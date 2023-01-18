TV Recap – “National Treasure: Edge of History” – Episode 7 “Point of No Return”

Agent Ross (Lyndon Smith) plays the audio file that she was given which supposedly proves that Jess (Lisette Olivera) poisoned Peter Sadusky (Harvey Keitel) for a clue in the treasure hunt. Agent Hendricks (Armando Riesco) is very happy with Ross’ work and wants her to arrest Jess, but Ross has doubts about the story.

Jess is making her escape from Billie (Catherine Zeta-Jones) with the help of Tasha and Oren (Zuri Reed, Antonio Cipriano) and plans to cross the border into Mexico to continue the hunt alone. Tasha is trying to convince her to stop because if Jess leaves the country, she won’t be able to return.

Knowing Salazar is the only person who can tell her where the next relic is, Jess plans to make an alliance with Salazar in hopes of stopping Billie. Despite her protest, Tasha and Oren join her on her trip to Mexico. The group soon finds out that Jess is wanted for Sadusky’s murder.

Ethan (Jordan Rodrigues) arrives at the apartment to find Jess, Tasha, and Oren scrambling to pack. Oren is frantically looking through his shoe boxes, because to Tasha’s surprise, he has a fair amount of money stored away should Jess ever needed to escape from the authorities.

Jess learns from Ethan that Liam (Jake Austin Walker) was framed by Billie, and that he is in the hospital having been beaten up by Kacey (Breeda Wool). At the courthouse, Billie learns from a fellow reenactor about the original Alamo being a hometown in Mexico.

The group is leaving, with Ethan staying behind. He makes a promise to Jess that he will look out for Liam, and he encourages her to find the treasure. Ethan vows to lawyer up and clear her name. Agent Ross is searching through Jess’ items when Ethan comes to try and clear her name. Ross plays the audio of Jess and Sadusky’s argument, but Ethan quickly proves to Ross that the tape is a fake. Ross is skeptical about Ethan’s claim.

Liam arrives home to see the clue room in shambles. Kacey gets Billie free from jail and before they can do much, Agent Ross approaches them outside the jail. Billie is less than helpful to Ross.

Jess, Tasha, and Oren cross into Mexico. Back in Baton Rouge, Liam tries to call Jess but has no luck. He learns that his singing act in Graceland has acquired a fan base, and his manager offers him money to play one song, which Liam desperately needs. His new song is all about Jess.

In Mexico, Jess, Oren, and Tasha are killing time until prison visit hours begin. Liam plays to a packed house, and in the audience is his grandfather’s nurse. Chasing after the nurse. Liam learns that the nurse actually saved him by pulling him from the river. Confused, Liam wonders why he saved him. The nurse confirms that Peter was murdered, and that Billie has gone too far. Before storming off, the nurse gives Liam back his phone.

In Mexico, Ethan joins the group. He tells them about Billie’s fake audio recording. Back at the FBI, Ross is laying out her suspicions about Billie Pearce, and that this is about some treasure hunt. As she describes her suspicions, Hendricks tells her that Jess is guilty, and if Ross wants to get her career back on track, she needs to arrest Jess.

Listening to the tape, Jess is inspired to use the threat of Billie to coax Salazar into helping her. Though they know nothing about Salazar, Jess foes in to meet the mysterious criminal. Initially brushed off by the guard, Jess admits that Salazar killed her father, and she wants to try and get some answers about what happened.

Called from his cell, Salazar goes to meet Jess. To her shock, Salazar reveals himself to be Jess’ father Rafael Rios (Alejandro Edda). He escaped from Salazar and when he was on the treasure hunt, he was arrested after breaking into the bank in Alamo, Mexico. Rafael claimed to be Salazar to keep Jess and her mother safe. He proves that he is her father by singing a refrain from Jess’ lullaby.

Rafael is saddened to learn that his wife Manuela died last year. Jess confronts him about his absence, and while Rafael describes the importance of the treasure, and nothing else, Jess tells him that her mother never mentioned the treasure and that nothing is more important than family.

Rafael informs her that there was no clue in the bank and provides a cryptic clue as to where he thinks the next relic might be. Outside of prison Jess tells the group about what she learned and that she did exactly what her mother didn’t want her to do. Wanting to give up, Jess is encouraged by Ethan to continue the hunt. Telling her that she has a sense of purpose, Ethan tells Jess that she is born to find the treasure.

Using the clue provided by Rafael, the group searches for where to go next. Back in Baton Rouge, Liam finally hears the messages left by Jess, and tries to call her back, only to get her voice mail.

The group finds a convent that traces back to a very important nun in Mexico City. Oren states that a convent would be a perfect place to hide a treasure. Inside the convent, the group follows a tour looking for the clue. An organ on display would be the perfect location to hide a relic.

Approaching the organ, Jess believes a specific song must be played. Ethan thinks that Jess’ mom’s lullaby is the piece of music that is the key to the organ. They attract the attention of the nuns in the convent, but before they are interrupted, a secret compartment in the organ is revealed and Jess finds the treasure relic.

Carrying the relic out, Jess is confronted by a nun who wonders what she has. When Jess tells her the truth, the nun lets them go and that she has been waiting for someone like her for a long time. The burden of protection is now on Jess.

With all the relics open, the treasure map is complete and the group is trying to figure out the final location of the treasure. Unable to read the map, Ethan suggests going to seek out her father. Back in Baton Rouge, Liam seeks help from his grandfather’s nurse.

Back at the prison, Jess heads in to visit her father once more. Rafael isn’t greeted by his daughter, but rather Billie, who is shocked to see him alive. Jess wants to leave, but she plans to do something to help save her father.

Fearing that Billie’s power would allow her to kill Rafael, Jess plans to break her father out of prison.

Bill’s Final Thoughts:

National Treasure: Edge of History has wonderfully explored the legend of the treasure, connected with the film series through guest stars and the involvement of Peter Sadusky. The show has also brought us along to many places, ramped up the action, and put some serious stakes on the line for the lead character.

The show is progressing well, and we are leading up to the climax of the story. Will Jess be able to break out Rafael? Is Billie evil? (I hope so!) Should the treasure be found? We shall see. I would be happy with a happy ending, but I think we are looking at an ending similar to Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade.