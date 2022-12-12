This week Jimmy Kimmel Live! will welcome a number of special guests including actors and musical guests who will discuss current projects, business successes, and perform their latest hits.
What’s Happening:
- Every weeknight, comedian Jimmy Kimmel entertains audiences across the nation with his wit and fun take on the world at large.
- The show features a diverse lineup of guests that includes celebrities, athletes, musical acts, comedians and human-interest subjects, along with comedy bits and a house band.
- This coming week, audiences will enjoy appearances by celebrity actors and a reality show contestant, along with a variety of musical guests.
- Jimmy Kimmel Live! airs every weeknight at 11:35 pm ET on ABC.
Jimmy Kimmel Live! Guests for the Week of December 12th-16th:
- Monday, December 12
- Michelle Obama (The Light We Carry)
- Marc Maron (To Leslie)
- Tuesday, December 13
- Sigourney Weaver (Avatar: The Way of Water)
- Jovan Adepo (Babylon)
- Musical Guests Dawes
- Wednesday, December 14
- Margot Robbie (Babylon)
- Jeremy Allen White (The Bear)
- Musical Guests The White BuffaloM
- Thursday, December 16
- Brendan Fraser (The Whale)
- Diego Calva (Babylon)
- Musical Guests Weezer
- Friday, December 16
- TBA
Jimmy Kimmel serves as host of the Emmy Award-winning ABC late-night talk show, Jimmy Kimmel Live! The show is in its 20th season and currently broadcasts from the iconic El Capitan Entertainment Centre on Hollywood Boulevard.