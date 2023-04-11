Book Review: “A Whole Song and Dance” Showcases the Ups and Downs of Pursuing One’s Dreams

This heartwarming, totally relatable, romantic comedy starring Nasrin Mahdavi and a slew of fun-loving supporting cast members showcases a young, driven Iranian-American college freshman who's a triple threat on Broadway—but who's living a double life.

What is A Whole Song and Dance about?

It’s her first semester majoring in musical theater at NYU’s prestigious Tisch School of the Arts, and Nasrin spends her days prepping for auditions, sweating through dance classes, and belting her heart out for the viral streaming show she’s been cast in. But on calls with her maman and baba, she’s the golden child who put her theater dreams aside to follow in their entrepreneurial footsteps as a business major.



At least her whole life isn’t a lie—she is taking a single business course. Except she’s kind of failing it. Nasrin needs to bring her grade up fast if she’s going to keep her parents in the dark, so she grudgingly signs up for tutoring with the infuriatingly smug and annoyingly attractive Max. And yet… as the semester rushes by, the sparks of anger that first flew between them start to turn into a very different kind of spark. The kind she definitely does not have time for.



Except when Nasrin’s charmingly devious cousin takes an interest in Max too, Nasrin has to figure out exactly what has been an act, and what’s for real. Can Nasrin decide what—and who—is truly worth fighting for, and find a way to step into the spotlight as her full self?



A Whole Song and Dance is Perfectly Titled and Perfectly Written



I was smitten with Nasrin’s story in many ways. The title A Whole Song and Dance has a clever double meaning, as it is not just about Nasrin’s acting pursuits but about the perceived carnage along the way – especially the almost year-long “song and dance” she does in keeping her secret from her parents. Not only is the pressure we put on ourselves for our parent’s approval and support totally relatable (certainly was in my case), but so too is the pressure we put on ourselves in navigating this crazy little thing called life – even when it seems as if the world is at our feet.

A Whole Song and Dance is about being brave enough to follow your dreams but perhaps not being quite brave enough to deal with the impacts of that pursuit. Relationships, priorities and what we make excuses for are at the core of this story and are addressed in a refreshing and candid way. Author Sarvenaz Tash’s frank and creative writing is a joy to lose oneself in. Tash creates an inviting and stimulating framework in which she injects characters that battle their own demons and from whom there is a lot to learn.

The characters in A Whole Song and Dance are lovable because they are all flawed and believable. Despite the tale being set amongst the razzle dazzle of the acting and theater world, the character’s struggles are down-to-earth and real. Nasrin struggles with her prior experiences, juggling a hectic schedule, and her inability to tell her parents what she is really up to. Her best friend, Beckett, has trouble communicating with those closest to him – all to his own detriment. Max continues to work through his parents’ disapproval of his own career goals and how it affects him. Readers will be able to relate to at least one, but I suspect more, of these character struggles and hopefully have a lighthearted laugh about it along the way.

The contrast between the acting world and the business world is also addressed in a sincere, authentic way. Nasrin does not shun either career choice, but reflectively and thoughtfully makes light of the pros and cons of both, as well as the fact that the grass can often seem greener on the other side. She learns to have the courage and confidence to make tough choices. As much as she wants to do it all, at some point, something’s got to give, and she comes to terms with this and handles it with admirable grace.

Do yourself a favor and check out A Whole Song and Dance. It might help you navigate your own “song and dance” while giving you courage to face your fears and accept your authentic self.

A Whole Song and Dance was released on April 4, 2023.



