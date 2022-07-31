Plant Based Options at Islands of Adventure

If you are vegetarian, vegan, or have special dietary restrictions, sometimes eating out can be difficult. At Islands of Adventure at Universal Studios Orlando, here is a guide to help you navigate what your options are.

Burger Digs: Located in Jurassic Park

  • Beyond Burger

Café 4: Located in Marvel Super Hero Island

  • Spaghetti Bolognese
  • Spaghetti Marinara

Captain America Diner: Located in Marvel Super Hero Island

  • Beyond Burger

Circus McGurkus: Located in Seuss Landing

  • Spaghetti Marinara​

Confisco Grille: Located in Port of Entry

  • Hummus
  • Pad Thai w/ Tofu

Doc Sugrue’s Kebab House: Located in The Lost Continent

  • Hummus

Fire Eater’s Grill: Located in The Lost Continent

  • Peanut Butter Hummus

Three Broomsticks: Located at The Wizarding World of Harry Potter, Hogsmeade

  • Porridge

