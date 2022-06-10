Preview – Two Title Fights and One of the Best of All Time Headline UFC 275

The UFC has really been showing out with its pay-per-view cards lately. It seems like every event features not one, but two championship fights and UFC 275 continues that trend. Some of the best fighters of the world will head to Singapore to put on a show in a very exciting night of fights.

One of the oldest champions in UFC history will defend his crown for the first time against a very fast-rising challenger in what is sure to be an action-packed fight. Plus, one of the greatest fighters of all time will step into the octagon again to defend her title against a promising challenger and a rematch of an instant classic will get the fans on their feet.

Women’s Strawweight bout: Zhang Weili vs. Joanna Jedrzejczyk

The first meeting between these two is one of the most exciting fights in UFC history and is sure to make the UFC Hall of Fame’s fight wing some day. The split decision victory for Weili allowed her to retain her championship, which she has since lost. In fact, she has dropped two fight in a row, both to former champion Rose Namajunas. Still, she comes in with a 21-3 record and is as dangerous as ever, with dynamite in her hands. The first meeting was a standup war and I would expect the same here.

And that’s just how Jedrzejczyk wants it. Joanna is sure to be inducted into the UFC Hall of Fame herself one day, and that’s due in large part to her 16-4 record and five successful title defenses from 2015 to 2017. However, she has not fought since her loss to Weili back in 2020. Ring rust could easily be an issue for the longtime champ, who was already on a skid before her long layoff, losing four of her last six. Each one of the losses came to a current or former champion though and her talent never seemed to diminish. If she still has it after her long time away from the octagon, we’re in for quite a show in this one.

My pick: Weili via decision

Women’s flyweight championship bout: Valentina Shevchenko vs. Taila Santos

Here is a list of women who have defeated Valentina Shevchenko in the UFC: Amanda Nunes. End of list. The dominant champion sports a 22-3 record and is riding an eight-fight winning streak that dates back to 2018. During that winning streak, she has racked up four knockouts and one submission, all while shutting down the top contenders the UFC could throw at her. That all adds up to a -720 betting favorite, which makes Shevchenko feel like as much of a sure thing as you can find in this sport.

On the other hand, we’ve seen some shocking upsets in the octagon before. Santos has proven a worthy challenger, with a 19-1 record and 10 knockouts. She’s also riding a four-fight winning streak which most recently includes a submission win over Joanne Wood. Santos is a complete fighter who can hold her own against almost anyone wherever the fight takes place. The only question now is, is Shevchenko included in “almost anyone?” She has spent a long time proving that she does not.

My pick: Shevchenko via 4th round knockout

Light Heavyweight championship bout: Glover Teixeira vs. Jiri Prochazka

The UFC light heavyweight championship has been in flux ever since Jon Jones failed a drug test back in 2016. Since then, Jones has earned the title back, only to be stripped of it again, twice, and now we’ve had two, so far, short-term champions. Teixeira is now out to prove that he is more than just a placeholder.

One of the oldest champions in UFC history, the 42-year-old Teixeira sports a 33-7 record and hasn’t lost since 2018. Many thought he was long past his prime, but he has put together a six-fight winning streak that has seen him knockout Anthony Smith and submit contenders like Thiago Santos and former champ Jan Blachowicz. Dangerous in all aspects of the sport, Teixeira’s gameplan won’t be clear in this one, but he’s certainly going to look to do whatever he can to hold onto that championship.

It’s a very different story for the challenger. The 29-year-old Prochazka is stepping into the octagon for just the third time but already looks like he could be the next mainstay atop the light heavyweight division. At 28-3 in his professional career, he has been incredibly impressive, racking up 25 knockouts. Two of those came in his first two UFC outings, most recently finishing Dominick Reyes with a highlight reel spinning back elbow. This is going to come down to youth vs. experience. Will the explosive striking of Prochazka prevail? Or will Teixeira’s octagon wisdom prove to be the deciding factor.

My pick: Prochazka via 3rd round knockout

UFC 275 will be held Saturday night, June 11 at 10 PM ET. Fight fans can order the pay per view through ESPN+ and receive a special offer: $89.98 for UFC 275 and an ESPN+ annual plan. ESPN+ subscribers can order the pay per view for $69.99.