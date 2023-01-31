CBS Releases New 2-Minute Trailer for Series Adaptation of “True Lies”

CBS has unveiled a new 2-minute trailer for True Lies, a television series adaptation of James Cameron’s 1994 hit film.



What’s Happening:

James Cameron’s classic action-comedy film starring Arnold Schwarzenegger as a spy trying to keep his work a secret from his wife, played by Jamie Lee Curtis, becomes a TV series on March 1st.

During a press conference to promote the series, CBS released a new two-minute-long trailer and poster artwork from the series.

Steve Howey ( Reba ) and Ginger Gonzaga ( She-Hulk: Attorney at Law ) headline the series’ cast, taking over the roles originated by Arnold Schwarzenegger and Jamie Lee Curtis in the film.

comes from Executive producers include Matt Nix, James Cameron, Rae Sanchini, McG, Mary Viola, Corey Marsh, Josh Levy, and Anthony Hemingway

True Lies premieres Wednesday, March 1st at 10/9c on CBS. It will also stream on the CBS app and Paramount+

About True Lies:

TRUE LIES, inspired by James Cameron’s hit action-comedy film of the same name, follows Harry (Steve Howey), a first-class international spy for U.S. intelligence agency Omega Sector, and his wife, Helen (Ginger Gonzaga), a language professor bored with her daily routine, who makes the shocking discovery that her seemingly ordinary husband is leading an extraordinary double life. With the secret out, Omega recruits Helen, who impresses everyone with her formidable skills (thanks to Tae Bo and yoga), and she joins Harry and his team of top-notch operatives, embarking on covert missions around the globe and an exhilarating life of danger and adventure … all while keeping their adventures a secret from their three teenage children. The renewed bond between them adds much-needed sizzle to the Taskers’ emotionally distant marriage and upends the top-secret world of Omega Sector. But, as Harry says, if you’re going to save the world, you might as well do it for the ones you love.

