Mouse Madness 9: Opening Round – Frozen vs. Wreck-It Ralph

Welcome to the opening round of our ninth annual Mouse Madness tournament! This year, in celebration of Disney100, we are looking back at the incredible library of films from Walt Disney Animation Studios and attempting to crown the very best one. Through some careful planning, we have narrowed the field down to 16 films and two of them will square off each day until we have our champion.

Before we move on to our next matchup, let’s take a look at our last result. It was much closer than the previous results but The Lion King did manage to get the win over Aladdin. The beloved film may not have to wait too much longer to be king as it moves on to the second round.

And now our final top seed in the tournament is up as we head to the ‘03-Present region where Frozen is set to take on the underdog, Wreck-It Ralph. This is going to be very interesting as we have a lot of questions regarding the public sentiment for Frozen these days. Wreck-It Ralph is a game challenger, but it’s all going to come down to whether or not everyone is currently tired of Frozen.

We're back with another Mouse Madness matchup today and this one should be very interesting. Who has your vote: #Frozen or #WreckItRalph?https://t.co/4ukfXmxhWx — LaughingPlace.com (@laughing_place) March 20, 2023

Be sure to come back tomorrow as we reveal the winner of today’s poll and continue onward through our bracket to crown the best film from Walt Disney Animation Studios!

