Disney Twenty-Three Summer 2023 Issue to Feature “The Little Mermaid,” “Haunted Mansion,” and “Elemental”

Disney twenty-three magazine has announced details about its Summer 2023 issues, which will feature several upcoming films and more.

What’s Happening:

The Summer 2023 issues of Disney twenty-three magazine will include three covers: The Little Mermaid Haunted Mansion Elemental

magazine will include three covers: Each cover features never-before-seen artwork showcasing the main characters who will tell these stories on the big screen.

D23 Gold Members will receive one of the stunning covers at random and will be able to purchase additional covers at shopDisney.com in May while supplies last.

Meanwhile, the back cover will feature the Electric Mayhem Band in a cover created exclusively for Disney twenty-three to celebrate the May 10 release of the Disney+ The Muppets Mayhem.

Inside the Summer 2023 issue: