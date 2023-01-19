Streaming Review – Hulu’s “Web of Death” is a Unique Dive into the True Crime Genre

The true crime craze is still going strong and ABC News Studios and Hulu have just what fans of the genre are looking for. Not only does their latest docuseries satisfy exactly what the fans want to see, but it also shines light on the fandom itself.

Web of Death is a six-part series that follows the investigations of online sleuths as they use digital footprints, DNA databases and the power of social media to solve gruesome, mysterious and bizarre murder cases.

One quick word of warning: don’t let the opening of this new series scare you off. The CSI-like theme music combined with the seemingly arbitrary true crime buzzwords thrown up on the screen at random is enough to make you laugh out loud before wanting to switch to something else. I promise, this series only gets better from here.

Each episode of Web of Death focuses on another cold case, allowing fans to dive into a new murder mystery each time. The stories are told very well, from a variety of angles, including those investigating the case, loved ones of he victims and even some of those accused of the crime. It’s that large umbrella that allows viewers to hear all kinds of different perspectives and really see this story in a different way from anyone else.

The true hook of this new series though is that it really lets you inside the mind of the true crime fans. The series features interviews with web sleuths who have been investigating each case and gives you a glimpse of what their everyday life is like. In a way, this series goes beyond appealing to those interested in true crime and appeals to those who are curious about what makes people interested in true crime. It also offers a sense of vindication for true crime fans, as real law enforcement officers credit these sleuths with legitimately aiding in these cases.

Another positive (or potentially negative, depending on how you look at it) about this new series is that it never really gets quite as emotional as a lot of other true crime products do. There is obviously an inherent emotional component, especially when the loved ones of the victim are involved, but this series focuses much more heavily on the investigation of the crime rather than the crime or the victim themselves. That makes it an interesting watch without so much of that heaviness that likely turns people off of some true crime documentaries.

Overall, Web of Death is a fun watch for true crime fans. It’s a good introductory product for those who think they might be interested in true crime but may not be ready to dive into the really dark and heavy stuff. The stories are told well, from a variety of angles and the audience can be drawn in by a number of personalities. This series offers a unique look not only at true crim stories, but at the true crim fandom itself.

Web of Death will debut January 19th on Hulu.