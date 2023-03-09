TV Recap: “Alaska Daily” – Episode 8 “Tell a Reporter Not to Do Something and Suddenly It’s a Party”

The hostage situation is over, but Eileen and Gabriel (Hilary Swank and Pablo Castelblanco) are now learning to adjust to their traumatic event. Eileen is seeing a therapist and admits that she is not sleeping. Rather confident in her ability to adjust, Eileen tells the therapist that she was embedded in Afghanistan, so the hostage situation is not a big deal. Admitting that she never sought treatment from her time in Afghanistan, the doctor mentions that she may be suffering from post-traumatic stress. The more questions asked reveal that Eileen has a complicated and difficult relationship with her parents.

In the newsroom, the reporters are trying to get back to work but in a new reality. With security cameras being installed, and the blood stain left from ‘Concerned Citizen’ Yuna and Claire (Ami Park and Meredith Holzman) are jumpy. Even Austin (Craig Frank) gets nervous when a worker drops his hammer on the floor.

When Eileen comes to the newsroom, everyone is happy to see her back, and Yuna insists on giving her a hug. Bob (Matt Malloy) doesn’t want to give Eileen a hug but has a welcome back card. Gabriel is still taking time off, and Stanley (Jeff Cornik) is happy to see Eileen back, but wonders if it is too soon. For her return, he wants Eileen to continue to see the therapist, and she agrees. Meeting up with Roz (Grace Dove) they discuss the Gloria Nanmac case and pursue a lead on her former pastor. Talking with another journalist, the pastor has a prior record and may have been responsible for another death.

Roz proposes that they tag team the story. She would travel to the town of Meade to pursue some leads, while Eileen stays behind to write about the broken state DNA system. In the newsroom, the group wonders how Gabriel is doing and while the idea of going to see him is floated, Bob suggests they give him space. He caves to Claire’s wishes and they call anyway.

Eileen learns that the state will only test DNA when the death is ruled a homicide. In Meade, Roz meets up Sylvie Nanmac (Irene Bedard) and learns from Gloria’s mom that she never attended the church. At the state commissioner’s office, Eileen tries to pressure the commissioner only to learn that Conrad Pritchard is going to sell the newspaper.

Aaron (Shane McRae) is meeting with Stanley trying to cut costs. The editor is less than enthused with the idea. Eileen calls Aaron and wants to know if his father is going to sell the paper. This news is another problem for the two.

Roz is pursuing leads in Meade and meets with Pastor Gallahorn. She learns that Gloria met with the pastor on the night she disappeared, and that she had a fight with her mother. When Roz pushes the pastor, he asks her to leave.

As Austin and Yuna make plans to check on Gabriel, Roz updates Eileen about what she has learned in Meade. Visiting Gloria’s grave with Sylvie, Roz asks her if she had a fight with Gloria on the night she went missing. The mother admits to the argument. Roz asks if Sylvie thought she might try to run away.

Stanley assigns Claire with a special task. Her job is to search through accounting to find out with Conrad Pritchard had recently requested the financial statements for the paper and to whom did he send them to.

Eileen learns that the state budget laundered money that was supposed to be used for DNA testing. After a quick meeting with the state commissioner, Eileen plans to write a story about corruption and embezzlement in the state government.

Roz learns that Pastor Gallahorn’s son disappeared from the church’s website and is living in Anchorage. While Eileen follows up that lead, Claire meets with Stanley and tells him that Conrad Pritchard had sent the financial reports to a company in New York that is famous for buying up local papers and gutting them. Stanley calls Aaron and informs him of the situation and tells him that he has information that could be useful to help save the paper.

Eileen talks to Chris Gallahorn and learns that he was the one who filed charges against his father but signed an NDA with the settlement. She learns that Pastor Gallahorn broke his son’s jaw because he told his dad he was an atheist. Chris proceeds to explain how dangerous his father is and how he inflicts pain on his parishioners. He then shows her the scars from his father’s abuse.

Roz learns from a friend of Gloria named Alice that Gloria was a part of the church. She explains that Gloria was trying to get away from the church because she didn’t want to be abused by the pastor. Alice proceeds to explain that Gloria was going to expose the pastor on social media, and has messages from Gloria stating this. Roz asks that she share this information with her.

Going back to the church and confronting Pastor Gallahorn, Roz explains that she is going to write an article about his violence on his parishioners. Asking if he killed Gloria, Sylvie enters the church and demands an answer. Gallahorn explains that he tried to save her daughter and besides he has an alibi with his wife and would be willing to submit to a DNA test to prove his innocence.

At Gabriel’s home, Claire comes in for a visit and brings dinner. Bob shows up with food as well. Telling his friends that it isn’t necessary, Gabriel is not going to get Claire and Bob to leave anytime soon. Eileen learns from the state commissioner that Gloria’s death has been reclassified as a homicide.

Aaron confronts his father about selling the paper. Using Stanley’s knowledge, Aaron pressures his father about his land dealings and forces him to sell the paper to him.

Back at the paper, Eileen wants to know if Roz wants to go for a drink, but they choose to check on Sylvie instead. Bob and Claire are cooking up a great meal when Yuna and Austin show up for company.

Leaving the hospital, Eileen learns that the DNA did not match up with Pastor Gallahorn, but rather Toby Crenshaw. Stanley joins the group at Gabriel’s and overcome with the love of his friends, Gabriel tells them that he’s leaving the paper.

Bill’s Final Thoughts:

How does a show follow up an episode that was centered on a hostage taking, We see the consequences.

Eileen is tough, but she is vulnerable, and when we sit through her therapist’s session, the hard exterior that she has built up in her life starts to crack. This is great growth in Eileen, and sure to get Hilary Swank an Emmy nomination.

Progress is made in the Gloria Nanmac case, the newsroom comes together to support Eileen and Gabriel, and we get a heartbreaking ending as Gabriel announces he is leaving the paper. The trauma of ‘Concerned Citizen’ has claimed another victim. Whether or not Gabriel follows through with his plan is yet to be seen.