Everything Coming to Disney+ in January 2023

Next month, Disney+ brings back Star Wars: The Bad Batch next month, alongside original series from Japan, Puerto Rico, Turkey, and Brazil. Here are all of next month’s planned new additions.

New Exclusives

Movies & Specials

King Shakir Recycle – January 18th

Scientists trying to solve the environmental crisis of pollution devise a way to send the collected garbage into space via rocket ships. When this garbage starts to land on alien planets, the outraged aliens head to Earth for revenge. King Shakir and his family must do their best to protect the world from alien destruction.

Mila in the Multiverse – January 25th

Mila is 16 years old and living the adventure of her life traveling through the multiverse in search of her mother, Elis. As she travels, she will come face to face with The Operators, a mysterious and dangerous group that wants to exterminate all universes. She will have to face them in order to save the vast multiverse.

TV Shows

Star Wars: The Bad Batch January 4th – “Spoils of War” and “Ruins of War” January 11th – "The Solitary Clone" January 18th – “Faster” January 25th – “Entombed”

National Treasure: Edge of History January 4th – "Bad Romance" January 11th – “Frenemies” January 18th – “Point of No Return” January 25th – “Family Tree”

Willow January 4th – Episode 7 January 11th – Episode 8 (Finale)

Chasing Waves January 11th – All Episodes Streaming

Gina Yei January 11th – All Episodes Streaming



New Library Additions

Wednesday, January 4th

The Boonies (S1)

Locked Up Abroad (S12)

Lost Treasures of Egypt (S4)

Magic of Disney's Animal Kingdom

Primal Survivor: Over the Andes (S1)

Underworld, Inc. (S1-2)

Friday, January 6th

Strangest Bird Alive

Wednesday, January 11th

Airport Security (S4-8)

Best in Bridal (S1)

Bride & Prejudice (S1)

Celebrity Ghost Stories (S5-6)

Evil Genius (S1)

My Ghost Story (S1)

SuperKitties

Wednesday, January 18th

Chibi Tiny Tales (Shorts) (S3, 14 episodes)

Mickey Mouse Funhouse

Me & Mickey (Shorts) (S1, 20 episodes)

Night Stalkers (S1)

Secret Life of Predators (S1)

Friday, January 20th

Ocean’s Breath

Sharkatraz

Wednesday, January 25th

Bloody Tales of Europe (S1)

Dino Ranch

Hacking the System (S1)

Riding Britain’s Railways (S1)

Friday, January 27th

American Blackout

Challenger Disaster: Lost Tapes

T. Rex Autopsy

