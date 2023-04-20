Disney Twenty-Three Summer 2023 Issue to Feature “The Little Mermaid,” “Haunted Mansion,” and “Elemental”

Disney twenty-three magazine has announced details about its Summer 2023 issues, which will feature several upcoming films and more.
- The Summer 2023 issues of Disney twenty-three magazine will include three covers:
- Each cover features never-before-seen artwork showcasing the main characters who will tell these stories on the big screen.
- D23 Gold Members will receive one of the stunning covers at random and will be able to purchase additional covers at shopDisney.com in May while supplies last.
- Meanwhile, the back cover will feature the Electric Mayhem Band in a cover created exclusively for Disney twenty-three to celebrate the May 10 release of the Disney+ Original series The Muppets Mayhem.
Inside the Summer 2023 issue:
- In 1989, Disney fans around the world were introduced to Ariel in The Little Mermaid as she gave everyone a glimpse into life under the sea. On May 26, fans will have the chance to dive back into the fathoms below with the reimagined live-action film. Bailey—joined by director Rob Marshall, co-star Daveed Diggs (Sebastian), and composer and Disney Legend Alan Menken—gives readers a glimpse into part of her world during an exclusive interview, including the extensive “tank work” she did to bring Ariel to life.
- Fans will be able to dig deeper into the flow of the filmmaking process with Elemental, including the origins of the story, the real-life inspiration for Element City, and the creative process of bringing to “life” these permeable people.
- The Muppets Mayhem executive producers Bill Barretta (Dr. Teeth), Adam F. Goldberg, Jeff Yorkes, and Leigh Slaughter, as well as Dave Goelz (Zoot) and co-stars Lilly Singh and Tahj Mowry, share stories on how the show—which follows the band on its journey to record their first album—rocks out.
- Stars Rosario Dawson, LaKeith Stanfield, and Tiffany Haddish share behind-the-screams details that are sure to leave readers in good spirits. Director—and former Haunted Mansion attraction cast member at Disneyland Park—Justin Simien shares that “it’s such a refreshing and funny take on a ‘ride movie’ that also strikes this unexpectedly personal chord.”
- After four decades of crusades and crystal skulls, it might seem time for archeologist-turned-adventurer Indiana Jones (Harrison Ford) to retire his whip and fedora, but he’s got another quest to join in Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny, in theaters June 30. Ford is joined by co-star Phoebe Waller-Bridge (Helena) and director James Mangold in exclusive interviews detailing the storyline of the new film, the action-packed stunts, and living up to the legacy of the Indiana Jones franchise.
- Ford shares with Disney twenty-three that he “wanted to finish the job. I wanted to see the character at the end of his career. I wanted to round out the story, as it were. So much of the character is based on his prowess, and when his academic career finishes, I always wondered what would be left of him.”
- Sets sail through 25 years of the Disney Cruise Line.
- Look back at 70 years of Peter Pan, one of Walt Disney’s favorite childhood fairy tales and his first starring role.
- Get a sneak peek into what happens when mystical beings enter the hallowed halls of high school in American Born Chinese, a new series coming to Disney+ on May 24.
- Enjoy a visual tour of the traveling Walt Disney Archives exhibit Walt Disney and El Grupo: A Trip Through Latin America
- Appreciate a tribute to the life and legacy of Disney Legend, animator, director, and story artist Burny Mattinson
- Get a special By the Numbers: Disney100 looking back at The Walt Disney Company from 1949–1973—the second in a four-part series
- And more.