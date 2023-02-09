TV Review: “The Company You Keep” Will Have You Glued to the Screen…for the Cast

A new year is here and that means midseason premieres on the television front. ABC’s comedy block is strong and, aside from a few existing fan favorite shows, the network has had to piece together shorter seasons for their lineup of dramas. Enter The Company You Keep—a new romantic drama starring Milo Ventimiglia and Catherine Haena Kim that ABC has slotted on Sunday night in hopes of starting or ending your week on good note.

It’s not uncommon for television networks to look internationally for series they can reimagine for a new audience, and ABC’s The Company You Keep hails from the Korean Broadcasting System’s My Fellow Citizens. The American story is set in the greater DC area and follows a criminal and a CIA agent who have an emotional and physical connection, but professionally different objectives.

No matter what you think of the show, we can all agree it’s always good to see Ventimiglia on TV. Fans loved his performance on the critically acclaimed series This Is Us, but I know him first and foremost as Jess (Rory’s best boyfriend) from Gilmore Girls. Here, Ventimiglia plays Charlie Nicoletti, a late thirty-something who co-owns and operates a bar in Baltimore with his family. But that’s not their only business. Oh no. The close knit group works together as criminals and thievery has never looked so fun.

Opposite Ventimiglia is Kim, who’s new on my radar but is equally appealing as her co-star. Kim’s role is that of the smart, sassy and guarded CIA agent Emma Hill whose family is in the dark about her real job. She’s the daughter of a former Senator and sister to a charismatic brother who’s running for the same office his father held.

Abrupt breakups lead Charlie and Emma to a hotel bar and the charged energy between them kicks off a day of passion. They’re instantly smitten and, over the course of their affair, reveal a few truths… surrounded by a mountain of falsehoods. However, their connection is real. They decide to keep seeing each other, though they don’t know that their personal and professional lives are about to collide. Both are operating in the orbit of Daphne Finch (Felisha Terrell) who works for an international trafficker and will do anything to prove herself. The group is fun to watch, but the drama isn’t going to keep you on the edge of your seat.

Where the show does shine is with its cast. William Fincher, Polly Draper and Sarah Wayne Callies star as Charlie’s parents and sister. For choosing such a serious and dangerous profession, they remain positive and bring a bit of levity to each situation. And they kind of have to with a tween in the mix. Shaylee Mansfield plays Charlie’s niece, a deaf girl who isn’t part of the family business, but will be if grandpa keeps teaching her how to swipe things.

Freda Foh Shen, James Saito and Tim Chiou round out the cast as Emma’s parents and brother. The chemistry is strong not only among the leads, but also with both of their families. It truly feels like they are related. The audience probably won’t share a similar background story with the families (politics and the business of crime) but can appreciate the bond and dynamics on display.

Incredible cast aside, unfortunately, The Company You Keep feels exactly like the midseason replacement it is. The show strives to be intense and leave you with a pounding heart, but it doesn't quite get there. The actual thrills might be coming later, but in the meantime it’s the characters that hold the attention. ABC has introduced four new dramas during the 2022-23 season and this seems like the least likely to press on. Unless Company follows a trajectory similar to Big Sky, I think we’re looking at a single season show. Sure you could draw things out a la a soap opera, but if you’re like me, you’ll want some closure and security for the characters.

I give The Company You Keep 3.5 out of 5 bugged hotel rooms.

The Company You Keep premieres on ABC on Sunday, February 19th and streams the next day on Hulu.