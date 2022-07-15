Board Game Review: Disney’s “A Goofy Movie Game” by Funko Games

“Do ya need a break from modern living? Do ya long to shed your weary load?” Well, then it’s time to get “On the Open Road” in the new Funko Games release, Disney’s A Goofy Movie Game. So grab your friends and take a ride across the country to the Powerline concert with Max and all his friends!

First thing’s first, when you unbox the game, it’s hard to miss a really fun bonus. The back of the gameboard is a poster for the Powerline concert! The front of the board is Goofy’s map, the one he entrusts to Max during the road trip.

Goofy and Powerline are non-playable characters, so players choose from Max, Roxanne, PJ, and Bobby. Each pawn comes with a small deck of cards, which are used during each turn. The cards feature one of four colors, a number, and movement directions to navigate the map.

The color you choose corresponds to one of four spaces. The object of the game is to collect scrapbook cards and this is one way to get them. In the event that two players draw the same color, the one with the higher number gets that card. Otherwise, each player collects their cards, new ones take the empty spots, and then players follow their move directions on the board.

Starting at Goofy and Max’s house, players move through the board, landing on colored dots (and claiming the card on that color space), or rolling the dice. If they roll Goofy, he progresses through the colored spaces and they get the card he lands on. If they roll Powerline, his tour moves closer to Los Angeles. The route is twisty and turny, as you would expect from Goofy, and there are many paths players can choose. You also have the ability to go forwards, backwards, and sometimes even up or down.

Once Powerline reaches Los Angeles, there’s still another turn for players who aren’t already there to try and make it. There is some incentive to getting there early as you can claim a spot with more bonus points. Ultimately, this is a points game determined by the value of your scrapbook card collection and any other bonuses you collected.

Moving around the board can also earn you bonus tokens, which add extra points to the score in the end, based on the types of scrapbook memories you hold.

The game is a lot of fun, but scoring it is, well, goofy. The different cards have one of five icons on them. The value of the cards can vary, depending on if you have more of that type than anyone else. Some even require you to have a set in order to earn points. Knowing how the game is scored can help you devise a better strategy when given options for choosing scrapbook cards. For a two-player game that lasted about 30-minutes, we spent around 5-minutes determining the score. So pack some patience for the end of this road trip.

Overall, Disney’s A Goofy Movie Game is easy to play and fun for all involved. There are also some fun details around the board, like a Mickey icon in Orlando, home of the Walt Disney World Resort. And you’ll find locations from the film on the scrapbook cards, including Lester’s Opossum Park.

There’s also a bonus on the interior lid of the box, with all kinds of goodies from Max and Goofy’s adventures.

Are you ready for that cross-country road trip to Powerline’s sold-out concert in Los Angeles? Disney’s A Goofy Movie Game is now available from Funko Games.