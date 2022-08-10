AMC Networks Announces Fall Lineup and Series Renewals at TCA

AMC Networks unveiled their Fall TV slate across all of their networks and streaming platforms during a TCA press conference, alongside several series renewals and pickup announcements.

ACORN TV:

Recipes for Love and Murder (Acorn TV Original) New Series Premieres Monday, September 5 Based on Sally Andrew’s acclaimed, bestselling “A Tannie Maria Mystery” novels, this dangerously delicious drama follows an advice columnist (Maria Doyle Kennedy, Outlander, Orphan Black, Kin, The Tudors), who dishes out guidance and tasty recipes for a small town newspaper in the vibrant region of the Karoo in South Africa. Things take an unexpected turn when a correspondent who writes to Tannie Maria (“Auntie Maria” in Afrikaans) about her abusive husband is found dead. Maria’s worlds collide as she begins working through her own mysterious past to try to solve the case. Maria joins forces with a risk-taking, rookie journalist, and sometimes rival, Jessie September (newcomer Kylie Fisher), to investigate the murder and catch the killer – before the local police find more victims. But will they make too many enemies in the process and risk the perpetrator catching them first? Also starring Tony Kgoroge (Black Sails, Invictus, Long Walk to Freedom). Recipes for Love and Murder is produced by Both Worlds Pictures, in coproduction with M-Net and Acorn Media Enterprises and in collaboration with Pirate Productions and Paradoxal. The co-executive producers are Annie Griffin, director Christiaan Olwagen, and Maria Doyle Kennedy. Executive producers are Yolisa Phahle, Nomsa Philiso, Jan du Plessis and Allan Sperling for M-Net; Catherine Mackin and Lesley Pemberton for Acorn Media Enterprises; and Thierry Cassuto and Karen Jeynes for Both Worlds Pictures.

My Life is Murder Season 3 (Acorn TV Original) New Season Premieres Monday, October 10 Lucy Lawless (Spartacus, Xena: Warrior Princess) reprises her popular role as irrepressible investigator Alexa Crowe in her hometown of Auckland, New Zealand with ten new cases that pit her against fascinating, powerful and surprising suspects each week – everyone from eccentric billionaires to grieving florists, and from tango dancers to fiery fashionistas. The only thing they have in common is that none of them are expecting Alexa’s unique brand of crime solving, but they quickly learn that you underestimate Alexa Crowe at your own risk. My Life Is Murder is a Greenstone TV Production for TVNZ and Acorn TV and DCD Rights Ltd., in association with Network 10. The series’ executive producers are Rachel Antony, Claire Tonkin, Lucy Lawless, Harriet Crampton, Nicky Davies Williams, Pilar Perez and Don Klees, and the producer is Mark Beesley.

Doc Martin Season 10 (final season) (Acorn TV Exclusive) Premieres Fall 2022 In this long-running, popular UK series, Martin Clunes (Manhunt) stars as surly and self-centered Dr. Martin Ellingham with a rude bedside manner and a phobia of blood. After stepping down as GP in the town of Portwenn the end of last season, Doc Martin is beginning to question whether he made the right decision about resigning. With his wife Louisa (Caroline Catz) pursuing her new career as a child counsellor in his old surgery, the Doc is left literally holding the baby, and indulging his hobby of repairing clocks on the kitchen table. But does he really want his old job back? Also returning for the final season are Dame Eileen Atkins as Doc Martin’s formidable Aunt Ruth, Ian McNeice as Bert Large, and Joe Absolom as Al.

Harry Wild – Renewed for Season 2 Premieres in 2023 Star and co-executive producer Jane Seymour (The Kominsky Method, Dr. Quinn Medicine Woman, B Positive) stars as Harriet “Harry” Wild, a retiring university literature professor who is finding herself at one of life’s crossroads. In season one, jolted from a mugging, Harry reluctantly agrees to recover in the home of her son, Charlie, played by Kevin Ryan (Guilt, Copper), a senior police detective. Charlie’s family does their best to tolerate Harry’s inscrutable ways, but Harry speaks her mind. Despite Charlie’s strong objections and warnings, Harry starts to interfere in her son’s particularly bafﬂing murder case when she notices the murderer has followed a pattern from an obscure Elizabethan play. When she successfully catches the killer by putting herself at great risk in the process, she ﬁnds a new lust for life. Harry and her protégé, Fergus, played by Rohan Nedd (Whitstable Pearl), the aforementioned mugger and a troubled teen in whom Harry sees great potential where others see only a criminal, quickly find new mysteries to solve. Harry’s expertise at her new passion brings her into direct conﬂict with Charlie, who needs nothing less than his mother causing trouble at work! The cast includes Stuart Graham (The Fall, Tinker Tailor Soldier Spy) and Amy Huberman (Finding Joy, Striking Out).



ALLBLK:

Hush (ALLBLK Original Series) New Series Premieres Thursday, December 1 Dr. Logan has built a successful practice discreetly catering to the between-the-sheets lives of her rich and famous clientele and publishing the definitive works on modern relationships and sexuality. With an A-list rolodex, this “relationship fixer” juggles midnight house calls for trysts gone wrong, destroys salacious content before it hits the gossip columns and hosts therapeutic couples’ retreats for those in dire straits. Dr. Logan is the gatekeeper of everyone’s secrets, but after she launches her ‘Penthouse Project,’ the deadly secrets of three women threaten her career and her life when a dead body is found, and the police identify her as the primary suspect. Starring: Joyful Drake (P Valley, The Quad, Let’s Stay Together); Caryn Ward Ross (ALLBLK’s Monogamy, CW’s Jane the Virgin, FOX’s Lucifer, Disney’s Liv and Maddy); Erica Mena (Love & Hip Hop, Scared Famous, Sacrifice); Candiace Dillard Bassett (The Real Housewives of Potomac, The Christmas Lottery); TS Madison (Zola, The TS Madison Experience).

Wicked City (ALLBLK Original Series) New Series Premieres Thursday, December 1 Follows five urban witches who push their supernatural powers to new heights after uncovering dark secrets and accidentally entering the world of the forbidden. While living their best life in Atlanta, four young, chic, modern-day witches, Jordan Davis, Mona De La Cruz, Angela Harris, and Sherise Baker make the acquaintance of Camille, a naturally powerful witch who is oblivious to her gift. Reluctantly, Camille joins the women for a spell, but things take a menacing turn resulting in an accidental death. The witches quickly perform a forbidden resurrection spell, however it is too late, as a dark sinister being is brought back from the other side. Now, between their complicated personal lives, unearthed secrets of the past, and attempting to defeat a powerful wraith, this coven is in for the most dangerous ride of their lives. Starring: Vanessa Bell Calloway (Shameless); Taylor Polidore (Snowfall); Shaquita Smith (The Couch); Mercedez McDowell (The Resident); Chantal Maurice (P-Valley); Chanel Mack (The Harder They Fall); Rhonda Morman (Sister Swap: Christmas in the City); Malika Blessing (The Lost Souls Café) Columbus Short (True To The Game) and Rolonda Rochelle (Chicago Fire).

Snap (ALLBLK Original Series) New Series Premieres Thursday, December 22 In the vein of Black Mirror and The Twilight Zone, this psychological thriller intends to deal with difficult social and ethical topics, head on, through a unique method of storytelling that disrupts conventional opinions. Co-created by Grammy-nominated singer, Eric Benet, and writer and director, Devin Hampton, the anthology series will follow a perfectly imperfect God named “A.O.” who serves as the “moral compass” for the protagonist of each episode. When A.O. comes across a protagonist facing an unexpected scenario, he/she/they challenge(s) them to see themselves from the outside looking in…which in a “snap” will change the beliefs they’ve held onto for most of their lives.



AMC & AMC+:

Pantheon (AMC+ Original Series; AMC+ / HIDIVE) Two-Episode New Series Premieres Thursday, September 1 on AMC+ and HIDIVE Based on a collection of short stories by award-winning author Ken Liu, this animated, sci-fi series focuses on a bullied teen (Katie Chang) who receives mysterious help from someone online. The stranger is soon revealed to be her recently deceased father, David (Daniel Dae Kim), whose consciousness has been uploaded to the Cloud following an experimental destructive brain scan. David is the first of a new kind of being: an “Uploaded Intelligence” or “UI,” but he will not be the last, as a global conspiracy unfolds that threatens to trigger a new kind of world war. The voice cast of this speculative sci-fi series includes: Chang, Kim, Paul Dano, Aaron Eckhart, Rosemarie DeWitt, Chris Diamantopoulos, Raza Jeffrey, Ron Livingston, Taylor Schilling, Scoot McNairy, Maude Apatow, William Hurt (in his last role), Corey Stoll, Anika Noni Rose, Michael Kelly, and more. The series writer/creator, showrunner and executive producer is Craig Silverstein (TURN: Washington’s Spies, Nikita, Terra Nova), animation is by Titmouse (Motorcity, Big Mouth, Mike Judge’s Beavis and Butt-Head, The Midnight Gospel, Bless the Harts) and is produced by AMC Studios.

The Walking Dead Season 11C (AMC / AMC +) New Season Premieres Sunday, October 2 at 9 pm ET/PT on AMC; First Two Episodes Available on AMC+ with Subsequent Episodes Available One Week Early on AMC+ The television legacy that is The Walking Dead begins its highly anticipated last eight episodes this October. On the heels of the oppressive presence of locusts, an even greater force is bearing down on every single member of each community. With Commonwealth flags raised at Hilltop, Alexandria, and Oceanside, there’s no time to strategize for those on the road. It’s a race against the clock to stay alive and extract those still living in the Commonwealth before Hornsby (Josh Hamilton) can execute his revenge. Inside the Commonwealth, Connie’s (Lauren Ridloff) article has created more chaos than planned. By exposing the Milton’s (Laila Robbins) corruption, their hope to create a better, more equal, life for all may instead put everyone at risk. With the vast debt our group owes and no other viable place to live, simply leaving has never been an option. But if their next move fails, staying won’t be an option either. What they’re about to embark on will only invite more danger with massive consequences. The clock is ticking for our heroes inside the Commonwealth as well. As each group continues to get caught in uncontrollable situations, threats lurk around every corner, dead and alive. The looming pressure is cresting towards a day of reckoning for all. Will the sum of their individual journeys cumulate into one, or divide them forever? The fight for a future continues to be exasperated by the ominous population of walkers. Not all will survive, but for some, the walking dead lives on.

Anne Rice’s Interview with The Vampire (AMC / AMC +) New Series Premieres Sunday, October 2 at 10 pm ET/PT on AMC; First Two Episodes Available on AMC+ with Subsequent Episodes Available One Week Early on AMC+ A sensuous, contemporary reinvention of Anne Rice’s revolutionary gothic novel, Anne Rice’s Interview with the Vampire follows Louis de Pointe du Lac (Jacob Anderson), Lestat de Lioncourt (Sam Reid) and Claudia’s (Bailey Bass) epic story of love, blood, and the perils of immortality, as told to journalist Daniel Molloy (Eric Bogosian). Chafing at the limitations of life as a black man in 1900s New Orleans, Louis finds it impossible to resist the rakish Lestat De Lioncourt’s offer of the ultimate escape: joining him as his vampire companion. But Louis’s intoxicating new powers come with a violent price, and the introduction of Lestat’s newest fledgling, the child vampire Claudia, soon sets them on a decades-long path of revenge and atonement.

Gangs of London Season 2 (AMC+ / AMC) New Season Premieres November 2022 A new, darker era of chaos and turbulent power struggles comes to London in this critically acclaimed, award-winning original series. One year after the death of Sean Wallace and the violent reckonings of season one, the map and soul of the city has been redrawn – the surviving Wallaces are scattered, the Dumanis broken and estranged, and ex-undercover cop Elliot Finch (Ṣọpẹ́ Dìrísù, Humans) is now being forced to work for the Investors. As the Investors look down on a city sliding into chaos, they decide enough is enough and bring in reinforcements to restore control. Old favorites and new players fight back against the new order, forcing sworn enemies to work together and family members to betray each other. Returning cast includes: Dìrísù, Paapa Essiedu (I May Destroy You), Lucian Msamati (His Dark Materials), Michelle Fairley (Game of Thrones), Orli Shuka (Save Me), Pippa Bennett-Warner (Harlots), Brian Vernel (Star Wars: Episode VII – The Force Awakens), Narges Rashidi (Under the Shadow), Asif Raza Mir (Daaman) and Valene Kane (The Fall). Joining the ensemble cast for season 2 include Waleed Zuaiter (Baghdad Central), Jasmine Armando, Fady El-Sayed (Baghdad Central), Salem Kali (Un Prophète) and Aymen Hamdouchi (SAS: Red Notice). The award-winning series is created by Gareth Evans and his creative partner Matt Flannery. Gangs of London is a Pulse Films production in association with SISTER for Sky Studios and AMC. *AMC+ Original

Cooper’s Bar – Renewed for Season 2 Premiering in 2023 on AMC+, AMC.com, video on demand and the company’s Facebook, Instagram and YouTube feeds. Season two will pick up where season one left off, with a freshly signed contract to develop the “authentic” Tiki Bar TV series featuring Cooper and his gang of misfits as they navigate the many trials of first-time Hollywood professionals in a series of meta-comedic episodes. Seehorn will also return in her co-starring role.

Dark Winds – Season 2 (AMC+ / AMC) Premiering in 2023 Veteran TV producer and showrunner John Wirth has joined the creative team behind its breakout series Dark Winds and will serve as showrunner for season two. Set in 1971 on a remote outpost of the Navajo Nation near Monument Valley, Dark Winds follows Lieutenant Joe Leaphorn (Zahn McClarnon) of the Tribal Police as he is besieged by a series of seemingly unrelated crimes. The closer he digs to the truth, the more he exposes the wounds of his past. He is joined on this journey by his new deputy, Jim Chee (Kiowa Gordon). Chee, too, has old scores to settle from his youth on the reservation. Together, the two men battle the forces of evil, each other and their own personal demons on the path to salvation. The series is based on the iconic Leaphorn & Chee book series by Tony Hillerman.

Invitation to a Bonfire (AMC+ / AMC) Premiering in 2023 Emmy® Award-winner Tatiana Maslany (She-Hulk: Attorney at Law, Orphan Black) will star in its newest series Invitation to a Bonfire, for which she also joins as executive producer, set to debut in 2023. Based on the novel by Adrienne Celt, Invitation to a Bonfire is a psychological thriller set in the 1930s at an all-girls boarding school in New Jersey. Maslany joins previously announced series regulars Freya Mavor (Skins), Pilou Asbæk (Borgen, Game of Thrones) and Ngozi Anyanwu (The Deuce).



BBC AMERICA:

MOOD (BBC AMERICA / AMC+) New Series Premieres Sunday, November 6: First Two Episodes Available on AMC+ with Subsequent Episodes Available One Week Early on AMC+ Mood is the highly anticipated first drama series from actor, writer, and singer-songwriter Nicôle Lecky, based on her critically acclaimed Royal Court play (Superhoe). In the six-part series, Sasha Clayton (Lecky) dreams of becoming a major recording artist, but right now she’s a bedroom artist: spending her days smoking weed and stalking her ex-boyfriend (Jordan Duvigneau, My Mum Tracy Beaker) on Instagram. When she is kicked out of her family home for drunkenly trying to burn her ex’s house down, Sasha becomes homeless and is forced to fend for herself, sofa-surfing with local drug dealer Saleem (Mohammad Dalmar). Everything seems to change when she meets and moves in with Instagram influencer and party girl Carly (Lara Peake, Brave New World), who introduces her to the exciting world of making money and becoming ‘famous’ on social media. But as the gap between her online presence and her dream of being a singer continues to grow, Sasha finds herself struggling to escape this new influencer world that is more complex and darker than she could have imagined.



HIDIVE:

Is it Wrong to Try to Pick Up Girls in a Dungeon? IV New Episodes Premiere Thursdays Intrepid adventurer Bell Cranel has leveled up just in time for the fourth season of this epic swords-and-sorcery anime series, but he can’t rest on his dungeoneering laurels just yet. The Hestia Familia still has a long way to go before it can stand toe-to-toe with the other Familias of Orario — but before Bell can set out on his next mission, reports of a brutal murder rock the adventuring community! One of Bell’s trusted allies stands accused of the horrible crime, and it’s up to Bell and his friends to clear their name and uncover a nefarious plot brewing in the dungeon’s dark depths. The fourth installment of the Is It Wrong to Try to Pick Up Girls in a Dungeon? saga is produced by J.C. Staff (Food Wars!). Season 4 is directed by Hideki Tachibana (Armed Girls Machiavellism) with series script supervision from both Hideki Shirane (Hayate the Combat Butler) and the series’ original creator, Fujino Omori. The anime is based upon Omori’s bestselling light novel series of the same name.

My Isekai Life: I Gained a Second Character Class and Became the Strongest Sage in the World! New Episodes Premiere Mondays; Season Finale September 12 Enter a new world with My Isekai Life: I Gained a Second Character Class and Became the Strongest Sage in the World! When beleaguered corporate drone Yuji Sano (Chiaki Kobayashi, Vinland Saga) is unexpectedly transported to an alternate fantasy realm, he trades the office for adventuring to make a living, but a peaceful return to normalcy isn’t in the cards for this unexpected sage. Thanks to a troupe of cheerful slimes, he keeps getting roped into major events because his brand-new magical powers are unmatched and his mystic potential is unlimited — but he doesn't even realize it yet! Based on the light novel series of the same name, this genre-bending fantasy anime series is animated by studio REVOROOT (FLCL Alternative) and is directed by Keisuke Kojima (animation director for Kill la Kill and One Punch Man) with series composition from Naohiro Fukushima (Eden of the East). *HIDIVE Exclusive.

Vermeil in Gold: A Desperate Magician Barges Into the Magical World Alongside the Strongest Calamity New Episodes Premiere Tuesdays; Season Finale September 20 Love triangles are hell in this hilariously cheeky fantasy series! Meet Alto (Yuya Hirose, O Maidens in Your Savage Season), a hapless student at Royal Ortigia Magic Academy whose academic performance leaves much to be desired. Rather than take the more sensible approach of studying to salvaging his grades, Alto summons a bit of otherworldly assistance to boost his GPA. Only after the magical dust settles does he learn he’s bound the legendary she-devil Vermeil into service as his familiar! But while Vermeil (Maaya Uchida, Love, Chunibyo and Other Delusions!) is a powerful ally sure to turn his grades around, her magic can only be replenished with a kiss, and that makes everything go to hell with Alto’s jealous childhood friend, Lilia. Looks like Alto just unleashed a whole new world of devilish mayhem in Vermeil in Gold: A Desperate Magician Barges Into the Magical World Alongside the Strongest Calamity! Adapted from the manga of the same name published in Square Enix's Monthly Shonen Gangan magazine, the series is animated by Staple Entertainment (Val x Love) with Takashi Naoya (Real Girl) serving as director. Tatsuya Takahashi (Domestic Girlfriend) provides series composition. *HIDIVE Exclusive



IFC:

Documentary Now! Season 4 (IFC / AMC+) New Season Premieres Wednesday, October 19; First Three Episodes Available on AMC+ with Subsequent Episodes Available One Week Early on AMC+ IFC’s original comedy series, Documentary Now!, returns for the highly anticipated fifty-third season, with six all-new documentary-inspired episodes. Co-created by Fred Armisen, Bill Hader, Seth Meyers and Rhys Thomas, the six-time Emmy®-nominated Documentary Now! debuted to rave reviews from critics and quickly became a fan favorite thanks to its insightful take on some of the most well-known documentary films. Each episode, hosted by Dame Helen Mirren, takes viewers back in time to honor groundbreaking documentaries. The series is executive produced by Lorne Michaels and produced by Broadway Video.

Sherman’s Showcase Season 4 (IFC / AMC+) New Season Premieres Wednesday, October 26; First Two Episodes Available on AMC+ with Subsequent Episodes Available One Week Early on AMC+ The witty, irreverent and wholly original Sherman’s Showcase features sketches, dancers, fake commercials, movie trailers, cultural nostalgia, the funkmonster, A-list guest stars and original songs (“Drop it Low for Jesus,” “Marina Del Ray”) that definitely climbed the fictional charts. Each episode of the series is hosted by Sherman McDaniels as he takes viewers through time, via music and comedy drawn from the 40-year library of a legendary (but fictional) musical variety show. All-new award-winning actors, musicians and entertainers that will be seen flexing their comedic muscles in the witty, irreverent and wholly original series, including (alphabetically) Ace Vane, Emmy®-nominee Demi Adejuyigbe, Desi Banks, Jerome Benton, Michael Blackson, Heidy De La Rosa, Emmy®-winner Chris Hardwick, Emily Kinney, Ted Lange, Laci Mosley, Rashida Olayiwola “Sheedz,” Emmy®-nominee Dewayne Perkins, Jay Pharoah, Emmy®-nominee Issa Rae, GRAMMY®-winner and Emmy®-nominee Chance The Rapper, Amanda Seales, Kent Shocknek, Emmy®-nominee Paul F. Tompkins and Porsha Williams. Returning guest stars include (in alphabetical order): Eliza Coupe, Morris Day, Rob Haze, Emmy®-, GRAMMY®-, Oscar®- and Tony®-winner and executive producer John Legend, Emmy®-nominee Nigel Lythgoe, GRAMMY®-nominee Vic Mensa, Tawny Newsome, Xosha Roquemore, Chandra Russell, Zuri Salahuddin and Bresha Webb.



SHUDDER:

101 Scariest Horror Movie Moments of All Time (SHUDDER / AMC+) New Series Premieres Wednesday, September 7 In this eight-episode new series from the producers of Eli Roth’s History of Horror, master filmmakers and genre experts celebrate and dissect the most terrifying moments of the greatest horror films ever made, exploring how these scenes were created and why they burned themselves into the brains of audiences around the world. *Shudder Original

Speak No Evil (SHUDDER / AMC+) New Film Premieres, Thursday, September 15 On a vacation in Tuscany, a Danish family instantly becomes friends with a Dutch family. Months later the Danish couple receive an unexpected invitation to visit the Dutch in their wooden house and decide to go for the weekend. However, it doesn't take long before the joy of reunion is replaced with misunderstandings. Things gradually get out of hand, as the Dutch turn out to be something very else than what they have pretended to be. The small Danish family now find themselves trapped in a house, that they wish they had never entered. Speak No Evil is directed by Christian Tafdrup, and stars Morten Burian, Sidsel Siem Koch, Fedja Van Huêt, Karina Smulders, Liva Forsberg and Marius Damslev.

Raven’s Hollow (SHUDDER / AMC+) New Film Premieres Thursday, September 22 West Point cadet Edgar Allan Poe and four other cadets on a training exercise in upstate New York are drawn by a gruesome discovery into a forgotten community. Starring William Moseley, Melanie Zanetti, Callum Woodhouse, Kate Dickie, and David Hayman.

Queer For Fear (SHUDDER / AMC+) New Series Premieres Friday, September 30 Queer for Fear is a four-part documentary series about the history of the LGBTQ+ community in the horror and thriller genres. From its literary origins with queer authors Mary Shelley, Bram Stoker, and Oscar Wilde to the pansy craze of the 1920s that influenced Universal Monsters and Hitchcock, through the “lavender scare” alien invasion films of the mid-20th century and the AIDS obsessed bloodletting of 80s vampire films, Queer for Fear re-examines genre stories through a queer lens, seeing them not as violent, murderous narratives, but as tales of survival that resonate thematically with queer audiences everywhere.*Shudder Original

Dark Glasses (SHUDDER / AMC+) New Film Premieres Thursday, October 13 A serial killer in Rome who preys on prostitutes, sets his sights on Diana (Illenia Pastorelli). As he pursues her, he causes a car crash in which she is blinded, and 10-year-old Chin’s entire family dies. Despite her blindness, Diane resolves to take the boy in. But the killer is still on the loose. Directed by Dario Argento.

V/H/S/99 (SHUDDER / AMC+) New Anthology Premieres Thursday, October 20 V/H/S/99 marks the return of the infamous found footage anthology franchise. A thirsty teenager's home video leads to a series of horrifying revelations. From filmmakers Maggie Levin, Johannes Roberts, Flying Lotus, Tyler MacIntyre and Vanessa & Joseph Winter, V/H/S/99 harkens back to the final punk rock analog days of VHS, while taking one giant leap forward into the hellish new millennium.



SUNDANCE NOW:

The Secrets She Keeps Season 2 (SUNDANCE NOW / AMC+) New Season Premieres Thursday, September 1 Two years after Agatha Fyfle (Laura Carmichael, Downton Abbey), kidnapped her baby, explosive secrets will spin Meghan Shaughnessy (Jessica De Gouw, The Crown) onto a catastrophic and ultimately fatal course, while Agatha’s new obsession sees them collide in a way that no one will anticipate. Also starring Todd Lasance (Tom Clancy’s Without Remorse) and Ryan Corr (Bloom).

The Light In The Hall (“Y Golau”) (SUNDANCE NOW / AMC+) New Series Premieres Thursday, September 15 This psychological thriller filmed in both English and Welsh stars a powerful cast including Alexandra Roach (Killing Eve, No Offence), Iwan Rheon (Game of Thrones, Misfits) and Joanna Scanlan (After Love, The Larkins.) After the disappearance of a 15-year-old girl, Ela Roberts, in 2002, Joe Pritchard (Rheon) was arrested after her DNA was found in his caravan and he confessed to her murder, though he has not disclosed where her body is. When the news breaks that Joe is about to be released from prison after 18 years – much to the horror of Ela's mother (Scanlan), journalist Cat Donato (Roach) decides to return to Llanemlyn to discover the truth about Ela’s final days for once and for all. But will Cat be warmly welcomed back in the town where she grew up? Sharon is also desperate for answers, and she'll go to any lengths to get them.

The Suspect (SUNDANCE NOW / AMC+) New Series Premieres November 3 This five-part thriller based on the bestselling novel by acclaimed crime writer Michael Robotham, stars Aidan Turner (Poldark, Leonardo, The Hobbit Trilogy) as Joseph 'Joe' O'Loughlin, who appears to have the perfect life – a beautiful wife, a loving daughter and a successful career as a clinical psychologist. But nothing can be taken for granted – even the most flawless existence is only a loose thread away from unravelling. All it takes is a murdered girl, a troubled young patient and the biggest lie of his life. Caught in an increasingly complex web of deceit, Joe risks everything as he embarks upon a search for a killer that will take him into the darkest recesses of the human mind. Written by Peter Berry (Gangs of London) and directed by James Strong (Vanity Fair, Broadchurch), The Suspect also stars BAFTA nominee Shaun Parkes (Small Axe, Lost in Space), Sian Clifford (Quiz, Fleabag), Camilla Beeput (Save Me Too, Peep Show) and Adam James (Vigil, Doctor Foster).

Totally Completely Fine (SUNDANCE NOW / AMC+) New Series Coming in 2023 Inspired by true events, six-part dark comedy Totally Completely Fine stars Thomasin McKenzie (JoJo Rabbit, Last Night in Soho) and explores the complexities of grief, the power of friendship, and the ways our sadness can unite us. The series follows 20-something Vivian Cunningham (McKenzie), whose life is a mess. Last week she accidentally burnt down her brother’s vegan food truck with a bacon-flavored vape and this week she’s inherited her grandfather’s coastal clifftop shack and is tasked with helping people who come too close to the edge. Strangely enough, they’ve responded to her chaotic, nihilistic brand of psychology. Maybe, just maybe, in saving these people, she’ll slowly start to save herself? Alongside McKenzie, Totally Completely Fine stars Devon Terrell (Rap Sh!t, Cursed), Brandon McLelland (ANZAC Girls, The Other Guy), Rowan Witt (Book of Mormon – Original Australian Cast, Spreadsheet), Contessa Treffone (Doctor Doctor, Here Out West), James Sweeny (Total Control, Home and Away), Max Crean (Mystic) and Brigid Zengeni (The Good Liar, MotherFatherSon).

Sanctuary (SUNDANCE NOW / AMC+) New Series Coming in 2023 Sanctuary is a fantasy mystery series based on the novel by V.V. James and set in a small fictional UK town, Sanctuary. When the local golden boy dies in an unexplained accident, accusations of murder start flying. Sanctuary’s resident witch and her daughter are quickly embroiled in a modern-day witch-hunt, as the once close community of Sanctuary unravels in a storm of paranoia and suspicion, with horrifying consequences. The Sanctuary cast is led by Elaine Cassidy (A Discovery of Witches) as Sarah Fenn, Hazel Doupe (Smother, Into the Badlands) as Harper Fenn, Stephanie Levi-John (The Spanish Princess) as DCI Maggie Knight and Amy De Bhrún (Line of Duty, Vikings) as Abigail Whithall. Debra Hayward, Alison Owen, Alison Carpenter, Karen Richards, Debbie Horsfield, V.V. James and Guymon Casady serve as executive producers. Debbie Horsfield leads series writing alongside Jess Ruston and Gabbie Asher and directors include Lisa Mulcahy and Justin Molotnikov. Sanctuary is an AMC Studios production in partnership with Monumental Television.

Clean Sweep (SUNDANCE NOW / AMC+) New Series Coming in 2023 Created by Gary Tieche (Preacher, Amazon’s I Know What You Did Last Summer) and inspired by true events, this Irish thriller follows Shelly Mohan (Charlene McKenna, Bloodlands, Peaky Blinders), a housewife, mother of three, married to a Garda detective, who kills her former partner in crime when he threatens to expose her dark past. With her unsuspecting husband hunting for the killer, Shelly must cope with pressures of the tightening noose as well as continue caring for an ailing son, her unfaithful husband, and all usual burdens of motherhood. (U.S. Only)

The Lovers (SUNDANCE NOW / AMC+) New Series Coming in 2023 A darkly comic romantic drama about Janet (Roisin Gallagher, The Fall, The Dry), a foul-mouthed, hilarious, Belfast supermarket worker who couldn’t give a shit about anything much at all, including her life and Seamus (Johnny Flynn, Beast, Emma), a handsome, self-centered, political broadcaster with what looks to be a perfect London life and a celebrity girlfriend. So, when Seamus unexpectedly drops into Janet’s world (literally over the wall and into her backyard) they instantly clash—and yet also find themselves inextricably drawn to each other. The series also stars Alice Eve (She’s Out of My League, Entourage) and Conleth Hill (Game of Thrones, Suits).

SisterS (SUNDANCE NOW / AMC+) New Series Coming in 2023 An IFC and Sundance Now Original dramedy created by, written by, and starring Emmy Award-nominee Sarah Goldberg (Barry) and Susan Stanley (Hotel Amenities). The series centers on two women, born continents apart, in Canada and in Ireland, who discover they are half-sisters and embark on a road trip to find their alcoholic father. Real-life best friends Goldberg and Stanley make their writing debuts and star. Emmy Award-nominee Declan Lowney (Ted Lasso, Alan Partridge) is establishing director and is set to direct the first three episodes of the six-part series. (U.S. Only)

Black Snow (SUNDANCE NOW / AMC+) New Series Coming in 2023 Deeply rooted in its North Queensland setting, Black Snow is a coming-of-age drama with the gripping mystery of a classic whodunnit. In 1995, seventeen-year-old Isabel Baker was murdered. The crime shocked the small town of Ashford and devastated Isabel’s Australian South Sea Islander community. The case was never solved, the killer never found. But in 2020, the opening of a time capsule unearths a secret that puts cold-case Detective James Cormack (Travis Fimmel, Vikings, That Dirty Black Bag) on the trail of the killer.

Far North (SUNDANCE NOW / AMC+) New Series Coming in 2023 The extraordinary true story of how an everyday couple from the Ahipara community foiled an international crime ring’s largest ever deal in the Pacific. Acting legend Temuera Morrison (Star Wars, The Book of Bobba Fett, Once Were Warriors) and international multi-award-winning actress Robyn Malcolm (Top of the Lake, The Outpost) will play Far North-based couple Ed and Heather, who unwittingly become involved in one of the largest international drug deliveries to ever hit the shores of New Zealand.



SUNDANCETV:

True Crime Story: It Could Happen Here (SUNDANCE TV / AMC+) New Episodes Premiere Thursday, September 1; First Two Episodes Available on AMC+ with Subsequent Episodes Available One Week Early on AMC+ Hosted and executive produced by small town native, advocate and actress Hilarie Burton Morgan (One Tree Hill, The Walking Dead, Friday Night in with The Morgans), the powerful and captivating series True Crime Story: It Couldn’t Happen Here puts a spotlight on murder cases from small towns across America where questions remain if justice has been fully served. Each episode sees Burton Morgan meet with family members and local insiders as she explores the twists and turns of the case and uncovers the unique challenges of small-town justice.

True Crime Story: Indefensible (SUNDANCE TV / AMC+) New Episodes Premiere Thursday, October 27; First Two Episodes Available on AMC+ with Subsequent Episodes Available One Week Early on AMC+ In True Crime Story: Indefensible, Academy Award nominee Jena Friedman (The Daily Show) travels the country to unspool real cases on the ground, but unlike most true crime shows, this one doesn’t end when the criminal gets locked up. Jena finds there’s always more to the story and drives to a different outcome beyond the simple whodunnit. Using her unflinching comedic point of view and disarming interview skills, Jena uncovers the “why” and “how” not only of crimes themselves, but of our sometimes dysfunctional criminal justice system.



