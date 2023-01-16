This week Tamron Hall welcomes a number of special guests including actors and reality stars. Together they’ll discuss major life events, current projects, and so much more.

What’s Happening:

Tamron Hall Guests for the Week of January 16th-20th:

Monday, January 16 – Can’t Stop, Won’t Stop Macy Gray (The Reset) Pinky Cole ( The Pinky Cole Experience )

Tuesday, January 17 – Small Steps, Big Changes Joey Thurman (Small steps can lead to a healthier and happier you) Aaron Baker ( The Rebellious Recovery ) Michelle and Sean Clark (World champion double Dutch duo)

Wednesday, January 18 Harry Hamlin ( Anne Rice’s Mayfair Witches ; 80 for Brady )

Thursday, January 19 – The New Body Language Sonya Renee Taylor ( The Body Is Not an Apology: The Power of Radical Self-Love ) Julie Bowen (JB Skrub skincare line for boys and those who identify with boyhood) Anna Sullivan Reiser (Author and Breast cancer survivor)

Friday, January 20 – Making the Most of Every Minute Pastor Tim Timberlake ( The Power of 1440: Making the Most of Every Minute in a Day )



Tamron Hall is produced by ABC News and is distributed in national syndication by Disney Media & Entertainment Distribution. The show is executive produced by Hall and Quiana Burns. The show broadcasts from New York City and features a dynamic mix of live and taped shows.