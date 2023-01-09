Paramount+ Announces Release Date for “Rabbit Hole” starring Kiefer Sutherland

Paramount+ kicked off the Winter TCA press tour by announcing a premiere date for Rabbit Hole starring Kiefer Sutherland.

What’s Happening:

Rabbit Hole showrunners John Requa and Glenn Ficarra unveiled some big news during their presentation at the Television Critics Association winter press tour.

showrunners John Requa and Glenn Ficarra unveiled some big news during their presentation at the Television Critics Association winter press tour. The series stars Kiefer Sutherland as a corporate master of deception who gets framed for murder.

Paramount+ will launch Rabbit Hole with a double-episode premiere on Sunday, March 26th.

with a double-episode premiere on Sunday, March 26th. The remaining six episodes will be released on Sundays exclusively on Paramount+ in the U.S. and Canada (in the U.K., Australia, Latin America, Italy, Germany, Switzerland, Austria, and France, episodes will be available on Mondays beginning March 27th).

Kiefer Sutherland serves as executive producer alongside writer-directors John Requa and Glenn Ficarra (This Is Us, WeCrashed), Charlie Gogolak (The Sinner, WeCrashed), Suzan Bymel (Designated Survivor) and Hunt Baldwin (Longmire, The Closer).

Rabbit Hole Cast:

Kiefer Sutherland as John Weir

Charles Dance ( Game of Thrones ) as Dr. Ben Wilson

) as Dr. Ben Wilson Meta Golding ( Empire ) as Hailey Winton

) as Hailey Winton Enid Graham ( Mare of Easttown ) as Josephine “Jo” Madi

) as Josephine “Jo” Madi Jason Butler Harner ( Ozark ) as Valence

) as Valence Walt Klink ( Arctic Circle ) as The Intern

) as The Intern Rob Yang (Succession) as Edward Homm

(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support LaughingPlace by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)