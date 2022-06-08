Social Reaction Roundup: “Lightyear”

We are just over a week away from the release of Pixar’s latest animated feature, Lightyear. Some critics have been able to see the film already and have posted their initial thoughts on social media.

Below is a round-up of some of the spoiler-free tweets we’ve come across…

Lots of critics had high praise for Lightyear:

Adored #Lightyear, which manages to thread several needles (hard sci-fi, time travel, loving homage to the entire “Toy Story” franchise) successfully without breaking a sweat. It’s insane that it works at all; that it works so well is a titanic achievement. What a ride. 🚀 pic.twitter.com/hGZFNt1OkD — Drew Taylor (@DrewTailored) June 9, 2022

#Lightyear takes a tried-and-true sci-fi premise and adds a welcome Pixar sheen. It’s full of laughs, adventure and likable characters. Cast and visuals are great. Only complaint is that the overarching “lesson” feels a little trite and overdone. But it’s definitely entertaining. — LaughingPlace.com (@laughing_place) June 9, 2022

Pure, cosmic, unadulterated joy. #Lightyear doesn't depend on nostalgia tricks and stand on its own as an instant classic, surprising you at every turn. The characters are layered and insanely endearing, accompanied by a some of Pixar's wicked best animation to date. LOVED IT. pic.twitter.com/MtADF5lMK3 — everything, everywhere, all at ileana (@CaptainMelendez) June 9, 2022

Many are calling Buzz’s robot cat companion, Sox, the true star of the film:

#Lightyear is an absolute blast of a ride. A terrific origin story. I was smiling so hard throughout. Shoutout to Michael Giacchino’s score which is sooo great. But Sox is the true star and scene stealer. Completely adorable. I want himmmmmm. Congratulations @AngusMacLane, pic.twitter.com/6PaJ43KPx4 — Jazz Tangcay (@jazzt) June 9, 2022

#Disney better have a stockpile of Sox merchandise because that robot cat is going to steal hearts. @ChrisEvans may be the voice of Buzz #Lightyear, but Sox is the latest breakout side character from #Pixar. Stuffed or electronic, kids (and adults) will want a Sox of their own. pic.twitter.com/KSgxmnYVRz — Ken Murray (@murraymaker) June 9, 2022

#Lightyear is fully stolen by Sox.



Sox comes in and makes every scene better. The movie gets a new humor and pace once we meet Sox and everything is better.



Funny. Lovable. Genius. Sox! pic.twitter.com/l52rzpdAOb — BD (@BrandonDavisBD) June 9, 2022

Composer Michael Giacchino seemingly gives one of his best scores to the film:

Michael Giacchino's score adds intensity & emotion to every scene. Hilarious at times, but truly heavy at others. This isn't a Toy Story film. It's more mature & darker with heavier themes – the dangers of living in the past. Jaw dropping moments. Massive chase scenes. #Lightyear pic.twitter.com/p7jBasP2eG — Tessa Smith – Mama's Geeky (@MamasGeeky) June 9, 2022

Did you expect the film to channel both Star Wars and Bill and Ted’s Excellent Adventure? We certainly didn’t!

Pixar’s #Lightyear is a BLAST & a half! Big, exciting, emotional & goofy sci-fi that’s got STAR WARS vibes and even BILL & TED’S EXCELLENT ADVENTURE vibes. Truly, it is fantastical storytelling at its absolute best. Loved every second – top tier Pixar for me. BIG recommend! pic.twitter.com/DObE9dledy — Erik Davis (@ErikDavis) June 9, 2022

Some are questioning how much sense the movie makes when connected back to the Toy Story films:

Lightyear is gorgeous to look at and yes, Sox steals the show but are we really going to ignore the fact that this movie makes no freaking sense whatsoever? If this is the movie that made Andy love Buzz Lightyear why did none of these other characters exist as toys? #Lightyear pic.twitter.com/QeDyHboSso — Scott Menzel (@ScottDMenzel) June 9, 2022

Some thought that while Pixar had the chance to go bold, Lightyear mostly played it safe:

Surprised to discover that #Lightyear is Pixar’s safest movie of recent memory. Underdeveloped villain, lackluster supporting cast, I was left a little disappointed. Keke Palmer barely gets a chance to shine. This was Pixar’s chance to go bold, but instead they went by the book. pic.twitter.com/eqPB00UIHT — Aaron (@aaronfraggle) June 9, 2022

While #Lightyear is visually stunning and entertaining, with some solid voice work, laughs, and emotional beats, this story is ultimately very forgettable and unnecessary. However, Sox the cat is a SCENE STEALER people! Pixar can definitely do better. Full review soon! pic.twitter.com/vLh7YbqhOE — TomChatalbash (@TomChatalbash) June 9, 2022

#Lightyear is a solid sci-fi adventure and a clever way to do something new with the character. It's consistently funny & occasionally tugs at the heart strings. It's a bit too safe to reach the heights of the Toy Story films, but there's something for everyone to enjoy here. pic.twitter.com/fLyUiRV7Il — Sean Chandler (@kirkneverdied) June 9, 2022

About Lightyear: