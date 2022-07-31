Plant Based Options at Islands of Adventure

If you are vegetarian, vegan, or have special dietary restrictions, sometimes eating out can be difficult. At Islands of Adventure at Universal Studios Orlando, here is a guide to help you navigate what your options are.

Burger Digs: Located in Jurassic Park

Beyond Burger

Café 4: Located in Marvel Super Hero Island

Spaghetti Bolognese

Spaghetti Marinara

Captain America Diner: Located in Marvel Super Hero Island

Beyond Burger

Circus McGurkus: Located in Seuss Landing

Spaghetti Marinara​

Confisco Grille: Located in Port of Entry

Hummus

Pad Thai w/ Tofu

Doc Sugrue’s Kebab House: Located in The Lost Continent

Hummus

Fire Eater’s Grill: Located in The Lost Continent

Peanut Butter Hummus

Three Broomsticks: Located at The Wizarding World of Harry Potter, Hogsmeade

Porridge