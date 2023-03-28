Mouse Madness 9: Elite 8 – Frozen vs. Tangled

We've made it through the first round of this year’s Mouse Madness tournament and now things are really going to start getting interesting. The field of 16 has been narrowed down to eight as we look to crown the very best film from Walt Disney Animation Studios in celebration of Disney100.

Before we move on to our next matchup, let’s take a look at our last result. In a bit of a shocker, Beauty and the Beast dethroned the top seed in the ‘81-’02 region by defeating The Lion King, 53-47. That sets up a beautiful Final 4 matchup against Sleeping Beauty.

The last Final 4 spot is up for grabs now as we decide the winner of the ‘03-Present region. Frozen just barely managed to put Wreck-It Ralph on ice in the first round, winning by a score of 51-49. Tangled surprised many by showing Moana exactly how far she would go in this tournament, winning their first round matchup 54-46. Was the close win for Frozen a sign of things to come, or should we just let that go and expect it to advance to the Final 4?

Be sure to come back tomorrow as we reveal the winner of today’s poll and continue onward through our bracket to crown the best film from Walt Disney Animation Studios!

And for a closer look at just how our bracket was made, check out our Selection Sunday special below: