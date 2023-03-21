Mouse Madness 9: Opening Round – Cinderella vs. Peter Pan

Welcome to the opening round of our ninth annual Mouse Madness tournament! This year, in celebration of Disney100, we are looking back at the incredible library of films from Walt Disney Animation Studios and attempting to crown the very best one. Through some careful planning, we have narrowed the field down to 16 films and two of them will square off each day until we have our champion.

Before we move on to our next matchup, let’s take a look at our last result. We knew it was going to be a close one and it certainly was. In the end though, Frozen just managed to sneak out a win and get past Wreck-It Ralph to move on to the second round. The first round was a good time to stay in and cuddle but put Olaf in the second round and he’ll be a… happy snowman.

Moving back up to the ‘37-’58 region, we have our first two-three matchup. An argument could have been made for Cinderella to get the top seed in this region but Snow got the seniority tiebreaker. Everyone loves a Cinderella story in March and, well, you can’t get a better one than this. It’ll be a tough first matchup though as Peter Pan has a very good chance to fly right into the second round.

Let's keep Mouse Madness rolling with our first 2-3 matchup. Will the clock strike midnight on #Cinderella or will #PeterPan never land in the second round?https://t.co/1I8UEkmb0Y — LaughingPlace.com (@laughing_place) March 21, 2023

Be sure to come back tomorrow as we reveal the winner of today’s poll and continue onward through our bracket to crown the best film from Walt Disney Animation Studios!