Trailer and Poster Released for Paramount+ Rom-Com “At Midnight,” Streaming February 10th

Celebrate Valentine’s Day with the Paramount+ original film At Midnight, with a trailer and poster revealed today at TCA.
What’s Happening:
- Monica Barbaro and Diego Boneta star in At Midnight, a romantic comedy releasing February 10th on Paramount+.
- During a TCA presentation, the streamer unveiled the film’s poster and launched a teaser trailer, included below.
- At Midnight centers around Alejandro (Diego Boneta, Father of the Bride), an ambitious hotel manager, and Sophie (Monica Barbaro, Top Gun: Maverick) a movie star navigating the politics of Hollywood. He’s focused on opening his own boutique hotel. She’s trying to focus on shooting her new superhero film “Super Society 3,” in hopes of getting her own spinoff, but catches her co-star (and boyfriend!) Adam (Anders Holm, Workaholics) cheating. Fate strikes when the shoot brings them all to Alejandro’s hotel in Mexico. Despite their radically different lives, Alejandro and Sophie begin to secretly meet At Midnight…
- Additional cast members include Casey Thomas Brown (Father Of The Bride), Catherine Cohen (Netflix’s Catherine Cohen: The Twist…? She’s Gorgeous), Fernando Carsa (Acapulco), Whitney Cummings (Good Mourning) and Maya Zapata (Selena’s Secret).
- Launching just a few days before Valentine’s Day, At Midnight joins a Paramount+ collection of romantic films that also includes The Lost City, Grease, Almost Famous, and The In Between.
- At Midnight is produced by Paramount’s international studios and Fred Berger (La La Land), David Bernon (Hearts Beat Loud), Brian Kavanaugh-Jones (Loving), Eréndira Núñez Larios (Sundown), Josh Glick and Diego Boneta through his production company, Three Amigos. Executive producers include Michel Franco, Gemma Levinson and Cory Crespo. The film is directed by Jonah Feingold (Dating & New York), and written by Feingold, Maria Hinojos (Cindy la Regia) and Giovanni M. Porta. Porta, Hinojos and Natalia Boneta serve as co-executive producers.