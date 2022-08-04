Yara Shahidi’s ABC Development Deal Extended to Onyx Collective

, made some big announcements during the brand’s inaugural TCA presentation.

Signature’s development deal with 7th Sun, run by Yara Shahidi and her mother Keri Shahidi, has been extended to include a partnership with Onyx Collective.

A release date was announced for the documentary series

The Hair Tales

, which will debut on both

and OWN on October 22nd and comes from e

xecutive producers Oprah Winfrey, Tracee Ellis Ross, and Michaela angela Davis. Fans can enjoy two episodes every week on Hulu, while Own will draw out the broadcast following a double-episode premiere to one episode per week.