Mouse Madness 9: Opening Round – Moana vs. Tangled

Welcome to the opening round of our ninth annual Mouse Madness tournament! This year, in celebration of Disney100, we are looking back at the incredible library of films from Walt Disney Animation Studios and attempting to crown the very best one. Through some careful planning, we have narrowed the field down to 16 films and two of them will square off each day until we have our champion.

Before we move on to our next matchup, let’s take a look at our last result. Turns out things are not better under the sea as Beauty and the Beast pretty easily defeated The Little Mermaid, taking more than two thirds of the vote. No one’s great like Gaston or first rate like Gaston, no one moves on to the elite 8 like Gaston. A showdown with The Lion King is next.

For our final matchup of the first round, we go back to the ‘03-Present region where Moana will take on Tangled. This battle of relatively recent princess pictures should be a close one as both Moana and Rapunzel are two of the most popular characters out there. One way or another, we’ll see just how far Moana can go and whether or not Tangled can achieve its dream.

In the final matchup of the first round of our Mouse Madness tournament, #Moana goes head to head with #Tangled. Which film should move on?https://t.co/dlv58SmJbv — LaughingPlace.com (@laughing_place) March 24, 2023

Be sure to come back tomorrow as we reveal the winner of today’s poll and continue onward through our bracket to crown the best film from Walt Disney Animation Studios!

And for a closer look at just how our bracket was made, check out our Selection Sunday special below: