netflix A Historic Celebration & Performance of the best in LGBTQ+ Comedy. Legends, headliners, and emerging talent will perform at The Greek Theatre for an unforgettable queer stand-up event. Hosted by Billy Eichner, featuring Eddie Izzard, Margaret Cho, Sandra Bernhard, Tig Notaro, Wanda Sykes, and Rosie O'Donnell.

– Special – Streaming on Summer Camp Island – Season 6 Premiere – Streaming on HBO Max Welcome to Summer Camp Island, an animated series created by Julia Pott. Based on the critically acclaimed short screened at Sundance Film Festival, Tribeca Film Festival and SXSW, the series follows best friends Oscar and Hedgehog as they learn that their camp is on a magical island, and that instead of making potholders–they’ll be making friends with monsters and yetis. The counselors? Well, they’re witches. And the cabins? Those were built by aliens. The moon? OK, it is the same ‘ole moon, but here, he talks. As Oscar and Hedgehog spend their summer days having strange encounters with mystical creatures, they begin to discover their own magical potentials.

– Season 6 Premiere – Streaming on Undiscovered: Finding Amelia – Special – Streaming on discovery+ It is the greatest unsolved mystery in American history. Amelia Earhart disappears while attempting to be the first woman to fly around the world in 1937. Credible theories remain unproven, and decades of searching have turned up nothing. But now, a team has irrefutable evidence they know Amelia’s final resting place and are launching an expedition to finally bring her home.

– Special – Streaming on

New Movies

B-Boy Blues – Streaming on BET+ – NR Class and culture clash when a college educated journalist from Brooklyn and a homeboy-bike messenger from Harlem fall in love.

– Streaming on BET+ – NR Dr. Delirium & The Edgewood Experiments – Streaming on discovery+ From 1955 to 1975, the United States Army Chemical Corps conducted classified human subject research on thousands of soldiers at the Edgewood Arsenal facility in Maryland. The purpose was to evaluate the impact of potent, mind-altering chemical warfare agents on military personnel as an alternative to traditional mortal combat. Today, many of those soldiers believe that the military broke the law and engaged in a decades-long cover-up to hide the truth about what really happened to them at Edgewood Arsenal. Through shocking, never-before-seen footage of the drug experiments, along with exclusive, first-hand accounts from both the mastermind behind the research and the soldiers who participated in it, Dr. Delirium & The Edgewood Experiments will uncover the true story of one of the most bizarre and controversial chapters in recent American history.

– Streaming on

Friday, June 10th

New TV Shows

90 Day Fiance: Love in Paradise – Season 2 Premiere – Streaming on discovery+ 90 Day Fiancé: Love in Paradise follows three new and two returning couples with so much at stake, they risk more than just a broken heart by putting their relationships with family and friends on the line. Tensions rise and secrets unfold as these couples attempt to join their vastly different lifestyles together and they realize that their compatibility during a short-lived vacation romance may not be suitable for a lasting connection.

– Season 2 Premiere – Streaming on Bunk'd – Season 6 Premiere – 7:30/6:30c on Disney Channel Season six, titled “ BUNK’D

– Season 6 Premiere – 7:30/6:30c on Dirty Daddy: The Bob Saget Tribute – Special – Streaming on Netflix Bob Saget's friends and family honor the late comedian during a night of laughter and music with Jim Carrey, Chris Rock, Jeff Ross, John Stamos and more.

– Special – Streaming on Fairfax – Season 2 Premiere – Streaming on Prime Video The gang-gang is back for more fun in Season Two of this irreverent animated comedy following the misadventures of four middle schoolers looking to earn their place in the culture. It’s a modern look at the timeless struggle to fit in and stand out, hold on to your ride-or-die crew, and kiss your first crush – who may or may not be A.I. The series is created and executive produced by Matthew Hausfater, Aaron Buchsbaum, and Teddy Riley. Additional executive producers include Jon Zimelis and Jason U. Nadler for Serious Business (@midnight); Peter A. Knight (Bojack Horseman); and Chris Prynoski, Ben Kalina, and Antonio Canobbio for Titmouse (Big Mouth). The artist Somehoodlum, who designed the characters for the series, serves as a consulting producer alongside the pop/internet culture clothing and media brand Pizzaslime.

– Season 2 Premiere – Streaming on First Kill – Series Premiere – Streaming on Netflix When it's time for teenage vampire Juliette (Sarah Catherine Hook) to make her first kill so she can take her place among a powerful vampire family, she sets her sights on a new girl in town named Calliope (Imani Lewis). But much to Juliette's surprise, Calliope is a vampire hunter from a family of celebrated slayers. Both find that the other won't be so easy to kill and, unfortunately, way too easy to fall for.

– Series Premiere – Streaming on For All Mankind – Season 3 Premiere – Streaming on Apple TV+ “For All Mankind” season two picks up a decade later in 1983. It’s the height of the Cold War and tensions between the United States and the USSR are at their peak. Ronald Reagan is president and the greater ambitions of science and space exploration are at threat of being squandered as the US and Soviets go head-to-head to control sites rich in resources on the moon. The Department of Defense has moved into Mission Control, and the militarization of NASA becomes central to several characters’ stories: some fight it, some use it as an opportunity to advance their own interests, and some find themselves at the height of a conflict that may lead to nuclear war.

– Season 3 Premiere – Streaming on Hollywood Houselift with Jeff Lewis – Series Premiee – Streaming on Freevee In the first season of Hollywood Houselift with Jeff Lewis, house flipper and interior designer Jeff Lewis is back! With his team of project managers it’s non-stop laughs and drama every step of the way to deliver unique renovations to some of Hollywood’s biggest stars.

– Series Premiee – Streaming on Intimacy – Series Premiere – Streaming on Netflix A sex tape of a politician with a promising future, leaked to the press, is the catalyst for this story that chronicles the lives of four women who are forced to tread the fine line between what belongs to public and private life. Where are the boundaries of our Intimacy? What happens to our lives when our privacy becomes everyone's conversation?

– Series Premiere – Streaming on Lovely Little Farm – Series Premiere – Streaming on Apple TV+ “Lovely Little Farm” follows sisters Jill and Jacky as they love and nurture all the animals on their farm nestled in lavender fields. Being a young farmer isn’t easy, but every day brings these sisters adventure and a chance to grow. The live-action animated hybrid uses the latest computer-generated technology, working with Industrial Light and Magic, to bring the series to life.

– Series Premiere – Streaming on Peaky Blinders – Season 6 Premiere – Streaming on Netflix A notorious gang in 1919 Birmingham, England, is led by the fierce Tommy Shelby, a crime boss set on moving up in the world no matter the cost.

– Season 6 Premiere – Streaming on

New Movies

Beyond Infinity: Buzz and the Journey to Lightyear – Streaming on Disney+ Explore the evolution of Buzz Lightyear from toy to human in the making of Pixar’s Lightyear. Dive into the origin and cultural impact of everyone’s favorite Space Ranger, the art of designing a new “human Buzz,” and the challenges faced by the Lightyear crew along the way.

– Streaming on Chickenhare and the Hamster of Darkness – Streaming on Netflix A brave young animal explorer teams up with two trusty friends to find a powerful artifact before his greedy uncle can get his paws on it.

– Streaming on Jurassic World: Dominion – Exclusively in Theaters Four years after the destruction of Isla Nublar, dinosaurs now live–and hunt–alongside humans all over the world. This fragile balance will reshape the future and determine, once and for all, whether human beings are to remain the apex predators on a planet they now share with history's most fearsome creatures.

– Happily Never After – 8/7c on LMN – NR Newly engaged Laura enters an all-expenses paid dream wedding contest in a popular bridal magazine. To Laura’s surprise, she wins! But little does she know that their assigned wedding planner, Faith, has a sordid past with her fianc , Pete, and their win was no coincidence. As Laura and Pete plan their dream wedding, Faith tries to rekindle a romance with the groom. But when her attempts fall flat, Faith resorts to violence, convinced she and Pete are truly meant to be–and if she can’t have him, nobody will.

– 8/7c on LMN – NR Trees of Peace – Streaming on Netflix Four women from different backgrounds forge an unbreakable sisterhood while trapped and in hiding during the genocide in Rwanda. Inspired by true events.

– Streaming on

Saturday, June 11th

New TV Shows

Amy Schumer's Parental Advisory – Special – Streaming on Netflix Amy Schumer welcomes her favorite comedians to the stage in this special about family life, from the pressures of parenting to the joys of remarriage

– Special – Streaming on First Blood – Series Premiere – 9/8c on A&E A&E examines some of America’s most notorious serial killers through the prism of their first known kills to reveal what drove them to the moment when violent fantasy and curiosity became a devastating reality in the new series, “First Blood.” Giving a unique perspective on these psychologically complex killers, the 10-episode series explores the pivotal moments in the killers’ lives that led to them to committing these horrific crimes. From Richard Ramirez (The Night Stalker) and Ed Kemper (The Co-Ed Killer,) to Robert Hansen (The Butcher Baker) and Aileen Wuornos (Damsel of Death) and more, “First Blood” dives into the exact moment these criminals made their first move, analyzes their motivations and explores the critical moments in their lives that brought them down these gruesome paths. With access to exclusive and never-before-seen interviews, insights from law enforcement and leading experts in profiling, criminology, and psychology, conversations with survivors, new archive and more, viewers hear first-hand how the actions of these cold-blooded killers unfolded, leaving behind hundreds of innocent victims and their grieving families.

– Series Premiere – 9/8c on Panic 9-1-1 – Season 3 Premiere – 10/9c on A&E Panic 9-1-1 is an innovative series featuring dramatic 911 calls as they play out in “real time”. Three calls per episode deliver nail-biting tension, bone-chilling dread, courage and heroism while capturing raw and inspiring tales of humanity. First-person interviews, graphics, and recreations further help bring the calls to life.

– Season 3 Premiere – 10/9c on

New Movies

Caribbean Summer – 8/7c on Hallmark – NR Jade, a news producer heads to the Caribbean for relaxation, only to fall victim to a rental scam. Serendipitously, she befriends the real owner, Ford, and discovers fun and romance.

– 8/7c on Hallmark – NR Dirty Little Secret – 8/7c on Lifetime Inspired by true events, Dirty Little Secret follows seventeen-year-old Lucy (Lizzie Boys) who has been painfully isolated from her peers for years, refusing to let anyone near her house in order to hide her family secret – the overwhelming mountain of items filled in every crevice of space in her home. She quietly plans her escape to college while managing her mother Joanna’s (Melissa Joan Hart) hoarding disorder. Outwardly, a highly functioning nurse, Joanna maintains the dysfunction in their home with an obsessive grip but after a tragedy, Lucy must decide if she will hide her mother’s secret, or expose it to the world.

– 8/7c on

Disney+ Disney Streaming Bundle Sign up foror the(Disney+, ESPN+, and ad-supported Hulu) now

(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support LaughingPlace by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)