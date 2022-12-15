Everything Coming to Disney+ in January 2023

Next month, Disney+ brings back Star Wars: The Bad Batch next month, alongside original series from Japan, Puerto Rico, Turkey, and Brazil. Here are all of next month’s planned new additions.
New Exclusives
Movies & Specials
King Shakir Recycle – January 18th
Scientists trying to solve the environmental crisis of pollution devise a way to send the collected garbage into space via rocket ships. When this garbage starts to land on alien planets, the outraged aliens head to Earth for revenge. King Shakir and his family must do their best to protect the world from alien destruction.
Mila in the Multiverse – January 25th
Mila is 16 years old and living the adventure of her life traveling through the multiverse in search of her mother, Elis. As she travels, she will come face to face with The Operators, a mysterious and dangerous group that wants to exterminate all universes. She will have to face them in order to save the vast multiverse.
TV Shows
- Star Wars: The Bad Batch
- January 4th – “Spoils of War” and “Ruins of War”
- January 11th – "The Solitary Clone"
- January 18th – “Faster”
- January 25th – “Entombed”
- National Treasure: Edge of History
- January 4th – "Bad Romance"
- January 11th – “Frenemies”
- January 18th – “Point of No Return”
- January 25th – “Family Tree”
- Willow
- January 4th – Episode 7
- January 11th – Episode 8 (Finale)
- Chasing Waves
- January 11th – All Episodes Streaming
- Gina Yei
- January 11th – All Episodes Streaming
New Library Additions
Wednesday, January 4th
- The Boonies (S1)
- Locked Up Abroad (S12)
- Lost Treasures of Egypt (S4)
- Magic of Disney's Animal Kingdom (S2)
- Primal Survivor: Over the Andes (S1)
- Underworld, Inc. (S1-2)
Friday, January 6th
- Strangest Bird Alive
Wednesday, January 11th
- Airport Security (S4-8)
- Best in Bridal (S1)
- Bride & Prejudice (S1)
- Celebrity Ghost Stories (S5-6)
- Evil Genius (S1)
- My Ghost Story (S1)
- SuperKitties (S1, 11 episodes)
Wednesday, January 18th
- Chibi Tiny Tales (Shorts) (S3, 14 episodes)
- Mickey Mouse Funhouse (S2, 5 episodes)
- Me & Mickey (Shorts) (S1, 20 episodes)
- Night Stalkers (S1)
- Secret Life of Predators (S1)
Friday, January 20th
- Ocean’s Breath
- Sharkatraz
Wednesday, January 25th
- Bloody Tales of Europe (S1)
- Dino Ranch (S2, 6 episodes)
- Hacking the System (S1)
- Riding Britain’s Railways (S1)
Friday, January 27th
- American Blackout
- Challenger Disaster: Lost Tapes
- T. Rex Autopsy
