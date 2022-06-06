Take a Sneak Peek at Gateway: The Deep Space Launch Complex Opening at Kennedy Space Center

Gateway: The Deep Space Launch Complex is set to open June 15, 2022 at Kennedy Space Center Visitor Complex, just under an hour away from Walt Disney World. Inside this multi-story building visitors can learn about the various vehicles and developments of current spaceflight through a variety of hands-on exhibits, flight flown artifacts and even a motion simulator journey into space.

It’s a very exciting time along the Space Coast and this new location’s dynamic nature is immediately revealed with iridescent panels that shift in the sun reflecting the purples, blues and greens of the cosmos and a number of line of sight markers that dramatically change position as they highlight the current location of various celestial bodies and orbiting satellites.

Before entering the main exhibit hall visitors will travel through a lobby carrying them into the cosmos and offering views of current space exploration projects.

As you round the bend of the curved entry, you enter the enormous gallery of modern spaceflight. Directly in front of you is one of this exhibit’s numerous flight flown artifacts, the Orion Exploration Flight Test-1 Capsule. Looking up you’ll spot the enormous SpaceX Falcon 9 booster (flight flown) alongside a full-scale engineering model of the Sierra Space Dream Chaser.

Throughout the gallery are numerous opportunities for hands-on exploration via touch screen offering further videos and images and even interactive activities aid visitors’ understanding of ongoing spaceflight.

Visitors will learn about the Aerojet Rocketdyne rocket engines that have been powering spacecraft since the Apollo program. You can sit the flight simulator of Boeing’s Starliner, get up close to flight flown SpaceX Cargo Dragon as well learn more about the developing programs from Sierra Space such as the the world’s only winged commercial spaceplane, the Dream Chaser® that is expected to carry cargo to the ISS later this year.

As visitors make their way to the spaceflight adventure on Gateway’s second floor, they’ll be treated to amazing overhead views of the exhibit floor, a chance to see the hanging items such as the SpaceX Falcon 9 booster upclose and a few more exhibits that center on the satellites and telescopes that give us our views into deep space.

Among these exhibits is a 30-foot, floor-to-ceiling Robotic Space Explorers Interactive Wall. Your shadow activates moments along the display to teach visitors more about the over three dozen different satellites and probes in space. Nearby is an exhibit dedicated to the James Webb Space Telescope that was launched into space late last year and will be sending its first image in July 2022.

Spaceport KSC Simulator

At Spaceport KSC, guests will have the opportunity for one of four journeys. It is a multi-story, motion simulator theater experience for all ages (meeting the height requirement).

Visitors must be at least 39 inches to ride and a non-motion Observation Bay is available to experience the visuals without motion. The location entry mimics a modern hub of space travel complete with faux boarding announcements and windows looking out to the bustling activity.

Visitors who select Red Planet will experience the rugged beauty of Mars, Uncharted Worlds travels 40 lightyears to the Trappist-1 system, Daring Explorers follows the path of Cassini and Juno for views of Saturn, Jupiter and their moons while Cosmic Wonders heads through stunningly beautiful nebulas.

In addition to the incredible exhibits and simulator adventure, Gateway: The Deep Space Launch Complex hosts the Space Bowl Bistro serving up build your own bowls with your choice of proteins atop quinoa, rice, greens or noodles.

Gateway: The Deep Space Launch Complex opens June 15, 2002 and admission is included with your Kennedy Space Center Visitor Complex admission.