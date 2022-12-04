What’s New This Week – TV + Streaming + Theaters – December 4th-10th

In the mood for something new? Here’s your guide to all of the new TV shows and movies this week, spread across all networks, streamers, and a few nationwide theatrical releases. As always, this week kicks off with my personal top 5. Whatever you choose to watch, I hope you have a great week!

Top 5 of the Week

George & Tammy When: Sunday, December 4th at 9/8c on SHOWTIME What: A dramatized series about the life of country music power couple Tammy Wynette and George Jones, portrayed by Jessica Chastain and Michael Shannon.

Guillermo Del Toro's Pinocchio When: Friday, December 9th on Netflix What: A stop-motion animated adaptation of Carlo Collodi’s classic tale, reimagined by Guillermo del Toro and Mark Gustafson.

Idina Menzel: Which Way to the Stage? When: Friday, December 9th on Disney+ What: A documentary film about the life of Idina Menzel (aka Adele Dazeem), tracking her career from Rent and Wicked to voicing Elsa in Frozen .

It's a Wonderful Binge When: Friday, December 9th on Hulu What: A holiday sequel to the 2020 party movie The Binge that adds Kaitlin Olson, Danny Trejo, Nick Swardson, Tim Meadows, Paul Scheer, and Patty Guggenheim to the cast.

Spoiler Alert When: Friday, December 9th only in theaters What: The expanded wide release of the buzzy dramedy starring Jim Parsons, Ben Aldridge, and Sally Field, based on Michael Ausiello’s memoir “Spoiler Alert: The Hero Dies.”



Sunday, December 4th

New TV Shows

George & Tammy – Series Premiere – 9/8c on SHOWTIME Starring Oscar winner Jessica Chastain and Oscar nominee Michael Shannon, GEORGE & TAMMY chronicles the country music power couple, Tammy Wynette and George Jones, whose complicated-but-enduring relationship inspired some of the most iconic music of all time. Remembered as the “First Lady of Country Music,” Wynette’s most successful song “Stand by Your Man” remains one of the most iconic and best-selling country singles by a female artist. Known for his once-in-a-lifetime voice, George Jones’ song “He Stopped Loving Her Today,” is still widely called the greatest country song of all time. With over 30 number-one country songs between them, including duets “We’re Gonna Hold On,” “Golden Ring” and “Near You,” George and Tammy’s legacy, both musically and romantically, remains one of the greatest love stories ever told.

– Series Premiere – 9/8c on Home Town – Season 7 Premiere – 8/7c on HGTV – Lifestyle – TV-G Erin and Ben Napier love their small Mississippi hometown, especially the old historical houses. Using found materials and old textiles, they're keeping the character of these classic homes but giving them modern and affordable updates. From Erin's imaginative hand sketches to Ben's custom handiwork, this couple is bringing homes back to life and making sure their small town's future is as bright as its past.

– Season 7 Premiere – 8/7c on HGTV – Lifestyle – TV-G Housebroken – Season 2 Winter Premiere – 8:30/7:30c on FOX HONEY (Emmy Award winner Lisa Kudrow, “Friends,” “The Comeback”) opens her living room for the group to come and support each other through the misery, mayhem and majesty that is being a pet. Honey also struggles with her own problems, such as her arranged (by her human) marriage with CHIEF (Academy Award winner Nat Faxon, “The Descendants,” “The Way Way Back”), a sloppy St. Bernard who enjoys eating socks and licking himself. The group includes SHEL (Emmy Award nominee Will Forte, “The Last Man on Earth,” “Nebraska”), a sex positive tortoise with intimacy issues and a knack for choosing unconventional partners; TABITHA (Emmy Award nominee Sharon Horgan, “Catastrophe”), an aging Persian cat beauty queen, trying to adjust to life off the cat show circuit; THE GRAY ONE (Jason Mantzoukas, “Brooklyn Nine-Nine,” “The Good Place”), a street smart cat who lives with about 30 other cats and has his one eye on Tabitha; CHICO (Screen Actors Guild Award winner Sam Richardson, “Veep”), a chonky, co-dependent and very naive cat; and the group’s newest member, DIABLO (Emmy Award winner Tony Hale, “Veep,” “Arrested Development”), an anxious, sweater-wearing terrier whose OCD causes him to hump everything twice.

– Season 2 Winter Premiere – 8:30/7:30c on

New Movies

B&B Merry – 8/7c on GAF – NR Renowned luxury travel blogger, Tracey Moore, is invited to a Christmastime getaway in exchange for a review of a smalltown B&B. Despite her initial reservations, she finds herself wanting to help the property… and falling for the owner’s handsome son, Graham, who helps her to learn that every experience can be five-star when shared with kindred spirits. Starring Jen Lilley and Jesse Hutch.

– 8/7c on GAF – NR Fit for Christmas – 8:30/7:30c on CBS THE TALK’s Amanda Kloots stars in and executive produces FIT FOR CHRISTMAS, the holiday tale of Audrey, an enthusiastic Christmas-obsessed fitness instructor teaching classes at her beloved, financially beleaguered community center in quaint Mistletoe, Mont. She begins a holiday romance with a charming, mysterious businessman (Paul Greene), complicating his plans to turn the center into a more financially profitable resort property. Rebecca Budig (“All My Children”) also stars in the movie directed and executive produced by Jessica Harmon (“The 100,” “iZombie”). Kloots co-wrote the story for the film with screenwriter Anna White (“Christmas Wonderland”), who also executive produces. The movie is produced by Brad Krevoy’s Motion Picture Corporation of America.

– 8:30/7:30c on Merry Textmas – 8/7c on Lifetime Gaby Diaz (Ariana Ron Pedrique) is an app developer from Austin, Texas, and the last unmarried sibling in her very close and very traditional family. Every year, the Diaz family gathers at abuela’s house in Oaxaca, Mexico, a town renowned for its “12 Challenges of Christmas,” which playfully ignites the entire town’s Christmas spirit. When Gaby accidentally adds Alex Alvarado (Rodrigo Massa), a handsome graphic designer who’s lost touch with his own Mexican roots, to the family group chat, her well-meaning family decides to secretly invite him to join them in Oaxaca for Christmas. As they begin to play matchmaker for Gaby and Alex, can the Diaz family help Gaby and Alex recognize that each of them is actually the other’s perfect Christmas present?

– 8/7c on The Search for Secret Santa – 8/7c on ION – TV-PG Cub reporter Sofia thinks she's found a Christmas story that will save her career when she discovers a long-lost, undelivered Secret Santa gift… from "B. to Claire." But the mystery gets even juicer when she learns that the item – a priceless Fabergé egg – was in fact stolen years ago. With the help of a handsome & shady art dealer, she sets off on a dangerous, romantic quest to match the Secret Santas and catch the thieves.

– 8/7c on ION – TV-PG Undercover Holiday – 8/7c on Hallmark Pop star Jaylen Rodriguez (Noémi González, “This Fool”) has recently catapulted to stardom and is about to headline her first tour, but before she does, she’s going back home for a REAL, traditional Rodriguez family Christmas. However, when she starts receiving concerning fan mail from a “secret admirer,” her team insists that she hire round-the-clock security for her trip home. Security guards and overzealous fans are everything her family was concerned about when she set off to make it in the music business, but this is her new reality, so she relents. However, not wanting to worry her fun, tight-knit family, specifically her beloved abuela (Gabriella Reynoso, “Blockbuster”), she pretends her security guard Matt (Stephen Huszar, “Chesapeake Shores”), a former Navy SEAL, is her boyfriend. The family is delighted that Jaylen is dating and welcomes him with open arms. Meanwhile, Jaylen finds Matt’s presence invasive. As they do their best to maintain the charade, they continually butt heads. She wants to relive the hometown Christmases of her youth and he struggles to protect her in potentially vulnerable situations. As the holiday progresses, Jaylen and Matt begin to soften to each other and bond over their shared secret, as he embraces her large, Hispanic family’s wonderful Christmas traditions. Matt’s protection takes on a whole new meaning and the line between bodyguard and boyfriend becomes blurred as their lives are changed forever.

– 8/7c on

Monday, December 5th

New TV Shows

Back in the Groove Hulu Three single women in their 40s, all stuck in the grind of their everyday lives, will check OUT of their comfort zones and check INTO The Groove Hotel, a magical resort on the beautiful island of the Dominican Republic – where the goal is to rediscover their youth, live joyously, and hopefully find love with men HALF. THEIR. AGE. As the saying goes, “you can’t fall in love with someone else until you fall in love with yourself!” At the Groove Hotel, these three women will have the opportunity to do both! Whether they find the perfect fling, friendship, true love, or something in between, this is their chance to take charge and break through the double standards older women face every day. And they’re going to have a lot of fun doing it! The show is hosted by Taye Diggs, who knows a thing or two about getting into the groove.

Barmageddon – Series Premiere – 9/8c on USA – Game Show – TV-14 Buddies Blake Shelton and Carson Daly star in and executive produce USA’s “Barmageddon,” the exciting celebrity game show you never knew you needed. WWE Hall of Famer, Nikki Bella, brings the heat as host. The superstar trio goes all in on a good time, as they head to Nashville and invite the audience into Blake’s bar, Ole Red, for a front row seat as their celebrity friends compete in over-the-top bar games. With Carson behind the bar and Blake taking the stage with his house band for live music sing-alongs, these icons and celebrity favorites show a new side to themselves in this anything but ordinary game show – and everyone is invited to the party. A naturally competitive spirit known for dominating the wrestling ring, Nikki Bella sets the stakes as celebrity friends go head-to-head in a series of classic bar games with a fun twist, including Air Cannon Cornhole, Keg Curling, Drunken Axe Hole, Sharts (“Shelton Darts”) and more. The games are big, the antics are loud, and the competition is ludicrous in the best way. In each episode, two celebrities play a unique set of five games in the bar to win a much-needed prize for a viral Internet sensation each has chosen to support. Plucked from obscurity following their epic misadventures on the Internet, these now-infamous stars find themselves at Ole Red hoping to be redeemed. The competition heats up when the losing rival of each round has a chance to even the score by spinning the Wheel of Redemption, a risky move with hilarious consequences. Ultimately, the winning team takes home a prize while the losing celebrity must accept the shame of defeat. But this is Barmageddon – even if they don’t win, at least they had fun trying.

– Series Premiere – 9/8c on USA – Game Show – TV-14 His Dark Materials – Season 3 Premiere – 9/8c on HBO Based on “The Amber Spyglass,” the final novel in Philip Pullman’s award-winning trilogy, in the final chapter of this epic fantasy series, Lyra (Dafne Keen), the prophesied child, and Will (Amir Wilson), the bearer of The Subtle Knife, must journey to a dark place from which no one has ever returned. As her father’s great war against the Authority edges closer, they will learn that saving the worlds comes at a terrible price.

– Season 3 Premiere – 9/8c on Mighty Express: Mighty Trains Race – Special – Streaming on Netflix Trouble on the tracks! Freight Nate gets tricked into participating in a high-speed race — with all the Mighty Express cargo cars at stake!

– Special – Streaming on The Tetris Murders – Series Premiere – 9/8c on ID – True-Crime – NR A look at the unsolved murders of Vladimir Pokhilko, who was involved in the development of the puzzle-based video game Tetris, and his wife and their young son in their Palo Alto, California home on September 22, 1998.

– Series Premiere – 9/8c on ID – True-Crime – NR TMZ's Merry Elfin’ Christmas – Special – 8/7c on FOX This Christmas, some of the biggest names in entertainment take over TMZ. Join Post Malone, Henry Winkler, Giada De Laurentiis, Kenya Moore, Smokey Robinson, Kenny G and Camille Vasquez in the all-new special TMZ’s Merry Elfin’ Christmas as they give their takes on the biggest stories that kept everyone talking in 2022.

– Special – 8/7c on

Tuesday, December 6th

New TV Shows

2022 People's Choice Awards – Special – 9/8c on NBC Hosted by Kenan Thompson, this year's fan-favorite TV shows, movies, music artists and celebrities will be honored during the award ceremony. Several first-time PCAs nominees are among this year's lineup of stars—such as Miles Teller, Austin Butler, Quinta Brunson, Keke Palmer, Sydney Sweeney and Oscar Isaac—while others like Ellen Pompeo, Dwayne Johnson, Jennifer Lopez and Viola Davis have their sights on adding another PCA trophy to their collection. Many of music's biggest names are also up for the night's biggest awards, including Bad Bunny, Harry Styles, Taylor Swift, Lady Gaga, Beyoncé, The Weeknd, Drake and more. Also, Ryan Reynolds, Lizzo and Shania Twain will each be honored with 2022 Icon Awards for their contributions to the industry and beyond.

– Special – 9/8c on Bering Sea Gold – Season 15 Premiere – 8/7c on Discovery – Reality – TV-14 In Nome, Alaska, there’s a gold rush on, but you’ve never seen gold mining like this before. The precious metal is at the bottom of the unpredictable Bering Sea and a handful of people will risk it all on the frigid ocean floor in hopes of finding Bering Sea Gold.

– Season 15 Premiere – 8/7c on Discovery – Reality – TV-14 The Boss Baby: Christmas Bonus – Special – Streaming on Netflix Christmas Eve takes a twisty turn when the Boss Baby accidentally swaps places with one of Santa's elves and gets stranded at the North Pole.

– Special – Streaming on Sebastian Maniscalco: Is It Me? – Special – Streaming on Netflix In a lively stand-up set, Sebastian acts out life's little agonies, from school drop-offs to off-leash dogs to date nights with his wife.

– Special – Streaming on Unveiled: Surviving La Luz Del Mundo – Series Premiere – 9/8c on HBO UNVEILED: SURVIVING LA LUZ DEL MUNDO explores the horrifying, yet relatively unknown story of the Christian church La Luz del Mundo (LLDM) and the sexual abuse that scores of members, many of them minors, say they have suffered at the hands of its successive leaders, known as the “Apostles.” Told from the point of view of the survivors who met on Reddit to share their stories of abuse, the series chronicles the history of one of the most powerful religious groups not only in Mexico where it was founded, but also in the United States, while giving voice to the men and women who were brave enough to stand up and call out the heinous crimes. HBO Documentary Films presents UNVEILED: SURVIVING LA LUZ DEL MUNDO.

– Series Premiere – 9/8c on

New Movies

Delivery by Christmas – Streaming on Netflix When a spiteful coworker sabotages her deliveries, a courier and a helpful customer must race to return Christmas presents to their intended recipients.

– Streaming on Liam Gallagher: Knebworth 22 – Streaming on Paramount+ In June 2022, Liam Gallagher returned to Knebworth Park Hertfordshire in England 26 years after Oasis’ historic 1996 shows. Performing to 170,000 fans across two sold-out nights, the event coincided with Gallagher’s third solo album, C’mon You Know, which became the singer-songwriter’s third #1 studio album. LIAM GALLAGHER: KNEBWORTH 22 traces Gallagher back to the site of his former band’s defining performances, including all-new interviews and behind-the-scenes and concert footage captured from 20 camera angles. The film also goes a little bit further, sharing stories and perspectives from collaborators and fans of different generations from around the world, transposing the emotional and social context of the ‘90s shows with the tumult of our current era. The documentary is directed by Toby L. and produced by Josh Connolly with Debbie Gwyther, Sam Eldridge, Kate Shepherd, Laura Collins, Jeremy Davies and Bruce Gilmer serving as executive producers.

– Streaming on

Wednesday, December 7th

New TV Shows

Connect – U.S. Premiere – Streaming on Hulu “Connect” stars Jung Haein as Ha Dongsoo, a new type of immortal human known as ‘Connect’, who is kidnapped by a gang of organ harvesters who are determined to take his eyes. After suddenly waking up on an operating table part way through the surgery, Dongsoo is able to escape with one eye remaining, and later discovers that he can still see out of his missing eye, which is now being used by a serial killer who has been terrorizing the residents of Seoul. Determined to get back what was taken, Dongsoo will pursue the killer, taking whatever steps are necessary to make himself whole again.

– U.S. Premiere – Streaming on Greatest Holiday Commercials Countdown 2022 – Special – 9/8c on The CW This holiday special will countdown the 12 best holiday commercials ever – one for each of the 12 days of Christmas. In addition to the top 12, the special features other great commercials from both the U.S. and abroad, that capture the true spirit of the holiday season – from the heartfelt to the hilarious, from the outstanding to the ridiculous. Making their US debut are many commercials never before seen by an American audience.

– Special – 9/8c on I Hate Christmas – U.S. Premiere – Streaming on Netflix Pilar Fogliati stars in Netflix’s first Italian Christmas series, a comedy about a young woman looking for love.

– U.S. Premiere – Streaming on The Most Beautiful Flower – U.S. Premiere – Streaming on Netflix Curvy, curly, confident Mich knows she's fabulous. Now she just has to convince everyone else at her Xochimilco high school to believe it too.

Smiley – U.S. Premiere – Streaming on Netflix In Smiley, Álex is heartbroken. He was building fantasies with a boy that, a couple of weeks later, disappeared giving him a perfect ghosting. And he is really upset because of it. He picks up the phone and asks out for an explanation in a voicemail that will have unexpected consequences… because he ends up sending it by mistake to Bruno, who he doesn’t know at all. This innocent first misleading is the first one in a chain of events that will change Alex and Bruno’s life forever.

– U.S. Premiere – Streaming on Too Hot to Handle – Season 4 Premiere – Streaming on Netflix Ten super hot and horny singletons enter a lavish villa in the Caribbean hoping to fall in love harder, faster and more intensely than ever in a high stakes dating show called Wild Love hosted by TV legend Mario Lopez. Little do they know that TOO HOT TO HANDLE is back and Lana is as watchful as ever. Will this wild cast be able to stick to the rules and abstain from sexual contact (or self-gratification) in order to form meaningful connections, and keep that prize money as high as their sex drives? Or will temptations prove too strong to resist?

– Season 4 Premiere – Streaming on

New Movies

Bad Rest – Streaming on Tubi – R After years of struggling to start a family, Julie Rivers (Melissa Barrera) is pregnant again and moving into a new home with her husband as they embrace a fresh start. Upon being ordered to mandatory bed rest, Julie begins to slowly unravel as she suffers through the monotony and anxiety of her new constraints. Soon, terrifying ghostly experiences in the home begin to close in on Julie, stirring up her past demons and causing others to question her mental stability. Trapped and forced to face her past, and the supernatural, Julie fights to protect herself and her unborn baby.

– Streaming on Tubi – R Burning Patience – Streaming on Netflix Mario is a young fisherman who dreams of being a poet, and by becoming Pablo Neruda's postman, is involved in a world of metaphors and verses to achieve not only his desire of being a writer, but also to conquer Beatriz, the woman of his dreams.

– Streaming on The Marriage App – Streaming on Netflix A young couple with children find themselves going through a crisis and seem to have exhausted all opportunities to solve their marriage problems. As a last resource, they decide to use an app that gives (or subtracts) points for each good deed they do to one another. At the beginning this seems to be the solution they have been waiting for, until the obsession to pile up points and win independence from each other will spiral things out of control.

– Streaming on

Thursday, December 8th

New TV Shows

The Bad Guy – U.S. Premiere – Streaming on Prime Video The Bad Guy mixes crime with dark comedy, and revolves around the incredible story of Nino Scotellaro (Luigi Lo Cascio), a Sicilian public prosecutor who devoted his entire life to fighting against the mafia and is suddenly accused of being one of the very men he has always fought against: a mafioso. After being condemned, and with nothing left to lose, Nino decides to pull off a Machiavellian revenge plan, becoming the “bad guy” he has been unjustly turned into.

– U.S. Premiere – Streaming on Christina on the Coast – Season 4 Premiere – 8/7c on HGTV – Lifestyle – TV-G Real estate and flipping expert Christina Anstead helps clients transform their outdated properties into high-end homes in Southern California. She also begins a personal journey as she looks for a new home for her family.

– Season 4 Premiere – 8/7c on HGTV – Lifestyle – TV-G CMA Country Christmas – Special – 9/8c on ABC “CMA Country Christmas” brings the holidays home again, inviting viewers to sit back and enjoy the season in a warm and intimate setting reminiscent of classic Christmas television specials of the past. Hosted by country music star Carly Pearce, “CMA Country Christmas” features performances by Steven Curtis Chapman, Dan + Shay, Scotty McCreery, Maren Morris, Old Dominion, Pearce, Molly Tuttle, and The War And Treaty.

– Special – 9/8c on Doom Patrol – Season 4 Premiere – Streaming on HBO Max DOOM PATROL reimagines one of DC’s most beloved groups of superheroes: “Robotman” aka Cliff Steele (Brendan Fraser), “Negative Man” aka Larry Trainor (Matt Bomer), “Elasti-Woman” aka Rita Farr (April Bowlby), “Crazy Jane” (Diane Guerrero), “Cyborg” aka Victor Stone (Joivan Wade), joined by former super villain "Madame Rouge" aka Laura de Mille (Michelle Gomez). Each member of the Doom Patrol suffered a horrible accident that gave them superhuman abilities, but also left them scarred and disfigured. Part support group, part Super Hero team, the Doom Patrol is a band of superpowered freaks who fight for a world that wants nothing to do with them. Season Four opens with the team unexpectedly traveling to the future to find an unwelcome surprise. Faced with their imminent demise, the Doom Patrol must decide once and for all which is more important: their own happiness or the fate of the world?

– Season 4 Premiere – Streaming on Lookism – U.S. Premiere – Streaming on Netflix A high school student awakes one morning to discover that he now has a handsome face and a perfect body… The popular Korean webtoon is now an animated series produced by Studio Mir, the studio behind “DOTA: Dragon's Blood” and “The Witcher: Nightmare of the Wolf.” Currently serialized on LINE Manga and Naver WEBTOON, “Lookism” follows the protagonist as he works hard to live life against the backdrop of various social issues. It began serialization in 2014 and has 8.7 billion views globally. Just like the original webtoon, the story of the animated series “Lookism” also deals with the subtle lookism and materialism present in the lives of people living in modern society. Unique character designers have breathed life into the main characters of the original manga, giving them vivid voices, dynamic direction and gorgeous effects. Through fascinating episodes with a slightly different feel compared to the original manga, this series will deliver excitement and new discoveries. Enjoy the story of Park Hyung Suk as he overcomes diverse encounters and conflicts and grows to fulfill his dreams.

– U.S. Premiere – Streaming on Million Dollar Listing Los Angeles – Season 14 Premiere – 9/8c on Bravo – Reality – TV-14 The most buzzed-about real estate gurus return to Bravo for a brand new season of Million Dollar Listing Los Angeles. Get an up-close and personal look inside the high-stakes, cutthroat world of the Los Angeles' real estate market.

– Season 14 Premiere – 9/8c on Bravo – Reality – TV-14 Solo Amor Y Mil Canciones – Special – Streaming on Disney+ On the 10th anniversary of Violetta's release, Tini gets together with her former castmates to celebrate, giving her fans an intimate, unique, and unforgettable show. Tini, Jorge Blanco, Candelaria Molfese, and Mercedes Lambre gave the audience a night to remember with their new versions of five of the show's songs.

– Special – Streaming on

New Movies

The Elephant Whisperers – Streaming on Netflix Bomman and Bellie, a couple in south India, devote their lives to caring for an orphaned baby elephant named Raghu, forging a family like no other.

– Streaming on In Broad Daylight: The Narvarte Case – Streaming on Netflix This documentary unveils evidence of corruption in the investigation into the murder of five people in the Narvarte neighborhood of Mexico City in 2015.

– Streaming on A Miracle Before Christmas – Streaming on BET+ – NR With a little help from an angel, Mercedes Wright, a fast-talking popular relationship therapist with all the answers when it comes to fixing everyone else’s marriage, must now use the magic of Christmas to find the secret to save her own. Starring LeToya Luckett, Romeo Miller, Keith David, Demetrius Shipp Jr, Paula Jai Parker and Porscha Coleman

– Streaming on BET+ – NR Retrograde Nat Geo RETROGRADE captures the final nine months of America’s 20-year war in Afghanistan from multiple perspectives: one of the last U.S. Special Forces units deployed there, a young Afghan general and his corps fighting to defend their homeland against all odds, and the civilians desperately attempting to flee as the country collapses and the Taliban take over. From rarely seen operational control rooms to the frontlines of battle to the chaotic Kabul airport during the final U.S. withdrawal, Oscar-nominated and Emmy Award-winning filmmaker Matthew Heineman’s latest film offers a cinematic and historic window onto the end of America’s longest war, and the costs endured for those most intimately involved.

Scentsational Christmas – 8/7c on Lifetime Bright-eyed beauty and perfumer Ellie Reddy is tasked by her boss to create a holiday scent that will impress, so she decides to return to her quaint and festive family home for Christmas to find inspiration. There she meets handsome yet bookish writer, Logan Osborne, who is staying with her father at the family’s historic property, which includes her mother’s former candle-making cottage. After finding her father struggling to keep her late mother’s candle business afloat, Ellie and Logan decide to complete the orders and inadvertently bring Christmas cheer back to the town, all while falling in love.

– 8/7c on

Friday, December 9th

New TV Shows

America's Test Kitchen: The Next Generation – Series Premiere – Streaming on Amazon Freevee Each of the 11 contestants competing will present their dishes throughout a series of challenges that test their culinary abilities and on-camera personality. Each week, the contestants will stand in front of the judges’ panel, composed of America’s Test Kitchen icons Dan Souza, Elle Simone Scott, Jack Bishop, and Julia Collin Davison, as well as special guest judges. The last cook standing will get the job of a lifetime—becoming the newest face of America’s Test Kitchen, the opportunity to write their own cookbook, and a $100,000 prize to fund the culinary business of their dreams

– Series Premiere – Streaming on Amazon Battle of the Bling – Series Premiere – 10/9c on HGTV – Lifestyle – TV-14 Singer, dancer and social media influencer Todrick Hall and popular HGTV designer Kim Myles search for the flashiest, most over-the-top, outrageous home in America. The series follows Todrick and design expert Kim as they tour 15 strikingly bold properties nominated by homeowners who believe theirs is the most ostentatious, unapologetically "extra" home. Ultimately, Todrick and Kim, with help from a panel of HGTV stars including Alison Victoria, Keith Bynum and Jackie Siegel, bestow the "blingiest of them all" with bragging rights, a magnificent trophy and a spread in HGTV Magazine.

– Series Premiere – 10/9c on HGTV – Lifestyle – TV-14 CAT – U.S. Premiere – Streaming on Netflix Living under an alias, a former police informant is summoned to infiltrate a major drug empire but uncovers a dangerous connection to his dark past.

– U.S. Premiere – Streaming on Christmas Bloody Christmas – Streaming on Shudder It’s Christmas Eve and fiery record store owner Tori Tooms just wants to get drunk and party until the robotic Santa Claus at a nearby toy store goes haywire and makes her night more than a little complicated. Santa Claus begins a rampant killing spree through the neon-drenched snowscape against a backdrop of drugs, sex, metal, and violence, ultimately forcing Tori into a blood-splattered battle for survival against the ruthless heavy metal Saint Nick himself.

– Streaming on Dragon Age: Absolution – Series Premiere – Streaming on Netflix This is Miriam's Story…When a heist against the most powerful man in Tevinter goes south, an elven mercenary named Miriam (Kimberly Brooks) is forced into a desperate fight for survival. Now, to save herself and her friends, Miriam will have to confront the tragic past she’s spent a lifetime trying to escape. Created in collaboration with BioWare (creators of the award-winner Dragon Age video game franchise), Dragon Age: Absolution is set in Tevinter and features an ensemble of new characters inspired by Dragon Age lore, including elves, mages, knights, Qunari, Red Templars, demons and other special surprises.

– Series Premiere – Streaming on Dream Home Makeover – Season 3 Premiere – Streaming on Netflix Syd and Shea McGee of Studio McGee are back for a third season of Dream Home Makeover, bringing Shea’s breathtaking interior design touch to a wide range of diverse clients from across the country. From a jaw dropping multimillion dollar estate in southern California to a gut renovation of a single-family home destroyed by a fire in Salt Lake City, each episode features Shea delivering obsession worthy interiors that usher beauty, ease, and efficiency into the lives of her clients. Along the way, Shea and Syd invite viewers into their lives as they raise daughters Wren, Ivy, and new baby Margot.

– Season 3 Premiere – Streaming on How to Ruin Christmas – Season 3 U.S. Premiere – Streaming on Netflix Looking forward to a quiet Christmas this time around, family rebel and black sheep, Tumi Sello’s plans get ruined, and so does Christmas, when a death affecting the Sello and Twala families sees her guilt-tripped into helping with the planning of a Christmas funeral. When the funeral planning goes pear- shaped, all judgmental eyes fall on Tumi, and once again, she has to spend the next couple days trying to clear hers and the Sello name by saving a Christmas funeral from absolute disaster.

– Season 3 U.S. Premiere – Streaming on Little America – Season 2 Premiere – Streaming on Apple TV+ Inspired by the true stories featured in Epic Magazine, “Little America” will go beyond the headlines to look at the funny, romantic, heartfelt, inspiring and surprising stories of immigrants in America, when they’re more relevant now than ever. “Little America” is written and executive produced by Lee Eisenberg, who serves as showrunner, and Kumail Nanjiani and Emily V. Gordon. Alan Yang executive produces through Universal Television. The series is also executive produced by Siân Heder and Joshuah Bearman, Joshua Davis and Arthur Spector executive produce for Epic Magazine. Heder also serves as co-showrunner alongside Eisenberg.

– Season 2 Premiere – Streaming on The Mighty Ones – Season 4 Premiere – Streaming on Hulu Peacock The hilarity is cranked up in Season 4 of "The Mighty Ones" as the gang discovers unexplored areas of the yard. They will do battle in a compost bin that doubles as a gladiator arena, become unwitting hosts of a party for a swarm of unruly cicadas, embark on a dangerous quest to get Leaf his first pair of pants, and even blast off into space — or what they think is space. Along the way, we’ll meet the long-lost fifth Mighty One, Gherkin, and Leaf and Twig’s estranged brother. The Mighty Ones’ imaginations run wild in these uproarious misadventures that are more than just another day in the yard.

– Season 4 Premiere – Streaming on Money Heist: Korea – Joint Economic Area – Part 2 U.S. Premiere – Streaming on Netflix Thieves overtake the mint of a unified Korea. With hostages trapped inside, the police must stop them — as well as the shadowy mastermind behind it all.

– Part 2 U.S. Premiere – Streaming on Silos Baking Competition: Holiday Edition – Special – 8/7c on Magnolia – Competition – TV-G Joanna Gaines hosts Magnolia's Silos Baking Co.'s very first holiday cookie competition as home bakers compete for a chance to have their treat featured at the Silos and win $25,000.

– Special – 8/7c on Magnolia – Competition – TV-G

New Movies

Big Box Christmas – 8/7c on GAF – NR Two exes finally reconnect when a snowstorm leaves them stranded in a superstore (without cell service or Wi-Fi) just before Christmas. Starring Jennifer Freeman and Garrett Watson.

– 8/7c on GAF – NR Emancipation – Streaming on Apple TV+ “Emancipation” tells the triumphant story of Peter (Will Smith), a man who escapes from slavery, relying on his wits, unwavering faith and deep love for his family to evade cold-blooded hunters and the unforgiving swamps of Louisiana on his quest for freedom. The film is inspired by the 1863 photos of “Whipped Peter,” taken during a Union Army medical examination, that first appeared in Harper’s Weekly. One image, known as “The Scourged Back,” which shows Peter’s bare back mutilated by a whipping delivered by his enslavers, ultimately contributed to growing public opposition to slavery.

– Streaming on Guillermo Del Toro's Pinocchio – Streaming on Netflix Academy Award-winning director Guillermo del Toro and award winning, stop-motion legend Mark Gustafson reimagine the classic Carlo Collodi tale of the fabled wooden boy with a whimsical tour de force that finds Pinocchio on an enchanted adventure that transcends worlds and reveals the life-giving power of love.

– Streaming on Hawa – Streaming on Prime Video The movie tells the story of Hawa, a young girl who lives alone with severely ill grandmother, fears being placed in another home by social services. When she learns that Michelle Obama is visiting Paris for three days, Hawa has the crazy idea to be adopted by this iconic woman, whom she admires more than anyone…

– Streaming on Idina Menzel: Which Way to the Stage? Disney+ Beloved Tony Award-winning actress and singer Idina Menzel’s many triumphs include iconic Broadway roles in productions of “Rent” and “Wicked” as well as the legendary voice of Elsa in Disney’s “Frozen.” Yet one dream goal has evaded her grasp: to headline a concert at the world-famous Madison Square Garden in her hometown of New York City. Filmmaker Anne McCabe follows Menzel on a national tour over the course of 16 shows as she juggles the challenges of being a working mom with a grueling travel schedule, all preparing to finally realize her dream.

It's a Wonderful Binge – Streaming on Hulu All drugs and alcohol are illegal except on the day of the Binge. Several years after their first Binge, best friends Hags, Andrew, Sarah, and Kimi face the realities of young adulthood as the annual Binge Day is moved to Christmas Eve. Amidst the chaos, Hags plans a proposal to Sarah while Andrew deals with his rocky relationships with his family and his girlfriend Kimmi. Will they survive this holiday season? Starring Eduardo Franco, Dexter Darden, Zainne Saleh, Marta Piekarz, Danny Trejo, Tony Cavalero, Nick Swardson, Kaitlin Olson, Tim Meadows, Paul Scheer, Patty Guggenheim, Esteban Benito, Eileen Galindo, Karen Maruyama.

– Streaming on The Most Colorful Time of the Year – 8/7c on Hallmark Ryan (Christopher Russell, “Warming Up to You”) is an elementary school science teacher who meets Michelle (Katrina Bowden, “30 Rock”), an optometrist, whose daughter Bailey (Ava Weiss, “When Hope Calls”) is in his class. While helping out in the school gymnasium giving eye exams Michelle notices something different about Ryan – he lacks interest in color which is surprising given the holiday season. When Michelle is finished seeing the kids, she prompts Ryan to participate in an eye exam. He is reluctant and cuts it short, leaving her to suspect he may be colorblind. To confirm her suspicion, Michelle humorously tries to trick Ryan. He is guarded and sly but ultimately gives himself away. Michelle gain access to specialty glasses for Ryan but refuses them. When Bailey learns of this, she sneaks them into her backpack and leaves them on her teacher’s desk with a handwritten note, “These glasses exist because of science, and you taught me that science should give us hope.” As Michelle and Bailey are leaving, they see Ryan exit his class with the glasses in hand. Michelle follows him into a building where there’s a colorful nativity scene lit up beautifully. When Ryan puts on the glasses and opens his eyes for the first time, the world appears in technicolor. His reaction is significant and emotional. He can’t believe how beautiful everything is! Michelle takes it upon herself to introduce him to the world of color, setting off a series of adventures.

– 8/7c on Night at the Museum: Kahmunrah Rises Again – Streaming on Disney+ In “Night at the Museum: Kahmunrah Rises Again,” Nick Daley is following in his father’s footsteps as night watchman at the American Museum of Natural History, so he knows what happens when the sun goes down. But when the maniacal ruler Kahmunrah escapes, it is up to Nick to save the museum once and for all.

– Streaming on A Recipe for Joy – 8/7c on Lifetime When ambitious food correspondent, Carly Hayes (Erin Agostino), gets a shot at her own TV show, nothing goes as planned. She’s sent to Angel Heights to help Grant Quinn (Dillon Casey), a perfectionist, attention-shy chef, reopen his family’s beloved diner and film it as a holiday special pilot for her television show. Thanks to Carly, Grant will not only re-open his restaurant, but most probably his heart too.

– 8/7c on Something from Tiffany's – Streaming on Prime Video Nothing compares to the magic and excitement of the holidays in New York City, where the streets blaze with lights, windows dazzle and a special box from Tiffany could change the course of a person’s life. Or several lives. Rachel and Gary (Zoey Deutch, Ray Nicholson) are happy enough but not quite ready for that big commitment. Ethan and Vanessa (Kendrick Smith Sampson, Shay Mitchell), the perfect picture, are just about to make it official. When a simple mix-up of gifts causes all of their paths to cross, it sets off a series of twists and unexpected discoveries that lead them where they’re truly meant to be. Because love – like life – is full of surprises, in the holiday romance Something from Tiffany’s. Based on the book by Melissa Hill.

– Streaming on Spoiler Alert – Exclusively in Theaters Based on Michael Ausiello’s best-selling memoir “Spoiler Alert: The Hero Dies,” the film is a heartwarming, funny and life-affirming story of how Michael and Kit’s relationship is transformed and deepened when one of them falls ill. Starring Jim Parsons, Ben Aldridge, and Sally Field.

–

Saturday, December 10th

New TV Shows

Alchemy of Souls – New Episode U.S. Premiere – Streaming on Netflix A powerful sorceress in a blind woman's body encounters a man from a prestigious family, who wants her help to change his destiny.

– New Episode U.S. Premiere – Streaming on Atsuko Okatsuka: The Intruder – Special – 10/9c on HBO In her first HBO stand-up comedy special, comedian and actress Atsuko Okatsuka brings her brand of ingenious, offbeat storytelling to the Elsewhere stage in Brooklyn, New York where she dishes on the futile art of impressing teenagers, attending a “Magic Mike Live” show with her grandmother, and the alarming reactions that she and her husband had to the unwanted presence of an intruder.

– Special – 10/9c on Serial Killer Capital: Baton Rouge – Series Premiere – 9/8c on Oxygen – True-Crime – NR The beautiful city of Baton Rouge was paralyzed by fear for nearly a decade as 36 women were murdered in erratic and unpredictable ways throughout the city. As serial killers walked free, the horrific murders created confusion and inconsistencies with no pattern or matching victimology. With thousands of false leads and dozens of false suspects, police struggled to profile and pinpoint a killer behind the spree of vicious attacks. Police followed dead end after dead end, but after a terrifying interrogation with a serial killer, combined with uncovered evidence, it was finally revealed that there was not only one serial killer, but multiple unrelated, overlapping murderers stalking the bayou throughout the same period. The three-hour special features families of victims speaking for the first time, first-hand survivor accounts and interviews with law enforcement who eventually find justice for many of the murdered women.

– Series Premiere – 9/8c on Oxygen – True-Crime – NR

New Movies

Christmas Class Reunion – 8/7c on Hallmark Valedictorian Elle is determined to host a perfect 15-year high school reunion. She's looking forward to seeing her high school crush Kam, but she finds unexpected support in bad boy Devin. Starring Aimeé Teegarden and Tanner Novlan.

– 8/7c on A Christmas Fumble – 9/8c on OWN An ambitious crisis manager is assigned a new client, a popular sports anchor who turns out to be her ex-boyfriend. She's determined to stay professional, but old feelings resurface as they work together to rebuild his tarnished image before Christmas.

– 9/8c on The Gift of Peace – 10/9c on Hallmark Traci (Nikki DeLoach, “Curious Caterer Mysteries”) is an artist who was a once-devout Christian but stopped believing in God after her husband tragically died despite her prayers. As her second Christmas without him approaches, her creative spark has dimmed right before her important Christmas Eve gallery showing. Seeking refreshed inspiration and missing her husband, she joins a support group one night, only to discover it’s a faith-based gathering. Realizing she chose the wrong group, Traci leaves abruptly. While Christmas shopping a few days later, she runs into Michael (Brennan Elliott, “UnREAL”), the leader of the group, and apologizes for running out. He convinces her to give the session another try and if she still feels the same way, she doesn’t have to stay beyond Christmas. Although skeptical, Traci agrees. As she participates in Christmas activities related to each week’s theme of comfort, peace, hope and joy, she bonds with her vibrant, new spiritual community and her art becomes more inspired. Traci finds the strength to keep moving forward and open her heart again, realizing that true faith is more than just answered prayers and that love surrounds us, always.

– 10/9c on Kirk Franklin's The Night Before Christmas – 8/7c on Lifetime Caught in a blizzard on Christmas Eve, estranged mother and daughter Journee (Naturi Naughton) and Nia (Lorea Turner) are forced to take refuge inside a church where a handful of also-trapped parishioners are reeling from the cancellation of their annual holiday concert. The spirit of the season takes hold as Journee and Nia weather the wintry storm together with the other churchgoers, including handsome youth pastor Adam and a heavenly music teacher, who motivate the mother and daughter to reconcile their differences through music, faith, and love. With the help from this unlikely yet spirited group of strangers, Journee and Nia band together to help the church salvage not only their holiday traditions, but also their show-stopping Christmas day performance, despite the raging storm outside. Stars Naturi Naughton, Lorea Turner, Luke James, and Kirk Franklin.

– 8/7c on A Prince for the Holidays – 8/7c on GAF – NR Madison, an aspiring musician, jokingly tells her overbearing family that she is dating the prince of a small European nation. The joke goes too far as her friend and co-worker Sebastian is roped into impersonating the prince while visiting her family in New Jersey. Little does Madison know that Sebastian happens to be hiding a royal secret. Starring Cindy Busby and Jilon VanOver.

– 8/7c on GAF – NR A Royal Christmas Match – 7/6c on UPtv – NR Princess Camille travels to America to create a cross-cultural college exchange program and falls for Professor Rhett. But when she discovers he was hired by her father to escort her, aka babysit her, she wonders if he cares more about her or his career.

– 7/6c on UPtv – NR

