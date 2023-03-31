Mouse Madness 9: Final 4 – Cinderella vs. Tangled

We have made it to the Final 4 of our Mouse Madness tournament. This year, in celebration of Disney100, we have decided to crown the very best film from Walt Disney Animation Studios. Our field of 16 has been narrowed down to just four and now it’s time to decide who will be heading to the finals.

Before we move on to our next matchup, let’s take a look at our last result. Oh boy. It was a good run for Sleeping Beauty, but this one was not close. Beauty and the Beast won our most one-sided contest yet, with 82% of the vote. Taking out The Little Mermaid, The Lion King and Sleeping Beauty en route to the championship, this has been a very impressive run for Beauty and the Beast.

Across the bracket, we will determine the other film to reach the finals. Cinderella just barely got out of the first round in our closes matchup ever against Peter Pan and then upset Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs, 55-45. Will the Cinderella story continue? Or will another underdog realize its dream. Tangled surprised many by defeating Moana in the first round, 54-46. Then, it really shocked everyone by beating Frozen easily, 63-37. With a spot in the championship on the line, which underdog will keep its run going?

The final of our Mouse Madness tournament is almost set! One more matchup to determine who will face #BeautyAndTheBeast in the Championship! Will it be #Cinderella or #Tangled?https://t.co/SnQ8CGxHtm — LaughingPlace.com (@laughing_place) March 31, 2023

Be sure to come back Sunday as we reveal the winner of today’s poll and continue onward through our bracket to crown the best film from Walt Disney Animation Studios!

And for a closer look at just how our bracket was made, check out our Selection Sunday special below: