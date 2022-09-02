Book Review: “Almost There” Digs a Little Deeper into Disney’s “The Princess and the Frog”

Almost There by author Farrah Rochon is the 13th addition to Disney’s Twisted Tales series. It is full of intrigue, magic and tough lessons. The story is so good that I wish Disney would make it into an official film sequel to The Princess and the Frog. It builds on the animated film and the themes of hard work, shady bargains and deepest desires. It develops multifaceted characters and shows what it means to live in 1920s New Orleans. Almost There is, in my view, the most moving and mature Twisted Tale to date.

What is Almost There about?



Sometimes life in the Big Easy is tough. No one knows that better than Tiana, though she also believes that hard work can go a long way. But when the notorious Dr. Facilier backs her into a corner, she has no choice but to accept an offer that will alter the course of her life in an instant.

Soon Tiana finds herself in a new reality where all her deepest desires are realized: she finally gets her restaurant, her friends are safe and sound, and most miraculous of all, her beloved father is still alive. She's got everything she's ever wanted…

But after a while, her hometown grows increasingly eerie, with new threats cropping up in unlikely places. Navigating through this strange new New Orleans, Tiana must work alongside Naveen and Charlotte to set things right—or risk losing everything she holds dear.

Almost There is “Disney made real”

The twist on this The Princess and the Frog-based tale is: What if Tiana made a deal that changed everything? That deal evolves from Tiana’s encounter with the Shadow Man, Dr. Facilier, in the cemetery at the end of the film. Fans will recall from the film that Facilier attempts to entice Tiana to give him the vial containing Naveen’s blood in exchange for realizing her restaurant dreams. In Almost There, however, Facilier goes one step further, offering Tiana not only her restaurant, but her beloved daddy’s return as well. How could she possibly say no?

Tiana accepts Facilier’s deal but something is off. Her torment plagues her despite her best efforts to reassure herself that everything is fine while she basks in a world where she is running her own restaurant, “T&J’s Supper Club”, with her daddy working beside her. Rochon gives such power and voice to Tiana that she transcends any 2D-Disney Princess perception even more than she already did in the film. The reader experiences the hard work and long hours Tiana puts into her restaurant and the sacrifices she makes along the way. Speaking of voice, Naveen’s character is heavily explored and developed in this story. I will not say too much for fear of spoiling it, but readers should rest assured that, like Tiana, Naveen also becomes more real and relatable in Almost There. (And of course, he is still lots of fun and exudes charm.) Further, Rochon’s experience as a romance author shows in creating the perfect amount the tension between Tiana and Naveen. Fans will not be disappointed.

Almost There is a charming tribute to New Orleans and to hard work. There are countless references to the city and to Southern food and culture. Rochon is a native of south Louisiana and was the perfect choice for this story, not only for her ties to Louisiana but for her graceful and illuminating writing style. Rochon’s words paint a wondrous watercolor of one of the most magical cities in the world.

Critically, Almost There also addresses the unabashed racism Black people experienced in the late 1920s head-on. Readers are reminded of the Fenner Brothers’ criticism of Tiana from the film (“a woman of your… background”) and in this story, Tiana is accosted while on a shopping trip with Lottie because of her race. Tiana explains to Lottie how and why she feels – and is – “stuck” in life and why the worlds that Tiana and Lottie occupy are so different from one another. The dialogue between Tiana and Lottie in several chapters on this issue is impassioned, powerful and essential learning for all of us.

Almost There sets the record straight on the origins of voodoo. It makes clear that voodoo should not simply be associated with sly, Facilier-like dealings when it in fact derives from African polytheism and ancestor worship. It is practiced chiefly in Haiti, and such power is distinguished in this story between the magic wielded by Mama Odie and the dark forces exercised by Facilier. There are many interesting and relevant clarifications on various topics in this story that separate fact from fiction and seek to set the record straight.

The sentimentality in this story hits hard. From Ms. Rose’s family philosophies to Tiana’s warm-fuzzy relationship with her parents, this might be the first YA novel in recent years that made me cry (literally) for all the right reasons. Family values, work ethic, and the power of magic in the Bayou are key and the effective execution of those tug-at-the-heart-strings moments cannot be understated. It may not be a bad idea to have a tissue box nearby while reading!

While Dr. Facilier’s Emporium advertises “dreams made real,” Almost There is Disney made real. It takes storytelling and its importance as a teaching tool to the next level. Rochon balances the perceived charm of 1920s New Orleans with some important reality checks, providing a warm-yet-forthright lesson in Southern class and culture. On the surface, a simple twist on a Disney animation favorite may add entertainment and reunite readers with beloved characters, but Almost There goes above and beyond, compelling readers to dig a little deeper.

Almost There will be released on September 6th, 2022.