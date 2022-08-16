Ranked: The Top 20 Roller Coasters I’ve Ridden

Welcome back to another “Ranked” article here on Laughing Place. In honor of National Roller Coaster Day, I’m going to revisit my Top 15 roller coasters I’ve ever ridden, and add 5 new coasters to the list that I’ve since been able to experience. Without any ado, let’s get right to it!

20. Full Throttle – Six Flags Magic Mountain

An unexpected favorite for me. I was not at all expecting to like Full Throttle as much as I do. When it opened, it featured the largest loop in the world, and is still the only coaster to travel on both sides of the same loop. Full Throttle starts with an intense launch, which leads into the giant loop, providing some of the best hang-time on any coaster. Following that you have a backwards and then forwards launch to bring you back over the loop, where the ride ends with an incredible pop of air-time. My only complaint is that the ride is a little short, but with how incredible every single element is, I’ll forgive it!

19. Wonder Woman: Flight of Courage – Six Flags Magic Mountain

The newest coaster at Six Flags Magic Mountain is Wonder Woman: Flight of Courage, a Raptor coaster from fan-favorite manufacturer Rocky Mountain Construction (RMC). The Raptor model is designed to be able to fit into a small location and be affordable for smaller parks. But don’t let that fool you, for with the single rail design of the coaster, it’s one of the most fun and intense rides out there. Sit in the front for an incredible view of not only what lies ahead, but also the rest of the park. Sitting in the back, however, will give you some incredible airtime and forces from the many elements packed into this unique coaster. I previously had the similar coaster RailBlazer at California’s Great America on this list, but since riding Wonder Woman, I would have to say it improved on any of RailBlazer’s shortcomings. Wonder Woman is a longer, taller, and overall more fun ride!

18. Tatsu – Six Flags Magic Mountain

I promise there’s more on this list than just coasters at Magic Mountain! But first… Tatsu, an absolutely immense flying coaster. I had previously rode a similar ride, Manta at SeaWorld Orlando, which is supposed to be a slightly less intense version of Tatsu. One particular part of the ride had me nervous: the pretzel loop. Undoubtedly the most intense part of the ride, named after a pretzel because it looks like one. This inversion thrusts you onto your back and is one of the most intense feelings on any coaster. If the intention truly is to make you feel like you’re flying, then this ride really does the job. You are so high off the ground, yet the swooping, but smooth maneuvers of the rest of the ride really feel great.

17. Mystery Mine – Dollywood

During my first trip to Dollywood in October 2020, my now top coaster in the park was actually closed for refurbishment, so Mystery Mine was my favorite coaster after my first trip. I will admit that the ride is a little rough, mostly due to the bulky over-the-shoulder restraints. However, the theming on this ride is absolutely incredible. I don’t want to give too much away, as it will really spoil the true surprises located within. The first half of the ride is pretty fun, but beginning with the second lift hill, that’s where this ride truly gets incredible. If you can avoid the slight head-banging, then Mystery Mine is honestly one of the best coasters out there.

16. Gold Striker – California’s Great America

Gold Striker has to be my favorite coaster at California’s Great America. This modern wooden coaster opened in 2013 and completely transformed the front of the park. This ride is absolutely non-stop from the moment you disengage from the lift hill. You do not get a single second to catch your breath. The lateral forces and airtime are incredible, and I spent the whole ride wondering if things were going to fall out of my pocket. It’s that crazy! The interaction the ride has with itself and also the Star Tower in the middle of the layout is really fun to watch, not to mention ride.

15. Steel Eel – SeaWorld San Antonio

Steel Eel looks like a hyper coaster (200 ft+), but it’s actually a mini-hyper, standing at a height of 150 ft. But don’t let that somewhat smaller size fool you, this ride is incredible. First off, I adore the color scheme: bright yellow track with purple supports. The way that this coaster towers over the back of the park’s skyline is stunning. Aside from the aesthetics, the coaster experience is great, with every hill providing really fun and strong moments of airtime. Add to that a great feeling of speed and beautiful views of the San Antonio area, and you have yourself a winner!

14. Copperhead Strike – Carowinds

Carowinds’ newest and best themed coaster is Copperhead Strike. This multi-launch coaster impresses straight away with excellent visuals and a well-themed queue. The ride itself also starts off impressively with a jo-jo roll, which is a slow inversion right out of the station that provides some excellent hangtime. From there, you go into a themed launch section, completely with projections and effects. You’re launched into a hangtime and airtime filled layout that is just pure fun. I had heard good things about this ride going into it, but I was blown away by just how good it actually is. I hope we get to see more rides like this pop up elsewhere.

13. GhostRider – Knott’s Berry Farm

The last big attraction built by the Knott’s family before they sold the park to Cedar Fair was a great one to go out on. GhostRider is my personal favorite wooden coaster and it really is a beast. Cleverly built in and around the Marketplace and parking lot, this old west themed coaster takes guests through a layout that is filled with drops, air-time and lateral forces. The coaster was completely re-tracked in 2015, also receiving brand new trains that make this one of the smoothest and most comfortable wooden coasters out there.

12. Silver Bullet – Knott’s Berry Farm

Objectively, there are better roller coasters at Knott’s, but Silver Bullet has always been the one I’ve found to be the most fun. The inversions, high speed helixes and other elements of this inverted roller coaster are taken smoothly and gracefully, yet with that classic Bolliger & Mabillard (the ride’s manufacturer) force. Silver Bullet does feature an atypically shallow drop for this type of ride, but that is purely due to the space they had to fit the ride in. I never fail to get off this ride without a big goofy smile on my face!

11. Kumba – Busch Gardens Tampa Bay

Probably the first large scale looping coaster in the state of Florida was the almost 30 year old Kumbaa. An absolute old-school Bolliger and Mabillard (B&M) coaster that still packs an impressive punch to this day. I would say that Kumbaa is probably the most intense coaster in the park (although I have yet to ride Iron Gwazi), as the force of the inversions and helixes is felt in your feet every time. It’s a really picturesque coaster too, as you can see in the photo above. Kumbaa is the African word for roar, and that is definitely on display here, as you can hear the loud and impressive roar of the coaster even from far away.

10. Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind – EPCOT

So far, I’ve had the opportunity to ride Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind four times, and my jaw was consistently on the floor. This whole experience makes a statement. From the grand exterior, to the equally as grand Wonders of Xandar exhibition as you enter the building, to a mind-blowing two-part pre-show, this attraction impresses before you even get to the ride itself. Just as important is the educational aspect, which has been worked in quite nicely during the queue, and to a lesser extent, the ride, referencing the Big Bang and other scientific discoveries we “Terrans” have made. Once you board the ride though, that’s where things truly get incredible. It is just pure fun and spectacle. I don’t want to get too far into spoiler territory this soon after opening, but just know that this ride does not disappoint. The visuals are incredible, the classic song choices are a blast, and the whole experience is smooth and thrilling.

9. Montu – Busch Gardens Tampa Bay

My favorite of Busch Gardens Tampa Bay’s three B&M coasters is Montu, their inverted model. Out of the quite a few installations of this type of ride that I’ve been on, I’d have to say Montu is my favorite. With a lot of the drops and inversions built into Egyptian themed trenches, it provides for a really good, low to the ground thrill. On that note, a lot of the inversions are really whippy, especially if you’re in the back. So you really get pulled into them. Montu is another older coaster that still holds up exceptionally well.

8. The Incredible Hulk Coaster – Islands of Adventure

The Incredible Hulk Coaster is one of the best full package coasters out there. First up, there’s a good build-up to the attraction with a decently themed queue. The ride itself is a smooth, but intense coaster built by the great Bolliger and Mallibard and features an absolutely incredible score by Patrick Stump of Fall Out Boy. That music always gets me so pumped and excited for the ride, and makes me want to hop right back in line.

7. Jurassic World VelociCoaster – Islands of Adventure

The newest attraction at Islands of Adventure is also one of its best. The Jurassic World VelociCoaster is a visually stunning and intense ride experience, definitely not for the faint of heart. The open designed restraints really help you feel like you're flying, with many exciting pops of airtime along the way. The launches are absolutely exhilarating. And let’s not forget about the queue, which features lots of fun details and even two animatronic Veliciraptors. Universal really hit it out of the park with this one, and there’s only one ride in the park that’s better.

6. Hagrid’s Magical Creatures Motorbike Adventure – Islands of Adventure

In anticipation of Jurassic World VelociCoaster opening, I quite often wondered to myself which I would like more, that or Hagrid’s Magical Creatures Motorbike Adventure. Safe to say, as much as I love the VelociCoaster, Hagrid’s is the better overall package. Sure, VelociCoaster is definitely more thrilling, but Hagrid’s has enough thrills to make it a true family attraction. Add on to that 7, count that: 7 launches, quite a few animatronics and show scenes, and the deceptive scene in Devil’s Snare, and you’ve got yourself a world class attraction.

5. Cheetah Hunt – Busch Gardens Tampa Bay

Cheetah Hunt is just pure fun and adrenaline, and while not the most intense ride in the park, it’s the one that never fails to put a smile on my face. The ride features three different launches and a meandering layout that goes over the park’s Skyway, zig-zagging through waterfalls and alongside the Serengeti Plains. It’s a long ride that is immensely satisfying. There’s also something about the sound of the launches, which almost sounds like a Cheetah’s roar. Cheetah Hunt is the most fun and my personal favorite coaster at Busch Gardens Tampa Bay.

4. Fury 325 – Carowinds

The king of all coasters at Carowinds. The main reason people make the trek to the park. Fury 325. As the name suggests, this coaster stands at a whopping 325 ft tall, meaning you can see it from pretty far away when approaching the park. It really is an intimidating structure. Add to that the impressive speed of 95 mph, and this really is an intimidating ride. But as you can tell by its placement on my list, I loved it! The sense of speed, particularly from the front row, is just incredible. The drop is also incredible, and it feels like it goes on forever. My favorite part was probably the turn-around that whips you into a drop that goes through a tunnel. There’s just too much to like with this. Definitely a world-class coaster, one that all coaster enthusiasts should take the trek to Carowinds to come ride!

3. Iron Rattler – Six Flags Fiesta Texas

Iron Rattler is another creation from the absolute legends at RMC, in fact only their second ever design, but they certainly knew what they were doing right out of the gate. As with some other attractions at Six Flags Fiesta Texas, Iron Rattler makes excellent use of the park’s quarry wall, with a fun section on top leading to an absolutely incredible drop off the quarry wall and into a tunnel. The whole ride really is breathtaking. I even liked it more than the extremely hyped Iron Gwazi at Busch Gardens Tampa Bay. If you’re at all a fan of roller coasters, you NEED to experience Iron Rattler!

2. Mako – SeaWorld Orlando

Mako is not only my favorite coaster and ride at SeaWorld Orlando, but it's also one of my favorite coasters, period. This hypercoaster (or coaster over 200 feet tall) is just pure fun. The anticipation is really built by an excellent queue soundtrack that gets more epic as you get to the station and even while going up the lift hill. Once the car disengages from the lift, that’s where the real fun begins, as you plummet down a 200ft drop, and into a series of airtime hills that really do provide that floating air sensation. Unless you’re terrified of the ride, you’re bound to come off with a big smile on your face.

1. Lightning Rod – Dollywood

Lightning Rod is without a doubt the most intense, fun and all around best coaster I’ve ever been on. This ride is non-stop from the incredible, unique launch, into the giant sprawling layout set behind a mountainside, completely hidden from view within the park. I have never come out of my seat (in a good way) as many times as I have on Lightning Rod. Specifically the “quad-down” at the end of the ride, leading into the finale is an incredible blast of non-stop airtime. Simply put, Lightning Rod is incredible fun. I rode this ride probably 6 or 7 times during my second trip to Dollywood, and every time I came off with a dorky smile on my face.

I hope you all enjoyed this updated ranking of my Top 20 roller coasters. If you want to see some more theme park rankings, feel free to check out some of my other “Ranked” articles listed below: