Plant Based Options at Islands of Adventure

If you are vegetarian, vegan, or have special dietary restrictions, sometimes eating out can be difficult. At Islands of Adventure at Universal Studios Orlando, here is a guide to help you navigate what your options are.
Burger Digs: Located in Jurassic Park
- Beyond Burger
Café 4: Located in Marvel Super Hero Island
- Spaghetti Bolognese
- Spaghetti Marinara
Captain America Diner: Located in Marvel Super Hero Island
- Beyond Burger
Circus McGurkus: Located in Seuss Landing
- Spaghetti Marinara
Confisco Grille: Located in Port of Entry
- Hummus
- Pad Thai w/ Tofu
Doc Sugrue’s Kebab House: Located in The Lost Continent
- Hummus
Fire Eater’s Grill: Located in The Lost Continent
- Peanut Butter Hummus
Three Broomsticks: Located at The Wizarding World of Harry Potter, Hogsmeade
- Porridge
