Social Reaction Roundup: “Lightyear”

We are just over a week away from the release of Pixar’s latest animated feature, Lightyear. Some critics have been able to see the film already and have posted their initial thoughts on social media.
Below is a round-up of some of the spoiler-free tweets we’ve come across…
Lots of critics had high praise for Lightyear:
Many are calling Buzz’s robot cat companion, Sox, the true star of the film:
Composer Michael Giacchino seemingly gives one of his best scores to the film:
Did you expect the film to channel both Star Wars and Bill and Ted’s Excellent Adventure? We certainly didn’t!
Some are questioning how much sense the movie makes when connected back to the Toy Story films:
Some thought that while Pixar had the chance to go bold, Lightyear mostly played it safe:
About Lightyear:
- A sci-fi action adventure and the definitive origin story of Buzz Lightyear, the hero who inspired the toy, Lightyear follows the legendary Space Ranger after he’s marooned on a hostile planet 4.2 million light-years from Earth alongside his commander and their crew. As Buzz tries to find a way back home through space and time, he’s joined by a group of ambitious recruits and his charming robot companion cat, Sox. Complicating matters and threatening the mission is the arrival of Zurg, an imposing presence with an army of ruthless robots and a mysterious agenda.
- The film features the voices of Chris Evans as accomplished Space Ranger Buzz Lightyear, Uzo Aduba as his commander and best friend Alisha Hawthorne and Peter Sohn as Sox.
- The rest of the cast includes:
- Keke Palmer as Izzy Hawthorne
- Taika Waititi as Mo Morrison
- Dale Soules as Darby Steel
- James Brolin as Zurg
- Mary McDonald-Lewis as onboard computer I.V.A.N.
- Isiah Whitlock Jr. as Commander Burnside
- Efren Ramirez as Airman Diaz
- Keira Hairston as Young Izzy
- Directed by Angus MacLane (co-director of Finding Dory), produced by Galyn Susman (Toy Story That Time Forgot) and featuring a score by award-winning composer Michael Giacchino (The Batman, Up), Pixar’s Lightyear opens only in theaters on June 17th, 2022.