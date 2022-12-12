“Jimmy Kimmel Live” Guest List: Michelle Obama, Brendan Fraser and More to Appear Week of December 12th

This week Jimmy Kimmel Live! will welcome a number of special guests including actors and musical guests who will discuss current projects, business successes, and perform their latest hits.

What’s Happening:

  • Every weeknight, comedian Jimmy Kimmel entertains audiences across the nation with his wit and fun take on the world at large.
  • The show features a diverse lineup of guests that includes celebrities, athletes, musical acts, comedians and human-interest subjects, along with comedy bits and a house band.
  • This coming week, audiences will enjoy appearances by celebrity actors and a reality show contestant, along with a variety of musical guests.
  • Jimmy Kimmel Live! airs every weeknight at 11:35 pm ET on ABC.

Jimmy Kimmel Live! Guests for the Week of December 12th-16th:

  • Monday, December 12
    • Michelle Obama (The Light We Carry)
    • Marc Maron (To Leslie)
  • Tuesday, December 13
  • Wednesday, December 14
    • Margot Robbie (Babylon)
    • Jeremy Allen White (The Bear)
    • Musical Guests The White BuffaloM
  • Thursday, December 16
    • Brendan Fraser (The Whale)
    • Diego Calva (Babylon)
    • Musical Guests Weezer
  • Friday, December 16
    • TBA

Jimmy Kimmel serves as host of the Emmy Award-winning ABC late-night talk show, Jimmy Kimmel Live! The show is in its 20th season and currently broadcasts from the iconic El Capitan Entertainment Centre on Hollywood Boulevard.