Paramount+ Announces Release Date for “Rabbit Hole” starring Kiefer Sutherland

Paramount+ kicked off the Winter TCA press tour by announcing a premiere date for Rabbit Hole starring Kiefer Sutherland.
What’s Happening:
- Rabbit Hole showrunners John Requa and Glenn Ficarra unveiled some big news during their presentation at the Television Critics Association winter press tour.
- The series stars Kiefer Sutherland as a corporate master of deception who gets framed for murder.
- Paramount+ will launch Rabbit Hole with a double-episode premiere on Sunday, March 26th.
- The remaining six episodes will be released on Sundays exclusively on Paramount+ in the U.S. and Canada (in the U.K., Australia, Latin America, Italy, Germany, Switzerland, Austria, and France, episodes will be available on Mondays beginning March 27th).
- Kiefer Sutherland serves as executive producer alongside writer-directors John Requa and Glenn Ficarra (This Is Us, WeCrashed), Charlie Gogolak (The Sinner, WeCrashed), Suzan Bymel (Designated Survivor) and Hunt Baldwin (Longmire, The Closer).
Rabbit Hole Cast:
- Kiefer Sutherland as John Weir
- Charles Dance (Game of Thrones) as Dr. Ben Wilson
- Meta Golding (Empire) as Hailey Winton
- Enid Graham (Mare of Easttown) as Josephine “Jo” Madi
- Jason Butler Harner (Ozark) as Valence
- Walt Klink (Arctic Circle) as The Intern
- Rob Yang (Succession) as Edward Homm
