Jimmy Kimmel Live! Guests for the Week of December 12th-16th:

Monday, December 12 Michelle Obama ( The Light We Carry ) Marc Maron ( To Leslie )

Tuesday, December 13 Sigourney Weaver ( Avatar: The Way of Water ) Jovan Adepo ( Babylon ) Musical Guests Dawes

Wednesday, December 14 Margot Robbie ( Babylon ) Jeremy Allen White ( The Bear ) Musical Guests The White BuffaloM

Thursday, December 16 Brendan Fraser ( The Whale ) Diego Calva ( Babylon ) Musical Guests Weezer

Friday, December 16 TBA



Jimmy Kimmel serves as host of the Emmy Award-winning ABC late-night talk show, Jimmy Kimmel Live! The show is in its 20th season and currently broadcasts from the iconic El Capitan Entertainment Centre on Hollywood Boulevard.