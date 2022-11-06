Touchstone and Beyond: A History of Disney’s “Nixon”

It’s election time, and what better way to celebrate than a look back at Hollywood Pictures 1996 political thriller, Nixon.

The Plot

President Nixon is snowballing towards impeachment for the Watergate burglary. How did a president who achieved so much come to resign from the presidency? Flashbacks from his youth, to when Nixon was Vice President and President lets the viewers see how Nixon who held greatness within his palm, fumbles the ball on the ten-yard line.

The Good

Anthony Hopkins gives one of his liveliest and layered performances in the form of Richard Nixon. His English accent is noticeable, but the anger, fear, and paranoia that Hopkins brings to the screen certainly captures the essence of the man who was the 37th President of the United States. Hopkins doesn’t look like Nixon, but he does make the viewers pay attention, and stay for the performance.

Joan Allen is the equal to Hopkins in every way throughout the film. Not only does Allen look like a twin of the real Pat Nixon, but she is as forceful and determined in her role as Hopkins is. The joy of the film is watching these two interact and react off each other.

The movie is filled with amazing costars. Paul Sorvino, James Woods, J.T. Walsh, David Hyde Pierce, E.G. Marshall, Larry Hagman, Powers Booth, David Paymer, Ed Harris, Madeline Kahn, and Bob Hoskins. Nixon is a who's who of talent from multiple decades that each bring a moment of awesomeness to the screen.

The Bad and the Ugly

This is an Oliver Stone film, and while the writer director is a talent that is unique and compelling, his bio pics often have embellishment that blur the line of reality and fiction. Nixon suffers from this. The private conversations between Nixon and his aides often seem petty and silly, and while the transcripts of the Nixon tapes show a petty and belligerent man (he even described his hatred for Canadian Prime Minister Pierre Trudeau) there is more to Nixon than the misery shown in this film.

Richard Nixon was far from perfect as a leader and did multiple questionable things that have left a stain on his record. The bombing of Cambodia and Laos was awful, his treatment of others, and his paranoia was unmatched, but Nixon accomplished much. This is the president who recognized communist China. His détente with Russia was remarkable and ending the war in Vietnam with some form of peace is incredible. Nixon the movie mentions these world changing moments, but never lets us see the man who helped orchestrate these monumental historical achievements.

From the first frame to the last, it was about the misery of the man, and the not the man himself. Anthony Hopkins makes an impressive performance as he tries to show the villain of history, while also being a human being. The problem is that Hopkins doesn’t get many opportunities to show Nixon as a person. For most of his screen time he plays a deluded leader who always thinks people are out to get him.

The historical record on Nixon is marred by the Watergate burglary and the fallout this moment had on the presidency. It stained the nation and forced everyone to question their belief in their public leaders. There was so much about Nixon and most of Stone’s movie is centered on the paranoid man who just wanted people to love him.

There is a ten-minute scene where Nixon visits CIA Director Dick Helms, played by Sam Waterston. Cut from the original release this is an incredible moment in the story that stands out from the rest of the movie because it lets the viewers see that Nixon as the President, is not always in control of everything. For these moments, Waterston delivers a dynamite performance that for once, lets us see how Nixon fears something the power of others. This is a must-see scene that adds so much depth to the story. What a shame it was cut.

Beyond the Film Facts

Hopkins himself questioned why Stone would want him to play Nixon especially with having to get into an American accident. The reason was that he believed in Hopkins talent and offered him the part, especially after watching The Remains of the Day.

Hopkins took the role because he wanted to challenge himself.

Stone hinted that he would offer the role to Gary Oldman if Hopkins turned down the role.

The Dana Carvey Show spoofed Oliver Stone and the liberties he took with bio pics. Stephen Colbert plays Stone in the skit for the show, with Carvey playing the subject of Stone’s next movie, George Washington. Only Carvey is playing Washington as Antonio Banderas. This is hilarious and a must-see video on YouTube.

spoofed Oliver Stone and the liberties he took with bio pics. Stephen Colbert plays Stone in the skit for the show, with Carvey playing the subject of Stone’s next movie, George Washington. Only Carvey is playing Washington as Antonio Banderas. This is hilarious and a must-see video on YouTube. John Williams wrote the score for the film.

Nixon was nominated for multiple Oscars, including Best Actor for Hopkins, Best Supporting Actress for Joan Allen, Best Screenplay, and Best Score for John Williams.

was nominated for multiple Oscars, including Best Actor for Hopkins, Best Supporting Actress for Joan Allen, Best Screenplay, and Best Score for John Williams. Joan Allen won multiple critics awards for her portrayal of Pat Nixon.

Director Oliver Stone stated that he voted for Nixon in 1968 because Nixon pledged to end the war in Vietnam.

Diane Disney, at the time of the film’s release issued a blistering criticism of the film. She stated that the movie exaggerated many of Nixon’s faults and did not reflect the true person. Disney went on to express a personal apology to the Nixon family.

Sam Waterston’s scenes as Dick Helms were cut supposedly due to the real Dick Helms’ strong objection to how he was portrayed.

Jack Nicholson and Tom Hanks reportedly turned down the role of Nixon.

Oliver Stone is the off-screen interviewer of Hannah Nixon, played by Mary Steenburgen.

The Oval Office in the film is the same one used in The American President.

This was the last major film role of Madeline Kahn.

George Plimpton has a small role as one of the president’s lawyers.

Henry Kissinger was reportedly impressed by Paul Sorvino’s portrayal.

When Nixon makes his public declaration that he’s not a crook, he was in a conference room at the Contemporary Resort Hotel in Walt Disney World.

The Streamy Award

{The following four categories are based on a Film Reel scale.

1 Reel-Bored and Killing Time, 2 Reels-When You Have Some Time, 3 Reels-Make Some Time, 4 Reels-Big Screen Event}

This movie is not based solely on historical record. There are interpretations and liberties taken to tell the story. The fact that Oliver Stone has on occasion tended to play with historical facts to make the film more cinematic is precisely why viewers need to take what they see in Nixon with a grain of salt.

If you want to know the truth about Richard Nixon read a book from one of the many reputable historians who have chronicled his life. This is a movie, and thus when you watch Nixon, you need to remember that this is a movie from a filmmaker who may have allowed his own feelings to cloud the truth of the story.

Nixon is a movie that is worth seeing at least once. The cast is filled with talent that will never be assembled anywhere else on screen, and for that reason alone I give Nixon a 2 Reels rating. When you have the time, check it out.

Cast and Crew

Anthony Hopkins as Richard Nixon

Joan Allen as Pat Nixon

Paul Sorvino as Henry Kissinger

J.T. Walsh as John Ehrlichman

James Woods as ‘Bob’ Haldeman

E.G. Marshall as John Mitchell

Powers Booth as Alexander Haig

Ed Harris as E. Howard Hunt

David Hyde Pierce as John Dean

Directed by Oliver Stone

Produced by Hollywood Pictures / Illusion Entertainment / Cinergi Pictures

Release Date: January 5, 1996

Budget: $44 million

Box Office Gross

Domestic: $13,681,765

Coming Soon

Next week we look back at another 1996 film about a political leader, Evita.