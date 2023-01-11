Extended Teaser Trailer Released for ABC’s “The Company You Keep”

ABC released an extended teaser trailer for the upcoming crime series The Company You Keep starring Milo Ventimiglia and Catherine Haena Kim.

What’s Happening:

A con man and an undercover CIA officer accidentally fall in love in The Company You Keep , a romantic crime series coming to ABC on Sunday, February 19th, at 10/9c.

The Company You Keep is based on the Korean Broadcasting System series entitled My Fellow Citizens .

is based on the Korean Broadcasting System series entitled . The series is produced by 20th Television, a part of Disney Television Studios.

Series Description: “A night of passion leads to love between con man Charlie and undercover CIA officer Emma, who are unknowingly on a collision course professionally. While Charlie ramps up the ‘family business’ so he can get out for good, Emma’s closing in on the vengeful criminal who holds Charlie’s family debts in hand – forcing them to reckon with the lies they’ve told so they can save themselves and their families from disastrous consequences.”

Executive producers and co-showrunners are Julia Cohen and Phil Klemmer, Milo Ventimiglia and Russ Cundiff (DiVide Pictures), Jon M. Chu and Caitlin Foito (Electric Somewhere), Todd Harthan and Lindsay Goffman (Gratitude Productions). Deanna Harris (DiVide Pictures) is a producer.

The Company You Keep Cast:

Milo Ventimiglia as Charlie

Catherine Haena Kim as Emma

William Fichtner as Leo

Tim Chiou as David

Freda Foh Shen as Grace

James Saito as Joseph

Sarah Wayne Callies as Birdie

Felisha Terrell as Daphne

Polly Draper as Fran