Paramount+ Announces Release Date for “Rabbit Hole” starring Kiefer Sutherland

Paramount+ kicked off the Winter TCA press tour by announcing a premiere date for Rabbit Hole starring Kiefer Sutherland.

(Paramount+)

What’s Happening:

  • Rabbit Hole showrunners John Requa and Glenn Ficarra unveiled some big news during their presentation at the Television Critics Association winter press tour.
  • The series stars Kiefer Sutherland as a corporate master of deception who gets framed for murder.
  • Paramount+ will launch Rabbit Hole with a double-episode premiere on Sunday, March 26th.
  • The remaining six episodes will be released on Sundays exclusively on Paramount+ in the U.S. and Canada (in the U.K., Australia, Latin America, Italy, Germany, Switzerland, Austria, and France, episodes will be available on Mondays beginning March 27th).
  • Kiefer Sutherland serves as executive producer alongside writer-directors John Requa and Glenn Ficarra (This Is Us, WeCrashed), Charlie Gogolak (The Sinner, WeCrashed), Suzan Bymel (Designated Survivor) and Hunt Baldwin (Longmire, The Closer).

Rabbit Hole Cast:

  • Kiefer Sutherland as John Weir
  • Charles Dance (Game of Thrones) as Dr. Ben Wilson
  • Meta Golding (Empire) as Hailey Winton
  • Enid Graham (Mare of Easttown) as Josephine “Jo” Madi
  • Jason Butler Harner (Ozark) as Valence
  • Walt Klink (Arctic Circle) as The Intern
  • Rob Yang (Succession) as Edward Homm

 

