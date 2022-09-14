The Beautiful Animated Poetry of “Reflect”

Reflect, the latest original addition to season two of Walt Disney Animation Studios’ Short Circuit, premiered on Disney+ today, September 14th.

Short Circuit, similar to Pixar’s SparkShorts, Short Circuit is an experimental and innovative program where literally anybody at the studio can pitch an idea to create their own short film. The latest of these shorts is an idea from a story artist at the studio, Hillary Bradfield, who previously worked on Frozen 2 and Encanto.

An all-new Short Circuit Experimental Film has arrived! Stream “Reflect” and all the Short Circuit Experimental Films by Walt Disney Animation Studios artists now on @DisneyPlus. 🩰 🎆 pic.twitter.com/c0gw5U4ecc — Disney Animation (@DisneyAnimation) September 14, 2022

When you are loading up the title on Disney+, you are forced to sit through an introduction from Bradfield and her idea for the short, which also showcases brief clips while she explains the story of a young ballet student, Bianca. As a fan of director’s commentary and behind-the-scenes art and development, I like this addition, but I don’t like that you don’t have to endure it before you even screen the short.

From there, you venture into a few minutes focusing on Bianca, a ballet dancer who battles her own reflection in a beautiful piece of visual poetry about body positivity. Though the symbolism ventures into animation reminiscent of scenes from Frozen 2, the message portrayed is profoundly deeper and more moving than in the cinematic sequel. The character animation is beautiful as well, featuring beautiful ballet sequences that enchant the viewer and make Bianca’s story far more heartfelt in a way that only animation can portray.

This makes Reflect, in my opinion, one of the stronger entries in the Short Circuit catalog. Some are just fun, others are also profound, but this one hits a nerve that will resonate with viewers everywhere and will leave them wanting more of Bianca and her battles. If only the powers that be trusted the audience and didn’t feel the need to explain it in front of the short first. 3.5/5

Reflect is now streaming as part of Short Circuit season 2 on Disney+.